ADVERTISEMENT

10:10 PM16 hours ago

END OF TRANSMISSION

Our commitment is to bring you the passion for sport in all its forms. Be sure to check out what we have prepared to make your sporting experience even more engaging. Stay tuned!
10:05 PM16 hours ago

JOIN THE PROGRAMMING!

Stay up to date with all the latest sports news on our portal. Whether it's football, basketball, volleyball, American football or other sports, we offer complete coverage to keep you informed on every detail. Follow the matches, results and news that we prepare for you daily at VAVEL. Stay up to date with the most exciting moments and in-depth expert analysis.
10:00 PM16 hours ago

THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING US!

Thank you for choosing VAVEL to follow the game in every detail. We hope we have kept you informed. Have a great day and we look forward to your next opportunity. Thank you for being with us!
9:55 PM16 hours ago

IMAVOV VICTORY!

Roman Dolidze scored a decisive victory over Nassourdine Imavov in the middleweight main event. Dolidze landed 51 strikes out of a total of 160, while Imavov achieved 131 out of 210. Both fighters demonstrated aggression, with Dolidze scoring a successful takedown. Imavov attempted a submission but was unsuccessful. In the end, Dolidze emerged victorious by decision in a thrilling five-round battle.
9:50 PM16 hours ago

FIFTH ROUND

Imavov has 17 strikes in total, with a 65% success rate in that period, while Dolidze has just six and with a 19% average.
9:45 PM17 hours ago

ROUND FOURTH

Imavov has another round with more submissions and better use of strikes.
9:40 PM17 hours ago

THIRD ROUND

Imavov again has more strikes in total and another submission attempt in the third round.
9:35 PM17 hours ago

SECOND ROUND

As Dolidze improves, he manages 24 blows in total, having more than his opponent. However, Imavov has a submission attempt.
9:30 PM17 hours ago

FIRST ROUND

Dolidze has just seven strikes in the first round, and sees Imavov with 72 in total, plus a submission attempt.
9:25 PM17 hours ago

INTENSE FIGHT!

Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov have an intense and balanced fight in the last clash of UFC Vegas 85.
9:20 PM17 hours ago

AND NOW! IT'S THE MAIN FIGHT!

In the middleweight main event, 35-year-old Roman Dolidze faces 28-year-old Nassourdine Imavov. Both are 6.2 feet tall and weigh 185 lbs, with Dolidze having a 76-inch wingspan and Imavov 75 inches. With records of 12 wins and 2 losses for Dolidze and 12 wins, 4 losses and 0 draws for Imavov, expectations for the clash are high.
9:15 PM17 hours ago

FIFTH WINNER OF UFC VEGAS 85

In the co-main event, Renato Carneiro faced Drew Dober in an exciting lightweight fight. Carneiro emerged victorious, raising his record to 18-5-1, while Dober recorded 27-13-0. During the fight, Carneiro connected 77 of 96 total blows and 24 of 46 significant blows, successfully landing a takedown. Both fighters failed to achieve knockouts or submissions.
9:10 PM17 hours ago

PENULTIMATE AND FIFTH FIGHT!

In the main event, Renato Carneiro faces Drew Dober in a lightweight battle. Aries, aged 34, has a height of 5.9 feet, weight of 155 lbs and a wingspan of 72 inches. Dober, 35, is 5.7 feet tall, weighs the same and has a 70-inch wingspan. Both fighters have impressive winning records and are ready for an exciting fight.
9:05 PM17 hours ago

FOURTH WINNER!

In the Welterweight category, Randy Brown knocked out Muslim Salikhov at 3 minutes and 17 seconds of the first round. Brown connected on 13 of 46 total strikes, with an accuracy of 28.3%, while Salikhov connected on 10 of 22 strikes, with an accuracy of 45.5%. Both fighters achieved the same accuracy in significant strikes, at 45.5%. There were no attempted takedowns or submissions during the fight.
9:00 PM17 hours ago

FOURTH FIGHT!

In the Welterweight category, Randy Brown, aged 33, faced Muslim Salikhov, aged 39. Brown has a height of 6.2 feet and Salikhov measures 5.9 feet. Both weigh 170 lbs, but Brown has a larger wingspan at 78 inches while Salikhov has 70 inches. These physical differences can influence each other's fighting strategies. The confrontation promises to be interesting, with both fighters looking to capitalize on their advantages.
8:55 PM17 hours ago

THIRD WINNER!

In the Women's Flyweight fight, Viviane Araújo beat Natalia Silva by decision after 3 rounds. Araújo connected 54 of 78 total strikes, with an accuracy of 69.2%, while Silva landed 38 of 88 strikes, with 43.2% accuracy. Araújo also led in significant strikes, with 17 of 36 (47.2%), while Silva managed 20 of 70 (28.6%). There were no takedowns applied or submission attempts.
8:50 PM17 hours ago

THIRD FIGHT!

Viviane Araújo and Natália Silva, both aged 37 and 26 respectively, share physical similarities, both standing 5.3 feet tall and weighing 125 lbs. However, Araújo has a wingspan of 68 inches, while Silva has 65 inches. These differences can influence your fighting strategies. Araújo, with more experience due to his age, can employ tactics based on his superior wingspan, while Silva can opt for more agile and quick approaches. The confrontation between these competitors promises to be exciting, with each one capitalizing on their individual characteristics.
8:45 PM18 hours ago

SECOND FIGHT!

Aliaskhab Khizriev and Makhmud Muradov had an intense confrontation at UFC Fight Night. Both fighters demonstrated skill and determination from the start, exchanging significant strikes with precision. However, the fight was stopped abruptly 11 seconds into the first round due to an accidental clash of heads, resulting in a no-contest draw. Despite the short fighting time, Khizriev and Muradov showed their skills and left spectators eager for a possible rematch to determine a clear winner.
8:40 PM18 hours ago

FIRST WINNER!

Gilbert Urbina dominated the match from the beginning, showing technical superiority and aggression. In the first round, Urbina pressured Radtke with a variety of precise and powerful strikes. Radtke tried to resist, but Urbina managed to take him down with a combination of well-placed punches. On the ground, Urbina maintained control and delivered a series of blows until the referee stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 47 seconds of the first round, declaring Urbina the winner by technical knockout. It was an impressive victory for Urbina, demonstrating her skill and determination in the octagon.
8:35 PM18 hours ago

MAIN CARD!

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Roman Dolidze x Nassourdine Imavov
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Renato Moicano x Drew Dober

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Randy Brown x Muslim Salikhov

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Viviane Araujo x Natália Silva

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Aliaskhab Khizriev x Makhmud Muradov

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Gilbert Urbina x Charles Radtke

8:30 PM18 hours ago

WILL START!

The main card of UFC Vegas 85 will begin.
8:25 PM18 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD INFORMATION!

In the Flyweight clash, Azat Maksum defeated Charles Johnson by decision in a fight that lasted the full five rounds. Then, at Welterweight, Themba Gorimbo scored an impressive victory over Pete Rodriguez via technical knockout just 32 seconds into the first round.

In the Featherweight category, Lee Jeong Yeong emerged victorious against Blake Bilder by decision after five intense rounds. In the Women's Flyweight clash, Luana Carolina defeated Julija Stoliarenko by technical knockout at 4 minutes and 52 seconds of the third round.

The action continued at Lightweight, where Landon Quiñones triumphed over Marquel Mederos by decision after three rounds of hectic action. Finally, in the Heavyweight category, Thomas Petersen emerged as the winner against Jamal Pogues after a closely contested fight, winning by decision after five rounds.

Therefore, there is only one fight left to complete the UFC Vegas 85 preliminary card.

8:20 PM18 hours ago

LITTLE LEFT!

There is little left until the main card of UFC Vegas 85 begins. The preliminary part is being finalized.
8:15 PM18 hours ago

SHORTLY!

The game will start soon. Stay up to date with all information including points, plays, substitutions and fixture updates. Be informed about every detail as the match unfolds.
8:10 PM18 hours ago

UPDATE!

Stay alert to receive the latest news and the first developments of this event. Pay attention to the latest information to be well informed from the beginning of events.
8:05 PM18 hours ago

GOODNIGHT!

Hello to all sports lovers. My name is Thomas Alencar, and it is with great enthusiasm that we begin this incredible sporting event. Get ready for exciting competitions, overcoming challenges and unforgettable moments. May this broadcast be full of fair play and lots of fun. Take advantage of the play-by-play at VAVEL.
8:00 PM18 hours ago

Watch Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov Live Result Here

Don't miss a detail Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
7:55 PM18 hours ago

UFC!

Photo: Disclosure/UFC
Photo: Disclosure/UFC
7:50 PM18 hours ago

CONFRONTATION INFORMATION!

In the main event of UFC Fight Night, Roman Dolidze will face Nassourdine Imavov in a long-awaited battle in the middleweight category. Dolidze, with a record of 12 wins and 2 losses, will face Imavov, who has a record of 12 wins, 4 losses and 1 no result.

Both fighters share similar physical characteristics, with the same height of 6.2 feet and weight of 185 lbs. However, Dolidze has a slight wingspan advantage, with 76 inches to Imavov's 75 inches.

At 35 years old, Dolidze is an experienced fighter, while Imavov, at 28, is an experienced fighter. younger and can bring renewed energy to the confrontation. Both athletes are determined to seek victory and advance their UFC careers.

This confrontation promises to be exciting, with Dolidze looking to use his skill in knockouts and submissions to overcome Imavov, who will probably respond to the fight. with your own technique and determination. Fans can expect an intense and competitive fight, where each fighter will seek to win. Leave your mark and leave the octagon with your hand raised.

7:45 PM19 hours ago

NASSOURDINE IMAVOV

Nassourdine Imavov is He is a talented middleweight fighter whose impressive record of 12 wins and 4 losses highlights his skill and versatility in the octagon. With an impressive streak of 5 consecutive victories, 5 of which were by knockout and 4 by submission, he demonstrates exceptional ability both on the feet and in the field. as on the ground.

His 53% striking accuracy reflects his ability to connect significant strikes, with 437 connected strikes out of 824 delivered. Furthermore, his 32% takedown accuracy highlights his ability to take down his opponents when necessary.

Imavov displays impressive significant strike defense, with 59% effectiveness, and solid takedown defense, with 73%. His fighting style is It is dynamic, with an average of 4.55 significant hits connected per minute and an average of 1.72 drops per 15 minutes.

In the analysis by position, Imavov shows dominance while standing, with 72% of his significant strikes being delivered in this area. He is also Skilled in the clinch and on the ground, demonstrating versatility in all areas of the fight.

With 45% of his wins coming by knockout or technical knockout, 36% by submission and 18% by decision, Imavov is the best. You are a complete competitor, capable of winning in many ways. His average fight time of 13 minutes and 44 seconds indicates an ability to maintain pace and pressure over longer fights. In short, Nassourdine Imavov is great. You are a talented and versatile fighter, capable of facing and winning challenges in different aspects of the game.

7:40 PM19 hours ago

ROMAN DOLIDZE!

Roman Dolidze, a talented middleweight fighter, boasts an impressive record of 12 wins, 2 losses and no draws in his career so far. the moment. His aggressive approach is This is evident in the statistics, with 7 wins by knockout and 3 by submission, demonstrating his versatility in the octagon.

With a striking accuracy of 44%, Dolidze is the best. effective in connecting significant blows, having connected 238 of 540 attempts. His ability on the ground game is also outstanding. It is remarkable, with a takedown accuracy of 50%, having applied 9 falls in 18 attempts.

The fighter maintains an impressive average of 3.02 significant strikes connected per minute, while absorbing only 3.01 per minute, demonstrating his ability to control the pace of the fight. Additionally, your average number of shots per 15 minutes is higher. of 1.72, reflecting its constant threat in all areas of combat.

Dolidze displays solid defense, with a significant strike defense rate of 55% and a takedown defense rate of 33%. His predominant fighting style is; standing, with 78% of his significant strikes connected in this position.

In short, Roman Dolidze is great. You are a complete fighter, capable of winning both by knockout and submission, with sharp skills in both striking and grappling. His aggression and precision make him a force to be reckoned with in the middleweight division.

7:35 PM19 hours ago

SCHEDULES!

MAIN CARD (9pm, Brasilia time)

PRELIMINARY CARD (6pm, Brasilia time).

7:30 PM19 hours ago

MAIN CARD!

Average weight (up to 83.9 kg): Roman Dolidze x Nassourdine Imavov

Light weight (up to 70.3 kg): Renato Moicano x Drew Dober

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Randy Brown x Muslim Salikhov

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Viviane Araujo x Natália Silva

Average weight (up to 83.9 kg): Aliaskhab Khizriev x Makhmud Muradov

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Gilbert Urbina x Charles Radtke

7:25 PM19 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Straw weight (up to 52.1 kg): Molly McCann x Diana Belbita

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Charles Johnson x Azat Maksum

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Themba Gorimbo x Pete Rodriguez

Featherweight (up to 56.7 kg): Blake Bilder x Jeong Yeong Lee

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Julija Stoliarenko x Luana Dread

Light weight (up to 70.3 kg): Marquel Mederos x Landon Quiñones

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Thomas Petersen x Jamal Pogues

7:20 PM19 hours ago

The game will be played at UFC Apex

The Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov game will be played at UFC Apex, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
7:15 PM19 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Vegas 85: Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Thomas Alencar
Thomas Alencar
Jornalista. Amante dos esportes. | Contato: [email protected] | Twitter: @thomasalencr
5$
10$
15$