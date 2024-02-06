ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of match
The match Curacao 0-2 Dominican Republic is over.
9 Up
First out quickly for Curaçao.
End 8 Low
The inning is over and the Dominican Republic adds one more run, Curacao's last chance will come.
8 Low
Great pitching by Curacao and already 2 quick outs.
End 8 Up
The game is over and the Dominican Republic is 3 outs away from victory.
8 Up
Curacao already has two outs very quickly.
End 7 Low
The inning ends and Dominican leaves men on base.
7 Low
First out on a ground ball to the infield.
Fin 7 Up
The inning is over and Curacao still has no runs.
7 Up
Raised out for Curacao's first out.
End 6 Low
The inning is over and a new opportunity will come to Bat for Curacao.
6 Low
Two outs fall fast with good pitching by Curacao.
End 6 Up
The entry ends with a double play by Dominicana.
6 Up
Curacao already has a man on second with no outs.
End 5 Low
The inning is over and Curacao will come with a new opportunity at bat.
5 Low
Curacao gets the first out with another great pitching job.
End 5 Up
The inning ends with great defensive work by the Dominican Republic.
5 Up
First out for Curacao.
End 4 Low
Double Play and the inning is over but Dominicana has already done some damage.
4 Low
Double by Dominicana to open the scoreboard.
4 Low
Single to right field and Dominican singles to first with no outs.
End 4 Up
The inning is over and Dominican will come to bat.
4 Up
Curacao's ground ball to the infield for the second out.
End 3 Low
The inning is over and the fourth inning will come with Curacao at bat.
3 Low
Great pitching by Curacao and there are 2 outs.
Fin 3 Up
Strike out and the inning ends with no damage to Dominicana.
3 Up
Curacao put a man on first with two outs.
End 2 Low
Finish the inning and two are gone very quickly.
2 Low
A ground ball to second base for the second out very quickly the Curacao pitching responds.
End 2 Up
The inning ends and the score remains scoreless.
2 Up
Single to left field and Curacao put man on first with one out.
End 1 Low
The inning ends and Dominican leaves men on base.
1 Low
Dominican put a man on second with two outs on a deep fly to center field.
1 Low
Quickly the first out for the Dominican Republic.
End 1 Up
A rotten pitch into the box to end the inning and Dominicana comes to bat.
1 Up
The first out falls with a great curve by the Dominican pitcher.
Kickoff
The match between Curacao and Dominican Republic kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the game, both teams are already in their dugouts waiting for the signal to take the field for the starting pitch.
End of warmup
The pitchers finish warming up and prepare to jump on the diamond to sing the national anthems and get ready for the start of the game.
Great Entrance
Miami's attendance was very good, more than half of the stadium was full for this match, which will be a vital victory for both teams.
Curacao lineup:
This is Curacao lineup:
Dominican Republic lineup:
This is Dominican Republic lineup:
All ready in the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium and the pitchers are warming up on the diamond and preparing for what will be a very important game for both teams.
Fans
Little by little the fans are arriving at LoanDepot Park, a great entry is expected for this second game of the Caribbean Series 2024.
Stay tuned to follow Curacao vs Dominican Republic live at the Caribbean Series 2024
In a few more minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Curacao vs Dominican Republic match on Day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2024, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow in this Caribbean Series 2024, in addition to this match between Curacao vs Dominican Republic, Mexico vs Nicaragua and Panama vs Venezuela, are the matches that will kick off the day tomorrow.
LoanDepot Park
It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, will be the venue for this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the 3 games will be played tomorrow in one more day in the Caribbean Series, undoubtedly a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.
Where and how to watch Curacao vs Dominican Republic online and live in the Caribbean Series 2024
The Curacao vs Dominican Republic match will be broadcast on television on Sky Sports channel.
The Curacao vs Dominican Republic match will be streamed on the Blue To go app.
If you want to watch Curacao vs Dominican Republic live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Curacao vs Dominican Republic game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Curacao vs Dominican Republic match on February 6, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:30 hours
Bolivia: 22:30 hours
Brazil: 22:30 hours
Chile: 10:30 p.m.
Colombia: 10:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 p.m.
Spain: 02:30 hours
United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m.
Peru: 10:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. ET
Japan: 4:30 a.m.
India: 3:30 a.m.
Nigeria 3:30 a.m.
South Africa: 3:30 a.m.
Australia: 0830 hours
United Kingdom: 0230 hours
France: 0230 hours
Italy: 2:30 a.m.
Netherlands: 2:30 a.m.
Belgium: 2:30 a.m.
Germany: 02:30 hours
Absences
Neither of the two teams have any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for the game of these two countries in this Caribbean Series 2024, without a doubt a great game awaits us where the stadium will surely be filled with the fans of both countries.
Background
These two teams have never met before, but at the moment the favorite of the two teams to win is the Dominican Republic, as it has a better squad and looks stronger to take another victory tomorrow.
How does the Dominican Republic arrive?
The Dominican Republic, on the other hand, comes from an ugly 9-1 loss against Mexico, to place itself with the same record as Curacao, 2 wins and 2 losses. This game will be one of the most important ones as they seek to stay alive and aspire to the semifinals of this tournament.
How does Curaçao arrive?
Curacao comes to this match with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, after defeating Nicaragua 6-3 to stay alive in this Caribbean Series, will face a tough team like the Dominican Republic with the only intention of getting the 3 points in this match that promises to be very exciting.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Curacao vs Dominican Republic, corresponding to the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at the mythical LoanDeport Park at 7:30 pm.