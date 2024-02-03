ADVERTISEMENT

6:43 PM20 hours ago

End of match

The match ends with a Panama comeback and a 4-3 win over Mexico.
6:40 PM20 hours ago

9 Low

Tied the game with a single to center field.
6:30 PM20 hours ago

9 Low

Panama places a man on first with no outs.
6:29 PM20 hours ago

9 Low

Panama places a man on first with no outs.
6:13 PM20 hours ago

End 9 Up

The inning is over and Panama's last chance will come.
6:12 PM20 hours ago

9 Up

First out for Mexico
6:09 PM20 hours ago

End 8 Low

The inning is over and Mexico is 3 outs away from winning.
6:02 PM20 hours ago

8 Low

Panama gets the first out on a great defensive play by Mexico.
5:58 PM20 hours ago

End 8 Up

The inning ends and Mexico gives up an opportunity to extend its lead.
5:58 PM20 hours ago

End 7 Low

The inning is over and Mexico will come to bat.
5:57 PM20 hours ago

7 Low

Panama does not manage to make hits and 2 quick outs fall.
5:43 PM21 hours ago

End 7 Up

The entry is over and there will be one more opportunity for Panama.
5:37 PM21 hours ago

7 Up

Base on balls and Mexico has a man on first with one out.
5:29 PM21 hours ago

End 6 Low

The inning ended with a great job by the Mexican reliever.
5:25 PM21 hours ago

6 Low

México cambia a su pitcher después de colocar hombre en primera sin outs.
5:20 PM21 hours ago

End 6 Up

The entry is over and a new opportunity will come for Panama.
5:18 PM21 hours ago

6 Up

Mexico puts a man on first with one out and Panama changes its starter.
5:09 PM21 hours ago

End 5 Low

The inning ends and Mexico maintains the lead.
5:06 PM21 hours ago

5 Low

Panama gets two outs with a great defensive play.
4:59 PM21 hours ago

End 5 Up

The inning ends and Mexico regains the lead.
4:55 PM21 hours ago

5 Up

Great bunt for Mexico to score the second run for them.
4:46 PM21 hours ago

5 Up

Mexico adds a man on first with no outs.
4:46 PM21 hours ago

End 4 low

The ticket runs out and Mexico will come to the Bat.
4:45 PMa day ago

4 Low

Good pitching by Mexico, we already have 2 outs.
4:34 PMa day ago

End 4 Up

The inning is over for Mexico and no runs score.
4:25 PMa day ago

4 Up

Mexico places man on first with no outs.
4:24 PMa day ago

Fin 3 Low

The inning ends and the score remains 1-1.
4:23 PMa day ago

3 Low

Panama again struck out twice.
4:15 PMa day ago

Low 3 Up

The undamaged entry ends for Panama.
4:10 PMa day ago

3 Up

Single to the infield for the first out.
4:07 PMa day ago

End 2 Low

The inning is over but Panama has already tied the game.
4:06 PMa day ago

2 Low

Panama's home run ties the game.
4:03 PMa day ago

2 Low

Great defensive play by Mexico for the first out.
4:00 PMa day ago

End 2 Up

The inning ends and Mexico leaves a man on base.
3:59 PMa day ago

2 Up

Single to right field with two outs.
3:58 PMa day ago

2 Up

Caen from the outs quickly to Mexico.
3:57 PMa day ago

End 1 Low

The first inning ends with no damage to Mexico.
3:56 PMa day ago

1 Low

Panama scores 2 outs with a big hit from Mexico.
3:44 PMa day ago

End 1 Up

The inning ends and Mexico hurts with a run.
3:39 PMa day ago

1 Up

Mexico opens the scoring with a deep fly to center field.
3:33 PMa day ago

1 Up

Bad bunt by Mexico for the first out.
3:31 PMa day ago

Kickoff

The match between Mexico and Panama kicks off.
3:20 PMa day ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the game, both teams are ready to take the field for the first inning of this encounter.
3:15 PMa day ago

End of warmup

The pitchers finish warming up and the two teams get ready to sing the national anthems and start the game.
3:10 PMa day ago

Great Entrance

The LoanDepot Park is very well attended, more than half full for this game 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024, without a doubt a great game awaits us.
3:05 PMa day ago

México lineup

This is Mexico's lineup:

3:00 PMa day ago

All ready in the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium and the pitchers are getting ready to begin their warm-up for the starting pitching for the start of Game 3 of the Caribbean Series.
2:55 PMa day ago

Fans

Little by little the fans are beginning to arrive at the Miami stadium, many more Mexican fans will be present for this match that is vital for both teams in their aspirations in this Caribbean Series.
2:50 PMa day ago

Stay tuned here to follow Mexico vs Panama live in the Caribbean Series 2024

In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Mexico vs. Panama match live on Day 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
2:45 PMa day ago

LoanDepot Park

It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, will be the venue for this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the 3 games will be played tomorrow, undoubtedly a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.

2:40 PMa day ago

Others games tomorrow in Caribbean Series

Tomorrow, on Day 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024, in addition to this match between Mexico vs Panama, the matches of Venezuela vs Curacao and Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico will be played on Day 3.
2:35 PMa day ago

Where and how to watch México vs Panama online and live in the Caribbean Series 2024

The Mexico vs. Panama match will be broadcast on television on Sky Sports channel.
The Mexico vs. Panama match will be broadcast via streaming on the Blue To Go application.

If you want to watch Mexico vs Panama live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:30 PMa day ago

What time is the Mexico vs Panama game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?

This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Panama match on February 3, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:30 hours

Bolivia: 17:30 hours

Brazil: 5:30 p.m.

Chile: 5:30 p.m.

Colombia: 5:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.

Spain: 9:30 p.m.

United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 5:30 p.m.

Peru: 5:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 17:30 hours

Japan: 4:30 a.m.

India: 3:30 a.m.

Nigeria 3:30 a.m.

South Africa: 3:30 a.m.

Australia: 8:30 a.m.

United Kingdom: 9:30 p.m.

France: 9:30 p.m.

Italy: 9:30 p.m.

Netherlands: 9:30 p.m.

Belgium: 9:30 p.m.

Germany: 9:30 p.m.

2:25 PMa day ago

Absences

Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for Game 3 of the two countries in this Caribbean Series 2024. Without a doubt, we are expecting a great game where the stadium will surely be filled with fans from both countries.
2:20 PMa day ago

Background

These two teams have never met before, but at the moment the favorite of the two teams to win is the Mexican team, since it has a better squad and looks stronger to win tomorrow's matchday 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024.
2:15 PMa day ago

How does Panama arrive?

The Panamanian national team comes from defeating Curacao 7-3 in day 2 of the Caribbean Series, tomorrow they will look for their second consecutive victory against Mexico represented by the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, it is expected to be a great game with one of the best entries in this tournament, this way the Panamanian national team arrives to their second game.
2:10 PMa day ago

How does Mexico arrive?

The Mexican baseball team comes from a 6-5 loss against Curacao, today they will face Puerto Rico and tomorrow Panama trying to add a couple of wins that will take away the bad taste in their mouth left by the defeat in their debut in this Caribbean Series 2024, it is expected to be a strong game with two teams that know how to play and give great games full of runs, in this way the Mexican team arrives to day 3.
2:05 PMa day ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs Panama match, corresponding to Day 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park, at 2:30 pm.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Juan Carlos Vera López
Juan Carlos Vera López
5$
10$
15$