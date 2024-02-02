ADVERTISEMENT
End of match
The match Panama 7-3 Curacao is over.
9 Low
First out on a grounder to first base.
End 9 Up
Double play and the inning is over quickly for Panama.
End 8 Low
The inning is over and Panama is 3 outs away from winning.
8 Low
Two chocolatitos fall and Curacao continues to do no harm.
End 8 Up
The inning ends with damage and one of the last chances for Curacao will come.
8 Up
Panama has a man on second with two outs.
End 7 Low
The inning is over and Curacao has not done any damage.
7 Low
Curacao begins to fall into despair.
End 7 Up
The inning is over and Panama leaves empty-handed.
7 Up
Panama's Home Run falls one more race.
End 6 Low
The inning ends and Curacao leaves men on base.
6 Low
Curacao scores its second run with one out.
End 6 Up
The inning ends and Panama increases its lead.
6 Up
Panama double for the third race to come.
6 Up
Panama gets the first out.
End 5 Low
Curacao leaves a full house and cannot make runs.
5 Low
Full house with one out for Curacao.
5 Low
Curacao places a man on first with no outs.
End 5 Up
The inning is over but Panama has regained the lead.
5 Up
The first out falls with a great pitching of Curacao.
End 4 Low
The inning is over but Curacao has already tied the game.
4 Low
Curacao put men on first and third with one out.
End 4 Up
The entry is over very quickly for Panama and a new turn will come for Curacao.
4 Up
Panama gets the first out.
End 3 Low
Great defensive work by Panama and Curacao goes without runs.
3 Low
First out on a ground ball to third base for Curacao.
End 3 Up
The inning ends and Panama scores but leaves men on base.
3 Up
An elevated grounder to center field for Panama to open the scoring.
3 Up
Fielding error and Panama put a man on first with no outs.
End 2 Low
Double Play and this inning ends with no runs.
2 Low
Curacao singled to center field to put a man on first with one out.
End 2 up
The inning is over very quickly for Panama.
2 Up
Panama got 2 outs very quickly with great pitching.
End 1 Low
First inning ends with no runs still in the game
1 Low
Panama gets two very valuable outs with a man on second.
1 Low
Base by balls to Curacao without outs.
End 1 Up
The inning ends with a great defensive job and Panama leaves a man on the bases.
1 Up
Base on balls and Panama has a man on first with two outs.
1 Up
Rolled into the box for Panama's first out.
Kickoff
The match between Panama and Curacao kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the game, and the teams are ready for the initial launch and the start of this match.
End of warmup
The pitchers finish warming up and get ready together with the teams so that in a few more minutes the national anthems will be sung and the game will begin.
Curacao lineup:
This is Curacao lineup:
Panamá lineup
This is Panamá lineup:
Great Entrance
Great attendance in Miami despite being the first game, many Panama fans were present for their debut in this Caribbean Series.
Already in the stadium
The two teams are already at the stadium and the pitchers are warming up and preparing for the game.
Fans
Little by little the fans are beginning to arrive at the stadium, a good entry is expected for the beginning of the second day of the Caribbean Series 2024.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Panama vs Curacao match live on Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
LoanDepot Park
It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, it will be the venue for this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the match between Panama and Curacao will be played on day 2, undoubtedly a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, on Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024, in addition to this match between Panama vs Curacao, Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic and Mexico vs Puerto Rico, are the matches that will be played on Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024.
This is the kick-off time for the Panama vs Curacao match on February 2, 2024 in several countries:
What time is the Panama vs Curacao game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Panama vs Curacao match on February 2, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:30 hours
Bolivia: 17:30 hours
Brazil: 17:30 hours
Chile: 17:30 hours
Colombia: 5:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.
Spain: 9:30 p.m.
United States: 3:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m.
Peru: 5:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 17:30 hours
Japan: 4:30 a.m.
India: 3:30 a.m.
Nigeria 3:30 a.m.
South Africa: 3:30 a.m.
Australia: 8:30 a.m.
United Kingdom: 9:30 p.m.
France: 9:30 p.m.
Italy: 9:30 p.m.
Netherlands: 9:30 p.m.
Belgium: 9:30 p.m.
Germany: 9:30 p.m.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for Game 2 of the two countries in this Caribbean Series 2024. Without a doubt, we are expecting a great game where the stadium will surely be filled with fans from both countries.
Background
These two teams have never met before, but at the moment the favorite of the two teams to win is the Curacao team, since it has a better roster and looks stronger to win tomorrow's second day of the Caribbean Series 2024.
How does Curacao arrive?
The Curacao team will have its second game tomorrow against Panama, today will debut in this Caribbean Series against Mexico, a team that over the years has grown its level and will seek to be the dark horse against a Panama team that is not one of the strongest in this tournament, this is how the two teams arrive to this match that promises to have a lot of intensity, races and emotions.
How does Panama arrive?
The selection of Panama will be represented by Federales de Chiriqui, will begin its journey against Curacao selection that will debut today against Mexico, it is expected to be a very exciting game with a Panamanian team that seeks to make a great role in this new edition of the Caribbean Series in Miami, in this way Panama arrives to its first game tomorrow.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Panama vs Curacao match, corresponding to Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park, at 9:30 am.