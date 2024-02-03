ADVERTISEMENT
Baja 9°
Baja 9°
Baja 9°
Baja 9°
Alta 9º
Baja 8º
Baja 8º
Alta 8º
Baja 7º
Alta 7º
Baja 6º
Alta 6º
Alta 5º
Alta 5º
Alta 5º
Alta 5º
Alta 5º
Alta 5º
Alta 5º
Baja 4º
Alta 4º
Alta 4º
Alta 4º
Alta 4º
Baja 3º
Baja 3º
Baja 3º
Baja 3º
Alta 3º
Alta 3º
Alta 3º
Baja 2º
Baja 2º
Baja 2º
Baja 2º
Baja 2º
2º Alta
2º Alta
2º Alta
1º Baja
1º Baja
1º Baja
1º Baja
1º Alta
1º Alta
1º Alta
Play Ball!
History between Naranjeros and Criollos
All set at Marlins Stadium
All against all
Lineup Mexico
Te presentamos el Line up de México para el duelo de esta noche ante Puerto Rico 🇵🇷🆚🇲🇽
Cortesía de @Tostitos_Mx
¡Vamos por el triunfo! 😤🙌#LigaARCO 🇲🇽⚾ pic.twitter.com/xepPe0w9jB — Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico (@Liga_Arco) February 2, 2024
Lineup Puerto Rico
Duel of rights!
Juan Gabriel Castro vs Yadier Molina
It will be a special and historic Caribbean Series
Stay tuned to follow Puerto Rico vs Mexico live on TV
Schedule, where and how to watch Puerto Rico vs Mexico live online
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
7:30 p.m. in Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras.
21:30 hours in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba and Panama.
11:30 a.m. in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada and Bolivia.
10:30 p.m. in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay.
U.S. schedules
ET: 8:30 pm
CT: 7:30 am
Mexico last lineup
Puerto Rico Roster
Catchers: Jonathan Morales y JC Escarra,
Infielders: Vimael Machín, Jancarlos Cintrón, Emmanuel Rivera, Jack López y Trei Cruz.
Oufielders: Nelsón Velázquez, Johneshwy Fargas, Dwight Smith Jr., Danny Ortiz, Bryan Torres y Heliot Ramos.
Statements of the Puerto Rican ninth
"Mexico always brings good teams; I proved it in the WBC. I still have the thorn of losing to them in the WBC and we will be ready for tomorrow. They will have their best lineup and we trust us. We have good pitchers and offense. Whoever does the little things can win", stated the "Marciano".
The Puerto Rican manager clarified that he already has a very defined style of play to go far in this Caribbean Series, so he let it be known that games are not only won with home runs, and Puerto Rico will play a classic baseball with "the little book under the arm" to hurt the pitching rotations and achieve title number 17.
"We will play with the little things, like ball touches, hit and run, play the bases, be active with pitching and defense."