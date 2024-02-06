ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Panama vs Puerto Rico match for Baseball Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Panama vs Puerto Rico of 5th February in several countries
Keep an eye on this player from Panama:
Christian Bethancourt is a professional baseball player born on September 2, 1991 in Panama. His primary position is catcher, but he has also played as an outfielder and pitcher. Bethancourt began his professional career in the Major Leagues with the Atlanta Braves in 2013. He later played with the San Diego Padres in 2016. He is known for his strong arm, both in his role as a catcher and when he had the opportunity to pitch as a reliever on a few occasions. After his time in the Major Leagues, Bethancourt continued his career in minor and foreign leagues.
Watch out for this player from Puerto Rico:
Alex Sanabia is a professional baseball pitcher who was born on September 21, 1988 in San Diego, California, United States. Sanabia was selected by the Florida Marlins (now Miami Marlins) in the 32nd round of the 2006 MLB draft. He made his Major League debut with the Marlins in 2010.
During his major league career, Sanabia also pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013. His career in the majors spanned several seasons, and his primary position was right-handed pitcher.
About the Stadium
LoanDepot Park is the name of the baseball stadium that serves as home to the Miami Marlins, a Major League Baseball (MLB) team based in Miami, Florida, United States. The stadium is located in the Little Havana area, a neighborhood in the city of Miami. Prior to being named LoanDepot Park, the stadium was known as Marlins Park. It opened in 2012 and has been the site where the Marlins play their home games ever since. This stadium replaced the Marlins' previous home field, Sun Life Stadium. One of the distinctive features of LoanDepot Park is its modern design and retractable roof, which allows the stadium to be closed in bad weather and opened in favorable weather conditions. This is especially useful in sunny and sometimes rainy Florida.
The Tournament Format
For the sixty-sixth edition of the Caribbean Series, the one-round, round-robin format was once again implemented. This format implies that the seven participating teams face each other in a series of one-off matches. The four teams that manage to accumulate the most wins advance to the semifinals, where two crucial matches are held: the first against the fourth-ranked team and the second against the third-ranked team. The winners of these semifinals have the honor of playing in the Grand Final, the exciting culmination of the tournament, where they face off to determine who will be crowned the Caribbean Series champion for that specific edition. This format provides an intense and exciting competition, as each team has a unique opportunity to secure its position in the final stages, with the top two teams ultimately battling for the title in the deciding showdown.
The participants
The representatives that will take part in this prestigious event are the Tiburones de La Guaira of Venezuela, the Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic, the Criollos de Caguas of Puerto Rico, the Federales de Chiriquí of Panama, the Gigantes de Rivas of Nicaragua, the Curacao Suns and the Naranjeros de Hermosillo of Mexico. The latter consolidated their participation by winning the coveted title in the Mexican Pacific League, prevailing over the Venados de Mazatlán in a thrilling contest. Their victory not only guarantees them a place in this outstanding international tournament, but also awakens the ambition of achieving Mexico's tenth crown in the competition.
Long live the Play Ball!
The professional Diamonds are once again hosting one of the biggest hot ball parties of the year, the Caribbean Series is back with all the emotions that the King of Sports implies, which will once again offer its fans the best games between the best players of the Latin American continent in Miami. The regular phase games will take place from Thursday, February 1 through Friday, February 9, where the best teams will be sought to continue progressing in the tournament and in the end, be the ones to celebrate the Home while crowning themselves as the new champions of the discipline.
Kick-off time
The Puerto Rico vs Panama match will be played at LoanDeport Park, in Miami, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
