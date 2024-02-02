ADVERTISEMENT

6:46 PM2 days ago

End of match

The match Dominican Republic 5-4 Nicaragua is over.
6:42 PM2 days ago

9 Low

Two outs fall very quickly and the Dominican Republic is close to winning.
6:39 PM2 days ago

End 9 Up

The inning is over and Nicaragua's last chance will come.
6:30 PM2 days ago

9 Up

Dominican Republic has man on first with no outs.
6:25 PM2 days ago

End 8 Low

Double Play and Dominican Republic is 3 outs away from the win
6:24 PM2 days ago

8 Low

Nicaragua has a man on first with one out.
6:24 PM2 days ago

End 8 Up

The inning is over and the Dominican Republic now has the lead.
6:10 PM2 days ago

8 Up

Deep to center field and the game is tied.
6:10 PM2 days ago

End 7 Low

The entry is terminated without damage.
6:02 PM2 days ago

7 Low

Nicaragua with a sacrifice bunt has men on second with one out.
5:57 PM2 days ago

End 7 Up

The inning ends and Dominicana leaves men on base.
5:49 PM2 days ago

7 Up

Dominicana scores the third run and is one run away from tying the game.
5:43 PM2 days ago

7 Up

Dominican put man on first with one out.
5:37 PM2 days ago

End 6 Low

Great play defensively to get the inning out of harm's way.
5:35 PM2 days ago

6 Low

Nicaragua places men on first with one out.
5:30 PM2 days ago

End 6 Up

The inning is over and Dominicana lets go of a great opportunity.
5:30 PM2 days ago

6 Up

Dominican Republic has men on first with two outs
5:25 PM2 days ago

End 5 Low

The inning ends and Nicaragua extends its lead.
5:18 PM2 days ago

5 Low

First out for Nicaragua with a great job by pitching.
5:17 PM2 days ago

End 5 Up

The inning is over and Dominicana is closing in on a run.
5:08 PM2 days ago

5 Up

Dominican scores the second run and has men on third and second with one out.
5:00 PM2 days ago

End 4 Low

The inning ends and Nicaragua takes advantage.
4:53 PM2 days ago

4 Low

Deep to left field and Nicaragua scores the third run and increases its lead.
4:45 PM2 days ago

4 Low

Nicaragua has a man on first with one out.
4:44 PM2 days ago

End 4 Up

The inning is over and the tie continues.
4:33 PM2 days ago

4 Up

Dominican has men on first and second with one out.
4:23 PM2 days ago

End 3 Low

The entry ends with no damage to Dominicana.
4:21 PM2 days ago

3 Low

First out for Nicaragua.
4:16 PM2 days ago

End 3 Up

The entry ends with no damage to Nicaragua.
4:14 PM2 days ago

3 Up

The first out for the Dominican Republic was a ground ball to the infield.
4:11 PM2 days ago

End 2 Low

Double Play and the entry ends
4:09 PM2 days ago

2 Low

Nicaragua has a man on first with one out.
4:05 PM2 days ago

End 2 Up

The inning ends and the Dominican Republic ties the game.
4:03 PM2 days ago

2 Up

A sacrifice bunt and the game is tied.
3:56 PM2 days ago

2 up

Dominican double with no outs.
3:53 PM2 days ago

End 1 Low

The first race is down and Nicaragua's inning is over.
3:52 PM2 days ago

1 Low

The second out was dropped and Nicaragua scored the first run on an error.
3:48 PM2 days ago

1 Low

Nicaragua put a man on second with no outs.
3:43 PM2 days ago

End 1 Up

The inning ends and Dominican leaves men on base.
3:39 PM2 days ago

1 Up

Dominican placed men on first and second with one out.
3:33 PM2 days ago

1 Up

First out for the Dominican Republic with a fly ball to center field.
3:32 PM2 days ago

Kickoff

The match between Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic kicks off.
3:20 PM2 days ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the game, and the teams are ready for the initial kickoff of this game 2.
3:15 PM2 days ago

End of warmup

The pitchers finish warming up and prepare for the national anthems and the start of the game.
3:10 PM2 days ago

Great Entrance

We will have one of the best tickets for this match that promises to be very exciting with 40 minutes to go before kickoff.
3:05 PM2 days ago

Dominican Republic lineup

This is the Dominican Republic's lineup:

3:00 PM2 days ago

Already warming up

Both pitchers are warming up and getting ready for what promises to be a very exciting second game.
2:55 PM2 days ago

Fans

Fans from both countries are already at the stadium and a large entrance is expected for this second match of the Caribbean Series 2024.
2:50 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua in the Caribbean Series 2024

In a few more minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua match live on Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
2:45 PM2 days ago

LoanDepot Park

It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, will be the venue for this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the 3 games will be played tomorrow, undoubtedly a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.

2:40 PM2 days ago

Others games tomorrow

Tomorrow, on Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024, in addition to this match between Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua, Curacao vs Panama and Mexico vs Puerto Rico, are the matches that will be played on Day 2.
2:35 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Venezuela vs Dominican Republic online and live in the Caribbean Series 2024

The Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua match will be broadcast on television on Sky Sports channel.
The Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua match will be streamed on the Blue To Go app.

If you want to watch Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:30 PM2 days ago

What time is the Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?

This is the kick-off time for the Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua match on February 2, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:30 hours

Bolivia: 17:30 hours

Brazil: 17:30 hours

Chile: 5:30 p.m.

Colombia: 5:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.

Spain: 9:30 p.m.

United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 5:30 p.m.

Peru: 5:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 17:30 hours

Japan: 4:30 a.m.

India: 3:30 a.m.

Nigeria 3:30 a.m.

South Africa: 3:30 a.m.

Australia: 8:30 a.m.

United Kingdom: 9:30 p.m.

France: 9:30 p.m.

Italy: 9:30 p.m.

Netherlands: 9:30 p.m.

Belgium: 9:30 p.m.

Germany: 9:30 p.m.

2:25 PM2 days ago

Absences

Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for the second game of the two countries in this Caribbean Series 2024. Without a doubt, a great game awaits us where the stadium will surely be filled with fans from both countries.
2:20 PM2 days ago

Background

These two teams have never met before, but at the moment the favorite of the two teams to win is the Dominican Republic, as it has a better squad and looks stronger to win tomorrow.
2:15 PM2 days ago

How does the Dominican Republic arrive?

The Dominican Republic, represented by the Tigres de Licey, will face their first game today against Venezuela and then play their second game against Nicaragua, a very complete and dangerous team that will seek to start with two victories in this Caribbean Series 2024, this is how these two teams arrive to this encounter that promises to be very exciting.
2:10 PM2 days ago

How does Nicaragua arrive?

The Nicaraguan national team has just lost its first game of this Caribbean Series 5-2 against Puerto Rico, a game where they were up but could not keep the score in their favor and did not win, now they will try to get rid of the bad taste in their mouth and get their first win against a team that is a power like the Dominican Republic, this is how Nicaragua arrives to its second game.
2:05 PM2 days ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua match, corresponding to Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park, at 15:30 am.
