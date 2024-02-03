ADVERTISEMENT
End of match
The match ends with a Panama comeback and a 4-3 win over Mexico.
9 Low
Tied the game with a single to center field.
9 Low
Panama places a man on first with no outs.
9 Low
End 9 Up
The inning is over and Panama's last chance will come.
9 Up
First out for Mexico
End 8 Low
The inning is over and Mexico is 3 outs away from winning.
8 Low
Panama gets the first out on a great defensive play by Mexico.
End 8 Up
The inning ends and Mexico gives up an opportunity to extend its lead.
End 7 Low
The inning is over and Mexico will come to bat.
7 Low
Panama does not manage to make hits and 2 quick outs fall.
End 7 Up
The entry is over and there will be one more opportunity for Panama.
7 Up
Base on balls and Mexico has a man on first with one out.
End 6 Low
The inning ended with a great job by the Mexican reliever.
6 Low
México cambia a su pitcher después de colocar hombre en primera sin outs.
End 6 Up
The entry is over and a new opportunity will come for Panama.
6 Up
Mexico puts a man on first with one out and Panama changes its starter.
End 5 Low
The inning ends and Mexico maintains the lead.
5 Low
Panama gets two outs with a great defensive play.
End 5 Up
The inning ends and Mexico regains the lead.
5 Up
Great bunt for Mexico to score the second run for them.
5 Up
Mexico adds a man on first with no outs.
End 4 low
The ticket runs out and Mexico will come to the Bat.
4 Low
Good pitching by Mexico, we already have 2 outs.
End 4 Up
The inning is over for Mexico and no runs score.
4 Up
Mexico places man on first with no outs.
Fin 3 Low
The inning ends and the score remains 1-1.
3 Low
Panama again struck out twice.
Low 3 Up
The undamaged entry ends for Panama.
3 Up
Single to the infield for the first out.
End 2 Low
The inning is over but Panama has already tied the game.
2 Low
Panama's home run ties the game.
2 Low
Great defensive play by Mexico for the first out.
End 2 Up
The inning ends and Mexico leaves a man on base.
2 Up
Single to right field with two outs.
2 Up
Caen from the outs quickly to Mexico.
End 1 Low
The first inning ends with no damage to Mexico.
1 Low
Panama scores 2 outs with a big hit from Mexico.
End 1 Up
The inning ends and Mexico hurts with a run.
1 Up
Mexico opens the scoring with a deep fly to center field.
1 Up
Bad bunt by Mexico for the first out.
Kickoff
The match between Mexico and Panama kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the game, both teams are ready to take the field for the first inning of this encounter.
End of warmup
The pitchers finish warming up and the two teams get ready to sing the national anthems and start the game.
Great Entrance
The LoanDepot Park is very well attended, more than half full for this game 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024, without a doubt a great game awaits us.
México lineup
This is Mexico's lineup:
All ready in the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium and the pitchers are getting ready to begin their warm-up for the starting pitching for the start of Game 3 of the Caribbean Series.
Fans
Little by little the fans are beginning to arrive at the Miami stadium, many more Mexican fans will be present for this match that is vital for both teams in their aspirations in this Caribbean Series.
LoanDepot Park
It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, will be the venue for this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the 3 games will be played tomorrow, undoubtedly a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.
Others games tomorrow in Caribbean Series
Tomorrow, on Day 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024, in addition to this match between Mexico vs Panama, the matches of Venezuela vs Curacao and Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico will be played on Day 3.
Where and how to watch México vs Panama online and live in the Caribbean Series 2024
The Mexico vs. Panama match will be broadcast on television on Sky Sports channel.
The Mexico vs. Panama match will be broadcast via streaming on the Blue To Go application.
If you want to watch Mexico vs Panama live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Mexico vs Panama game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Panama match on February 3, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:30 hours
Bolivia: 17:30 hours
Brazil: 5:30 p.m.
Chile: 5:30 p.m.
Colombia: 5:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.
Spain: 9:30 p.m.
United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m.
Peru: 5:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 17:30 hours
Japan: 4:30 a.m.
India: 3:30 a.m.
Nigeria 3:30 a.m.
South Africa: 3:30 a.m.
Australia: 8:30 a.m.
United Kingdom: 9:30 p.m.
France: 9:30 p.m.
Italy: 9:30 p.m.
Netherlands: 9:30 p.m.
Belgium: 9:30 p.m.
Germany: 9:30 p.m.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for Game 3 of the two countries in this Caribbean Series 2024. Without a doubt, we are expecting a great game where the stadium will surely be filled with fans from both countries.
Background
These two teams have never met before, but at the moment the favorite of the two teams to win is the Mexican team, since it has a better squad and looks stronger to win tomorrow's matchday 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024.
How does Panama arrive?
The Panamanian national team comes from defeating Curacao 7-3 in day 2 of the Caribbean Series, tomorrow they will look for their second consecutive victory against Mexico represented by the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, it is expected to be a great game with one of the best entries in this tournament, this way the Panamanian national team arrives to their second game.
How does Mexico arrive?
The Mexican baseball team comes from a 6-5 loss against Curacao, today they will face Puerto Rico and tomorrow Panama trying to add a couple of wins that will take away the bad taste in their mouth left by the defeat in their debut in this Caribbean Series 2024, it is expected to be a strong game with two teams that know how to play and give great games full of runs, in this way the Mexican team arrives to day 3.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs Panama match, corresponding to Day 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park, at 2:30 pm.