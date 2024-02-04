ADVERTISEMENT
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Renato Moicano x Drew Dober
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Randy Brown x Muslim Salikhov
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Viviane Araujo x Natália Silva
Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Aliaskhab Khizriev x Makhmud Muradov
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Gilbert Urbina x Charles Radtke
In the Featherweight category, Lee Jeong Yeong emerged victorious against Blake Bilder by decision after five intense rounds. In the Women's Flyweight clash, Luana Carolina defeated Julija Stoliarenko by technical knockout at 4 minutes and 52 seconds of the third round.
The action continued at Lightweight, where Landon Quiñones triumphed over Marquel Mederos by decision after three rounds of hectic action. Finally, in the Heavyweight category, Thomas Petersen emerged as the winner against Jamal Pogues after a closely contested fight, winning by decision after five rounds.
Therefore, there is only one fight left to complete the UFC Vegas 85 preliminary card.
Watch Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov Live Result Here
Both fighters share similar physical characteristics, with the same height of 6.2 feet and weight of 185 lbs. However, Dolidze has a slight wingspan advantage, with 76 inches to Imavov's 75 inches.
At 35 years old, Dolidze is an experienced fighter, while Imavov, at 28, is an experienced fighter. younger and can bring renewed energy to the confrontation. Both athletes are determined to seek victory and advance their UFC careers.
This confrontation promises to be exciting, with Dolidze looking to use his skill in knockouts and submissions to overcome Imavov, who will probably respond to the fight. with your own technique and determination. Fans can expect an intense and competitive fight, where each fighter will seek to win. Leave your mark and leave the octagon with your hand raised.
NASSOURDINE IMAVOV
His 53% striking accuracy reflects his ability to connect significant strikes, with 437 connected strikes out of 824 delivered. Furthermore, his 32% takedown accuracy highlights his ability to take down his opponents when necessary.
Imavov displays impressive significant strike defense, with 59% effectiveness, and solid takedown defense, with 73%. His fighting style is It is dynamic, with an average of 4.55 significant hits connected per minute and an average of 1.72 drops per 15 minutes.
In the analysis by position, Imavov shows dominance while standing, with 72% of his significant strikes being delivered in this area. He is also Skilled in the clinch and on the ground, demonstrating versatility in all areas of the fight.
With 45% of his wins coming by knockout or technical knockout, 36% by submission and 18% by decision, Imavov is the best. You are a complete competitor, capable of winning in many ways. His average fight time of 13 minutes and 44 seconds indicates an ability to maintain pace and pressure over longer fights. In short, Nassourdine Imavov is great. You are a talented and versatile fighter, capable of facing and winning challenges in different aspects of the game.
ROMAN DOLIDZE!
With a striking accuracy of 44%, Dolidze is the best. effective in connecting significant blows, having connected 238 of 540 attempts. His ability on the ground game is also outstanding. It is remarkable, with a takedown accuracy of 50%, having applied 9 falls in 18 attempts.
The fighter maintains an impressive average of 3.02 significant strikes connected per minute, while absorbing only 3.01 per minute, demonstrating his ability to control the pace of the fight. Additionally, your average number of shots per 15 minutes is higher. of 1.72, reflecting its constant threat in all areas of combat.
Dolidze displays solid defense, with a significant strike defense rate of 55% and a takedown defense rate of 33%. His predominant fighting style is; standing, with 78% of his significant strikes connected in this position.
In short, Roman Dolidze is great. You are a complete fighter, capable of winning both by knockout and submission, with sharp skills in both striking and grappling. His aggression and precision make him a force to be reckoned with in the middleweight division.
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Charles Johnson x Azat Maksum
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Themba Gorimbo x Pete Rodriguez
Featherweight (up to 56.7 kg): Blake Bilder x Jeong Yeong Lee
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Julija Stoliarenko x Luana Dread
Light weight (up to 70.3 kg): Marquel Mederos x Landon Quiñones
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Thomas Petersen x Jamal Pogues