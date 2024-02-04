ADVERTISEMENT

11:37 PM15 hours ago

Summary

11:35 PM15 hours ago

End of match

The game is over, Dominican Republic defeats Puerto Rico 5-2 in day 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024.
11:33 PM15 hours ago

9 Low

Raised to right field for the first out.
11:29 PM15 hours ago

End 9 Up

The inning is over and Puerto Rico will come for its last chance.
11:22 PM15 hours ago

9 Up

First out for Dominican Republic.
11:11 PM15 hours ago

End 8 Low

The inning is over and the Dominican Republic is 3 outs away from victory.
11:10 PM15 hours ago

8 Low

Puerto Rico already has a man on first with one out.
11:04 PM15 hours ago

End 8 Up

The inning is over and Puerto Rico will come looking for the tie.
11:02 PM15 hours ago

8 Up

Dominicana already has one out with great pitching.
10:56 PM15 hours ago

End 7 Baja

The inning ends and Puerto Rico leaves a man on base.
10:51 PM15 hours ago

7 Low

Puerto Rico has a man on first with one out.
10:38 PM16 hours ago

End 7 Up

The inning ends and Dominicana leaves men on base.
10:32 PM16 hours ago

7 Up

Dominicana places men on first with no outs.
10:26 PM16 hours ago

End 6 Low

The inning is over and Puerto Rico's chances to tie the game are gone.
10:22 PM16 hours ago

6 Low

RBI ground ball to second base for Puerto Rico's first out.
10:19 PM16 hours ago

End 6 Up

Dominican Republic already has one out, great pitching by Puerto Rico
10:14 PM16 hours ago

6 Up

10:08 PM16 hours ago

End 5 Low

The inning is over very quickly for both teams, the scoreboard does not move.
10:07 PM16 hours ago

5 Low

Rolled into the box to give us two outs.
10:06 PM16 hours ago

End 5 Up

This entry ends quickly and Puerto Rico will come to the Bat.
10:01 PM16 hours ago

5 Up

First out for Dominican Republic.
9:57 PM16 hours ago

End 4 Low

The inning is over but Puerto Rico is already close on the scoreboard.
9:54 PM16 hours ago

4 Low

Sacrifice bunt that brings in Puerto Rico's second run.
9:51 PM16 hours ago

4 Low

Puerto Rico connects its first run of the game.
9:46 PM16 hours ago

4 Low

Puerto Rico put a man on first with no outs.
9:44 PM17 hours ago

End 4 Up

The inning ends and the Dominican lead continues.
9:38 PM17 hours ago

4 Up

Dominicana has one out with no men on base.
9:37 PM17 hours ago

End 3 Low

The inning is over and Puerto Rico remains undamaged.
9:32 PM17 hours ago

3 Low

Puerto Rico has a man on second with one out.
9:25 PM17 hours ago

End 3 Up

The entry is over and Dominican does a lot of damage.
9:19 PM17 hours ago

3 Up

Dominicana had the Bat on and put a man on second with two outs.
9:15 PM17 hours ago

3 Up

Dominican Home Run 2 more runs down.
9:10 PM17 hours ago

End 2 Low

The entry is finished and Dominican will come to Bat.
9:07 PM17 hours ago

2 Low

Rolled into the box for the second out.
9:06 PM17 hours ago

2 Low

Puerto Rico is looking to tie the game but the Dominican Republic has great pitching.
9:04 PM17 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic live in the Caribbean Series 2024

In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic match live on Day 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
8:59 PM17 hours ago

LoanDepot Park

It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, will host this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the first 3 games will be played tomorrow on day 3, undoubtedly a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.

8:54 PM17 hours ago

Others games tomorrow

Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic, Venezuela vs Curacao and Mexico vs Panama will be played in the inauguration of the Caribbean Series 2024, these are the matches that will kick off day 3 tomorrow.
8:49 PM17 hours ago

Where and how to watch Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic online and live in the Caribbean Series 2024

The Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic match will be broadcast on television on Sky Sports channel.
The Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic match will be streamed on the Blue To go app.

If you want to watch Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:44 PM18 hours ago

What time is the Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?

This is the kick-off time for the Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic match on February 3, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:30 p.m.

Brazil: 10:30 p.m.

Chile: 10:30 p.m.

Colombia: 10:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 p.m.

Spain: 02:30 hours

United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:30 p.m.

Peru: 10:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. ET

Japan: 4:30 a.m.

India: 3:30 a.m.

Nigeria 3:30 a.m.

South Africa: 3:30 a.m.

Australia: 0830 hours

United Kingdom: 0230 hours

France: 0230 hours

Italy: 2:30 a.m.

Netherlands: 2:30 a.m.

Belgium: 2:30 a.m.

Germany: 2:30 a.m.

8:39 PM18 hours ago

Absences

Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for the third game of the two countries in this Caribbean Series 2024, without a doubt a great game awaits us where the stadium will surely be filled with fans from both countries.
8:34 PM18 hours ago

Background

These two teams have never met, but at the moment the favorite of the two teams to win is Puerto Rico, since it has a better squad and looks stronger to win tomorrow.
8:29 PM18 hours ago

How does Puerto Rico arrive?

For its part, the Puerto Rican national team comes from winning its first game and today will have the second against Mexico and then face the Dominican Republic, a team with a lot of experience and great players who seek to make history in this meeting, so the two national teams arrive to this meeting that promises to be the best.
8:24 PM18 hours ago

How does Dominicana arrive?

Dominican Republic is coming off a loss against Venezuela in its debut in the Caribbean Series 2024, today it will face Nicaragua and then Puerto Rico in what looks to be one of the best games of this round with two teams with players of the highest quality and who are always favorites to win the tournament, this is how the Dominican Republic arrives to day 3 of the Caribbean Series.
8:19 PM18 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico match, corresponding to Day 3 of the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park, at 7:30 pm.
