LoanDepot Park
It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, it will be the venue for this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the first 3 games will be played tomorrow, without a doubt a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Venezuela vs Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico vs Nicaragua and Mexico vs Curacao will play the opening games of the Caribbean Series 2024, which are the matches that will kick off the tournament.
Where and how to watch Venezuela vs Dominican Republic online and live in the Caribbean Series 2024
The Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic match will be broadcast on ESPN.
What time is the Venezuela vs Dominican Republic game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Venezuela vs Dominican Republic match on February 1, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:30 hours
Bolivia: 10:30 p.m.
Brazil: 10:30 p.m.
Chile: 10:30 p.m.
Colombia: 10:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 p.m.
Spain: 02:30 hours
United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m.
Peru: 10:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. ET
Japan: 4:30 a.m.
India: 3:30 a.m.
Nigeria 3:30 a.m.
South Africa: 3:30 a.m.
Australia: 0830 hours
United Kingdom: 0230 hours
France: 0230 hours
Italy: 2:30 a.m.
Netherlands: 2:30 a.m.
Belgium: 2:30 a.m.
Germany: 2:30 a.m.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for the debut of both countries in this Caribbean Series 2024. Without a doubt, a great game awaits us where the stadium will surely be filled with fans from both countries.
Background
These two teams have never met before, but at the moment the favorite of the two teams to win is the Dominican Republic, since it has a better squad and looks stronger to win its first victory tomorrow.
How does the Dominican Republic arrive?
On the other hand, the Dominican Republic will be represented by the Tigres de Licey, who defeated Estrellas Orientales 3-2 to get their pass to this Caribbean Series, a very strong team that will be one of the favorites in this tournament, they will try to start their participation in the best way against Venezuela, a game that promises to have races, intensity and many emotions, in this way the two teams arrive to this first day.
How does Venezuela arrive?
The representative of the Venezuelan national team will be the Tiburones de la Guaira who achieved their ticket to this Caribbean Series after defeating Cardenales de Lara, in the general table of the tournament they finished in first place with a record of 12 games won and 4 games lost, now they will face this challenge with the intention of making a great role in one more edition of this Caribbean Series now disputed in Miami, in this way the Venezuelan Baseball team arrives to its debut tomorrow.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Venezuela vs Dominican Republic match, corresponding to Day 1 of the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park, at 7:30 pm.