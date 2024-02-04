ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of match
The game is over, Dominican Republic defeats Puerto Rico 5-2 in day 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024.
9 Low
Raised to right field for the first out.
End 9 Up
The inning is over and Puerto Rico will come for its last chance.
9 Up
First out for Dominican Republic.
End 8 Low
The inning is over and the Dominican Republic is 3 outs away from victory.
8 Low
Puerto Rico already has a man on first with one out.
End 8 Up
The inning is over and Puerto Rico will come looking for the tie.
8 Up
Dominicana already has one out with great pitching.
End 7 Baja
The inning ends and Puerto Rico leaves a man on base.
7 Low
Puerto Rico has a man on first with one out.
End 7 Up
The inning ends and Dominicana leaves men on base.
7 Up
Dominicana places men on first with no outs.
End 6 Low
The inning is over and Puerto Rico's chances to tie the game are gone.
6 Low
RBI ground ball to second base for Puerto Rico's first out.
End 6 Up
Dominican Republic already has one out, great pitching by Puerto Rico
6 Up
End 5 Low
The inning is over very quickly for both teams, the scoreboard does not move.
5 Low
Rolled into the box to give us two outs.
End 5 Up
This entry ends quickly and Puerto Rico will come to the Bat.
5 Up
First out for Dominican Republic.
End 4 Low
The inning is over but Puerto Rico is already close on the scoreboard.
4 Low
Sacrifice bunt that brings in Puerto Rico's second run.
4 Low
Puerto Rico connects its first run of the game.
4 Low
Puerto Rico put a man on first with no outs.
End 4 Up
The inning ends and the Dominican lead continues.
4 Up
Dominicana has one out with no men on base.
End 3 Low
The inning is over and Puerto Rico remains undamaged.
3 Low
Puerto Rico has a man on second with one out.
End 3 Up
The entry is over and Dominican does a lot of damage.
3 Up
Dominicana had the Bat on and put a man on second with two outs.
3 Up
Dominican Home Run 2 more runs down.
End 2 Low
The entry is finished and Dominican will come to Bat.
2 Low
Rolled into the box for the second out.
2 Low
Puerto Rico is looking to tie the game but the Dominican Republic has great pitching.
Stay tuned to follow Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic live in the Caribbean Series 2024
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic match live on Day 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
LoanDepot Park
It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, will host this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the first 3 games will be played tomorrow on day 3, undoubtedly a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic, Venezuela vs Curacao and Mexico vs Panama will be played in the inauguration of the Caribbean Series 2024, these are the matches that will kick off day 3 tomorrow.
Where and how to watch Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic online and live in the Caribbean Series 2024
The Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic match will be broadcast on television on Sky Sports channel.
The Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic match will be streamed on the Blue To go app.
If you want to watch Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic match on February 3, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 10:30 p.m.
Brazil: 10:30 p.m.
Chile: 10:30 p.m.
Colombia: 10:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 p.m.
Spain: 02:30 hours
United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m.
Peru: 10:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. ET
Japan: 4:30 a.m.
India: 3:30 a.m.
Nigeria 3:30 a.m.
South Africa: 3:30 a.m.
Australia: 0830 hours
United Kingdom: 0230 hours
France: 0230 hours
Italy: 2:30 a.m.
Netherlands: 2:30 a.m.
Belgium: 2:30 a.m.
Germany: 2:30 a.m.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for the third game of the two countries in this Caribbean Series 2024, without a doubt a great game awaits us where the stadium will surely be filled with fans from both countries.
Background
These two teams have never met, but at the moment the favorite of the two teams to win is Puerto Rico, since it has a better squad and looks stronger to win tomorrow.
How does Puerto Rico arrive?
For its part, the Puerto Rican national team comes from winning its first game and today will have the second against Mexico and then face the Dominican Republic, a team with a lot of experience and great players who seek to make history in this meeting, so the two national teams arrive to this meeting that promises to be the best.
How does Dominicana arrive?
Dominican Republic is coming off a loss against Venezuela in its debut in the Caribbean Series 2024, today it will face Nicaragua and then Puerto Rico in what looks to be one of the best games of this round with two teams with players of the highest quality and who are always favorites to win the tournament, this is how the Dominican Republic arrives to day 3 of the Caribbean Series.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico match, corresponding to Day 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park, at 7:30 pm.