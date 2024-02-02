ADVERTISEMENT
End of match
The match Dominican Republic 5-4 Nicaragua is over.
9 Low
Two outs fall very quickly and the Dominican Republic is close to winning.
End 9 Up
The inning is over and Nicaragua's last chance will come.
9 Up
Dominican Republic has man on first with no outs.
End 8 Low
Double Play and Dominican Republic is 3 outs away from the win
8 Low
Nicaragua has a man on first with one out.
End 8 Up
The inning is over and the Dominican Republic now has the lead.
8 Up
Deep to center field and the game is tied.
End 7 Low
The entry is terminated without damage.
7 Low
Nicaragua with a sacrifice bunt has men on second with one out.
End 7 Up
The inning ends and Dominicana leaves men on base.
7 Up
Dominicana scores the third run and is one run away from tying the game.
7 Up
Dominican put man on first with one out.
End 6 Low
Great play defensively to get the inning out of harm's way.
6 Low
Nicaragua places men on first with one out.
End 6 Up
The inning is over and Dominicana lets go of a great opportunity.
6 Up
Dominican Republic has men on first with two outs
End 5 Low
The inning ends and Nicaragua extends its lead.
5 Low
First out for Nicaragua with a great job by pitching.
End 5 Up
The inning is over and Dominicana is closing in on a run.
5 Up
Dominican scores the second run and has men on third and second with one out.
End 4 Low
The inning ends and Nicaragua takes advantage.
4 Low
Deep to left field and Nicaragua scores the third run and increases its lead.
4 Low
Nicaragua has a man on first with one out.
End 4 Up
The inning is over and the tie continues.
4 Up
Dominican has men on first and second with one out.
End 3 Low
The entry ends with no damage to Dominicana.
3 Low
First out for Nicaragua.
End 3 Up
The entry ends with no damage to Nicaragua.
3 Up
The first out for the Dominican Republic was a ground ball to the infield.
End 2 Low
Double Play and the entry ends
2 Low
Nicaragua has a man on first with one out.
End 2 Up
The inning ends and the Dominican Republic ties the game.
2 Up
A sacrifice bunt and the game is tied.
2 up
Dominican double with no outs.
End 1 Low
The first race is down and Nicaragua's inning is over.
1 Low
The second out was dropped and Nicaragua scored the first run on an error.
1 Low
Nicaragua put a man on second with no outs.
End 1 Up
The inning ends and Dominican leaves men on base.
1 Up
Dominican placed men on first and second with one out.
1 Up
First out for the Dominican Republic with a fly ball to center field.
Kickoff
The match between Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the game, and the teams are ready for the initial kickoff of this game 2.
End of warmup
The pitchers finish warming up and prepare for the national anthems and the start of the game.
Great Entrance
We will have one of the best tickets for this match that promises to be very exciting with 40 minutes to go before kickoff.
Dominican Republic lineup
This is the Dominican Republic's lineup:
Already warming up
Both pitchers are warming up and getting ready for what promises to be a very exciting second game.
Fans
Fans from both countries are already at the stadium and a large entrance is expected for this second match of the Caribbean Series 2024.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua in the Caribbean Series 2024
In a few more minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua match live on Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
LoanDepot Park
It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, will be the venue for this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the 3 games will be played tomorrow, undoubtedly a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, on Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024, in addition to this match between Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua, Curacao vs Panama and Mexico vs Puerto Rico, are the matches that will be played on Day 2.
Where and how to watch Venezuela vs Dominican Republic online and live in the Caribbean Series 2024
The Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua match will be broadcast on television on Sky Sports channel.
The Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua match will be streamed on the Blue To Go app.
The Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua match will be streamed on the Blue To Go app.
If you want to watch Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua match on February 2, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:30 hours
Bolivia: 17:30 hours
Brazil: 17:30 hours
Chile: 5:30 p.m.
Colombia: 5:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.
Spain: 9:30 p.m.
United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m.
Peru: 5:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 17:30 hours
Japan: 4:30 a.m.
India: 3:30 a.m.
Nigeria 3:30 a.m.
South Africa: 3:30 a.m.
Australia: 8:30 a.m.
United Kingdom: 9:30 p.m.
France: 9:30 p.m.
Italy: 9:30 p.m.
Netherlands: 9:30 p.m.
Belgium: 9:30 p.m.
Germany: 9:30 p.m.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for the second game of the two countries in this Caribbean Series 2024. Without a doubt, a great game awaits us where the stadium will surely be filled with fans from both countries.
Background
These two teams have never met before, but at the moment the favorite of the two teams to win is the Dominican Republic, as it has a better squad and looks stronger to win tomorrow.
How does the Dominican Republic arrive?
The Dominican Republic, represented by the Tigres de Licey, will face their first game today against Venezuela and then play their second game against Nicaragua, a very complete and dangerous team that will seek to start with two victories in this Caribbean Series 2024, this is how these two teams arrive to this encounter that promises to be very exciting.
How does Nicaragua arrive?
The Nicaraguan national team has just lost its first game of this Caribbean Series 5-2 against Puerto Rico, a game where they were up but could not keep the score in their favor and did not win, now they will try to get rid of the bad taste in their mouth and get their first win against a team that is a power like the Dominican Republic, this is how Nicaragua arrives to its second game.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua match, corresponding to Day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park, at 15:30 am.