1:56 PM2 days ago

End of match

The match Panama 7-3 Curacao is over.
1:53 PM2 days ago

9 Low

First out on a grounder to first base.
1:48 PM2 days ago

End 9 Up

Double play and the inning is over quickly for Panama.
1:41 PM2 days ago

End 8 Low

The inning is over and Panama is 3 outs away from winning.
1:40 PM2 days ago

8 Low

Two chocolatitos fall and Curacao continues to do no harm.
1:34 PM2 days ago

End 8 Up

The inning ends with damage and one of the last chances for Curacao will come.
1:28 PM2 days ago

8 Up

Panama has a man on second with two outs.
1:22 PM2 days ago

End 7 Low

The inning is over and Curacao has not done any damage.
1:21 PM2 days ago

7 Low

Curacao begins to fall into despair.
1:10 PM2 days ago

End 7 Up

The inning is over and Panama leaves empty-handed.
1:08 PM2 days ago

7 Up

Panama's Home Run falls one more race.
1:03 PM2 days ago

End 6 Low

The inning ends and Curacao leaves men on base.
1:01 PM2 days ago

6 Low

Curacao scores its second run with one out.
1:00 PM2 days ago

End 6 Up

The inning ends and Panama increases its lead.
12:36 PM2 days ago

6 Up

Panama double for the third race to come.
12:29 PM2 days ago

6 Up

Panama gets the first out.
12:23 PM2 days ago

End 5 Low

Curacao leaves a full house and cannot make runs.
12:16 PM2 days ago

5 Low

Full house with one out for Curacao.
12:07 PM2 days ago

5 Low

Curacao places a man on first with no outs.
12:03 PM2 days ago

End 5 Up

The inning is over but Panama has regained the lead.
11:52 AM2 days ago

5 Up

The first out falls with a great pitching of Curacao.
11:47 AM2 days ago

End 4 Low

The inning is over but Curacao has already tied the game.
11:44 AM2 days ago

4 Low

Curacao put men on first and third with one out.
11:36 AM2 days ago

End 4 Up

The entry is over very quickly for Panama and a new turn will come for Curacao.
11:35 AM2 days ago

4 Up

Panama gets the first out.
11:31 AM2 days ago

End 3 Low

Great defensive work by Panama and Curacao goes without runs.
11:25 AM2 days ago

3 Low

First out on a ground ball to third base for Curacao.
11:22 AM2 days ago

End 3 Up

The inning ends and Panama scores but leaves men on base.
11:17 AM2 days ago

3 Up

An elevated grounder to center field for Panama to open the scoring.
11:11 AM2 days ago

3 Up

Fielding error and Panama put a man on first with no outs.
11:07 AM2 days ago

End 2 Low

Double Play and this inning ends with no runs.
11:03 AM2 days ago

2 Low

Curacao singled to center field to put a man on first with one out.
10:56 AM2 days ago

End 2 up

The inning is over very quickly for Panama.
10:56 AM2 days ago

2 Up

Panama got 2 outs very quickly with great pitching.
10:50 AM2 days ago

End 1 Low

First inning ends with no runs still in the game
10:48 AM2 days ago

1 Low

Panama gets two very valuable outs with a man on second.
10:42 AM2 days ago

1 Low

Base by balls to Curacao without outs.
10:38 AM2 days ago

End 1 Up

The inning ends with a great defensive job and Panama leaves a man on the bases.
10:37 AM2 days ago

1 Up

Base on balls and Panama has a man on first with two outs.
10:33 AM2 days ago

1 Up

Rolled into the box for Panama's first out.
10:31 AM2 days ago

Kickoff

The match between Panama and Curacao kicks off.
10:20 AM2 days ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the game, and the teams are ready for the initial launch and the start of this match.
10:15 AM2 days ago

End of warmup

The pitchers finish warming up and get ready together with the teams so that in a few more minutes the national anthems will be sung and the game will begin.
10:10 AM2 days ago

Curacao lineup:

This is Curacao lineup:

10:05 AM2 days ago

Panamá lineup

This is Panamá lineup:

10:00 AM2 days ago

Great Entrance

Great attendance in Miami despite being the first game, many Panama fans were present for their debut in this Caribbean Series.
9:55 AM2 days ago

Already in the stadium

The two teams are already at the stadium and the pitchers are warming up and preparing for the game.
9:50 AM2 days ago

Fans

Little by little the fans are beginning to arrive at the stadium, a good entry is expected for the beginning of the second day of the Caribbean Series 2024.
9:45 AM2 days ago

Stay tuned here to follow Panama vs Curacao live in the Caribbean Series 2024

In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Panama vs Curacao match live on Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
9:40 AM2 days ago

LoanDepot Park

It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, it will be the venue for this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the match between Panama and Curacao will be played on day 2, undoubtedly a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.

9:35 AM2 days ago

Others games tomorrow

Tomorrow, on Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024, in addition to this match between Panama vs Curacao, Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic and Mexico vs Puerto Rico, are the matches that will be played on Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024.
9:30 AM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Panama vs Curacao online and live in the Caribbean Series 2024

The Panama vs Curacao match will be broadcasted on television on Sky Sports channel.
The Panama vs Curacao match will be streamed on the Blue To Go app.

If you want to watch Panama vs Curacao live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:25 AM2 days ago

What time is the Panama vs Curacao game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?

This is the kick-off time for the Panama vs Curacao match on February 2, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 17:30 hours

Bolivia: 17:30 hours

Brazil: 17:30 hours

Chile: 17:30 hours

Colombia: 5:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.

Spain: 9:30 p.m.

United States: 3:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 5:30 p.m.

Peru: 5:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 17:30 hours

Japan: 4:30 a.m.

India: 3:30 a.m.

Nigeria 3:30 a.m.

South Africa: 3:30 a.m.

Australia: 8:30 a.m.

United Kingdom: 9:30 p.m.

France: 9:30 p.m.

Italy: 9:30 p.m.

Netherlands: 9:30 p.m.

Belgium: 9:30 p.m.

Germany: 9:30 p.m.

9:20 AM2 days ago

Absences

Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for Game 2 of the two countries in this Caribbean Series 2024. Without a doubt, we are expecting a great game where the stadium will surely be filled with fans from both countries.
9:15 AM2 days ago

Background

These two teams have never met before, but at the moment the favorite of the two teams to win is the Curacao team, since it has a better roster and looks stronger to win tomorrow's second day of the Caribbean Series 2024.
9:10 AM2 days ago

How does Curacao arrive?

The Curacao team will have its second game tomorrow against Panama, today will debut in this Caribbean Series against Mexico, a team that over the years has grown its level and will seek to be the dark horse against a Panama team that is not one of the strongest in this tournament, this is how the two teams arrive to this match that promises to have a lot of intensity, races and emotions.
9:05 AM2 days ago

How does Panama arrive?

The selection of Panama will be represented by Federales de Chiriqui, will begin its journey against Curacao selection that will debut today against Mexico, it is expected to be a very exciting game with a Panamanian team that seeks to make a great role in this new edition of the Caribbean Series in Miami, in this way Panama arrives to its first game tomorrow.
9:00 AM2 days ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Panama vs Curacao match, corresponding to Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park, at 9:30 am.
