11:48 PM2 days ago

Baja 9°

Juan Carlos Gamboa hits a ground ball to second base for the 27th out. Puerto Rico beats Mexico 2-0!
11:46 PM2 days ago

Baja 9°

Murillo hits a ground ball to third and an error by the third baseman keeps the Mexican ninth alive. Haper Gamboa comes to bat.
11:44 PM2 days ago

Baja 9°

Julian Ornelas fanned and struck out! The Puerto Ricans are one out away from the victory.
11:41 PM2 days ago

Baja 9°

Altherr fanned and struck out! Puerto Rico is two outs away from victory.
11:34 PM2 days ago

Alta 9º

Naranjeros de Hermosillo retires in order. Last call for the Mexican ninth who are down 2-0 against Criollos de Caguas.
11:25 PM2 days ago

Baja 8º

Wirchansky responds by striking out Bradley and the Puerto Ricans emerge unscathed from the eighth inning.
11:23 PM2 days ago

Baja 8º

Yadier Molina brings lefty Danny Wirchansky to the mound. The game is over with two outs and runner on first for Mexico.
11:09 PM2 days ago

Alta 8º

Naranjeros culmina la entrada con espectacular doble play y cuelga el cero en el octavo episodio.
10:59 PM2 days ago

Baja 7º

Henzman comes back to retire the inning in order after overpowering Murillo, Gamboa and Wilson! The Puerto Rican offense is coming to bat.
10:53 PM2 days ago

Alta 7º

The Naranjeros contained the Criollos de Canagua offense and escaped unscathed in the fateful seventh inning.
10:35 PM2 days ago

Baja 6º

Criollos de Canagua retired the inning in order with Henzman giving a third of chocolates on the mound.
10:25 PM2 days ago

Alta 6º

Puerto Rico left Machín on second base and failed to hurt Naranjeros in the sixth inning.
10:18 PM2 days ago

Alta 5º

Ramiro Peña hits a fly to second to end the inning. The Naranjeros left a man on base and missed a great opportunity to get on the board.
10:16 PM2 days ago

Alta 5º

Cardona connects on a solid double to left field!
10:08 PM2 days ago

Alta 5º

Bryan Torres is dominated with a ground ball to the pitcher and the third out is made, however, the damage has already been done.
10:01 PM2 days ago

Alta 5º

Emmanuel Rivera connects an unstoppable hit to center field and drives in a pair of runs. Puerto Rico already leads 0-2!
9:57 PM2 days ago

Alta 5º

Morales executes a sacrifice bunt to perfection, and now there are runners on second and third.
9:56 PM2 days ago

Alta 5º

Ramos hits a single to left field. The Puerto Rican lumber begins to thunder.
9:54 PM2 days ago

Alta 5º

Ortiz hits an unstoppable single to right field. The Puerto Rican offense starts the inning strong.
9:48 PM2 days ago

Baja 4º

Mexico leaves a man on base and fails to get on the board after good defense by Puerto Rico.
9:37 PM2 days ago

Alta 4º

Velázquez strikes out and gets the third out!
9:31 PM2 days ago

Alta 4º

Escarra strikes out and gets the second out!
9:29 PM2 days ago

Alta 4º

Vimael Machín hits a fly ball to center field and José Cardona catches the ball.
9:26 PM2 days ago

Alta 4º

Bryan Torres has a quality at-bat and gets a base on balls.
9:23 PM2 days ago

Baja 3º

Bobby Bradley singled to center field and was ruled out. Puerto Rico hangs up its third run.
9:20 PM2 days ago

Baja 3º

Ramiro Peña connects a line drive to center field but the patrolman keeps the ball.
9:18 PM2 days ago

Baja 3º

José Cardona misses on a bunt attempt and the pitcher makes an easy catch.
9:16 PM2 days ago

Baja 3º

Lopez reaches first base safe after a bad throw by the shortstop.
9:11 PM2 days ago

Alta 3º

Haper Gamboa's defensive gem of a glove flip ends the inning.
9:09 PM2 days ago

Alta 3º

Rivera hits a ground ball through the shortstop, and Mexico makes it a double play!
9:07 PM2 days ago

Alta 3º

Jonathan Morales connects with an unstoppable hit to center field!
9:05 PM2 days ago

Baja 2º

Alexis Wilson strikes out! Puerto Rico comes out on top in the second episode, while Mexico leaves a man on base.
9:03 PM2 days ago

Baja 2º

Haper Gamaboa connects with an unstoppable hit to right field, however, Murillo is out at home, after a great throw by Ramos to the rubber.
9:01 PM2 days ago

Baja 2º

Agustín Murillo steals second base and moves into scoring position.
8:59 PM2 days ago

Baja 2º

Agustín Murillo connects an unstoppable hit that splits the diamond!
8:58 PM2 days ago

Baja 2º

Julian Ornelas is hit by a ground ball to second and is ruled out.
8:57 PM2 days ago

2º Alta

Ramos is fooled with a curve and misses the third strike! Mexico hangs zero in the second inning.
8:55 PM2 days ago

2º Alta

Ortiz hits fly to shortstop and Haper Gamboa catches the ball!
8:54 PM2 days ago

2º Alta

Nelson Velázquez fans out and strikes out!
8:52 PM2 days ago

1º Baja

Aaron Altherr is ruled out on a ground ball to third base. Puerto Rico hangs zero!
8:48 PM2 days ago

1º Baja

Bobby Bradley connects on an unstoppable single to left field!
8:45 PM2 days ago

1º Baja

Peña is ruled out on a fly to shortstop. the second out of the first episode.
8:43 PM2 days ago

1º Baja

José Cardona hits a ground ball to shortstop and is ruled out.
8:41 PM2 days ago

1º Alta

Escarra is ruled out with a line drive to second base. Mexico comes out on top and hangs its first ring of the game!
8:39 PM2 days ago

1º Alta

Machín is ruled out on a ground ball to second base.
8:38 PM2 days ago

1º Alta

Bryan Torres is ruled out on a fly to center field. The first out falls.
8:35 PM2 days ago

Play Ball!

The Play Ball is sung at the loanDepot Park! Mexico takes the field and Puerto Rico is already in the batter's box.
8:26 PM2 days ago

History between Naranjeros and Criollos

This will be the second time that the Naranjeros de Hermosillo will face the Criollos de Caguas in the Caribbean Series. The first time was in 2001 and Criollos won the first game by a final score of 7-4, while game 2 was won by Hermosillo 6-4.
8:18 PM2 days ago

All set at Marlins Stadium

The game is about to begin, the players of both teams are already entering the field.
8:17 PM2 days ago

All against all

The tournament will be played in round robin format. The teams will play against each other and the top four teams will face each other in the semifinals. The final will be played next Friday, February 9 at LoanDepot Park.
8:08 PM2 days ago

Lineup Mexico

8:03 PM2 days ago

Lineup Puerto Rico

7:58 PM2 days ago

Duel of rights!

The manager of the Mexican ninth will send right-handed pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne to the mound, while Alex Sanabia will do the same for the Puerto Ricans.
7:53 PM2 days ago

Juan Gabriel Castro vs Yadier Molina

The Naranjeros de Hermosillo will have in the dogout the experienced manager, Juan Gabriel Castro, who will try tonight to win the game against a historic former major leaguer. For the Puerto Ricans, Yadier Molina will be looking to keep up the good pace in the Series after the Puerto Ricans defeated Nicaragua in their debut.
7:48 PM2 days ago

It will be a special and historic Caribbean Series

The 66th edition of the Caribbean Series will have a different flavor because for the first time in history it will be played in a Major League Baseball stadium. All games will be played in the modern Marlins stadium.
7:43 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Puerto Rico vs Mexico live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the lineups for Puerto Rico vs Mexico live, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:38 PM2 days ago

Schedule, where and how to watch Puerto Rico vs Mexico live online

The match will be broadcasted by Sky Sports in Mexico and ESPN in Latin America and the United States.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

7:30 p.m. in Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras.
21:30 hours in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba and Panama.
11:30 a.m. in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada and Bolivia.
10:30 p.m. in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay.
U.S. schedules
ET: 8:30 pm
CT: 7:30 am

7:33 PM2 days ago

Mexico last lineup

7:28 PM2 days ago

Puerto Rico Roster

Pitchers: Alex Sanabia, Derrick Adams, Daryl Thompson, Luke Westphal, Ricardo Vélez, Ricardo Gómez, Alex Claudio, Christian Torres, Ángel Reyes, Eduardo Rivera, Danny Wirchansky, Endyrs Briceño, Bryan García, Lincoln Henzman y Chávez Fernander.
Catchers: Jonathan Morales y JC Escarra,
Infielders: Vimael Machín, Jancarlos Cintrón, Emmanuel Rivera, Jack López y Trei Cruz.
Oufielders: Nelsón Velázquez, Johneshwy Fargas, Dwight Smith Jr., Danny Ortiz, Bryan Torres y Heliot Ramos.
7:23 PM2 days ago

Statements of the Puerto Rican ninth

The manager of the Puerto Rican ninth, Yadier Molina, has not forgotten the defeat suffered against Mexico in the World Baseball Championship and assured that they will go all out tomorrow for a rematch.
"Mexico always brings good teams; I proved it in the WBC. I still have the thorn of losing to them in the WBC and we will be ready for tomorrow. They will have their best lineup and we trust us. We have good pitchers and offense. Whoever does the little things can win", stated the "Marciano".

The Puerto Rican manager clarified that he already has a very defined style of play to go far in this Caribbean Series, so he let it be known that games are not only won with home runs, and Puerto Rico will play a classic baseball with "the little book under the arm" to hurt the pitching rotations and achieve title number 17.
"We will play with the little things, like ball touches, hit and run, play the bases, be active with pitching and defense."

7:18 PM2 days ago

How does Mexico's ninth team fare?

The Naranjeros de Hermosillo come to Day 2 of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series after losing in their debut against Curacao by a final score of 5-4. Juan Gabriel Castro's team will try to get back on track against Puerto Rico with Odrisamer Despaigne on the mound. The Cuban pitcher had great performances during the season with the Venados de Mazatlan in the Mexican Pacific League.
7:13 PM2 days ago

How does the ninth of Puerto Rico arrive?

The Puerto Rican ninth comes to this duel after defeating Nicaragua by a final score of 5-2 in Day 2. The Criollos de Caguas will try to continue with a good pace in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series against the Naranjeros de Hermosillo. Yadier Molina will send Alejandro Sanabria to the mound to try to contain the Mexican offense.
7:08 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at LoanDepot Park Stadium

The Puerto Rico vs. Mexico game will be played at LoanDepot Park Stadium, located in Miami. The building has a modern architecture with a retractable roof and has been home to the Marlins since 2012, in addition to having a capacity for 36 thousand fans.
7:03 PM2 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Puerto Rico vs Mexico game, corresponding to the second game of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park Stadium, at 8:30 pm.
