5:59 PM8 hours ago

Summary

5:57 PM8 hours ago

End of match

The match Curacao 0-2 Dominican Republic is over.
5:52 PM8 hours ago

9 Up

First out quickly for Curaçao.
5:49 PM8 hours ago

End 8 Low

The inning is over and the Dominican Republic adds one more run, Curacao's last chance will come.
5:49 PM8 hours ago

8 Low

Great pitching by Curacao and already 2 quick outs.
5:40 PM8 hours ago

End 8 Up

The game is over and the Dominican Republic is 3 outs away from victory.
5:39 PM8 hours ago

8 Up

Curacao already has two outs very quickly.
5:28 PM8 hours ago

End 7 Low

The inning ends and Dominican leaves men on base.
5:16 PM8 hours ago

7 Low

First out on a ground ball to the infield.
5:15 PM8 hours ago

Fin 7 Up

The inning is over and Curacao still has no runs.
5:08 PM9 hours ago

7 Up

Raised out for Curacao's first out.
5:02 PM9 hours ago

End 6 Low

The inning is over and a new opportunity will come to Bat for Curacao.
5:01 PM9 hours ago

6 Low

Two outs fall fast with good pitching by Curacao.
5:01 PM9 hours ago

End 6 Up

The entry ends with a double play by Dominicana.
4:54 PM9 hours ago

6 Up

Curacao already has a man on second with no outs.
4:49 PM9 hours ago

End 5 Low

The inning is over and Curacao will come with a new opportunity at bat.
4:47 PM9 hours ago

5 Low

Curacao gets the first out with another great pitching job.
4:42 PM9 hours ago

End 5 Up

The inning ends with great defensive work by the Dominican Republic.
4:37 PM9 hours ago

5 Up

First out for Curacao.
4:34 PM9 hours ago

End 4 Low

Double Play and the inning is over but Dominicana has already done some damage.
4:33 PM9 hours ago

4 Low

Double by Dominicana to open the scoreboard.
4:28 PM9 hours ago

4 Low

Single to right field and Dominican singles to first with no outs.
4:25 PM9 hours ago

End 4 Up

The inning is over and Dominican will come to bat.
4:23 PM9 hours ago

4 Up

Curacao's ground ball to the infield for the second out.
4:19 PM9 hours ago

End 3 Low

The inning is over and the fourth inning will come with Curacao at bat.
4:18 PM9 hours ago

3 Low

Great pitching by Curacao and there are 2 outs.
4:12 PM10 hours ago

Fin 3 Up

Strike out and the inning ends with no damage to Dominicana.
4:10 PM10 hours ago

3 Up

Curacao put a man on first with two outs.
4:03 PM10 hours ago

End 2 Low

Finish the inning and two are gone very quickly.
4:02 PM10 hours ago

2 Low

A ground ball to second base for the second out very quickly the Curacao pitching responds.
3:58 PM10 hours ago

End 2 Up

The inning ends and the score remains scoreless.
3:54 PM10 hours ago

2 Up

Single to left field and Curacao put man on first with one out.
3:52 PM10 hours ago

End 1 Low

The inning ends and Dominican leaves men on base.
3:48 PM10 hours ago

1 Low

Dominican put a man on second with two outs on a deep fly to center field.
3:46 PM10 hours ago

1 Low

Quickly the first out for the Dominican Republic.
3:42 PM10 hours ago

End 1 Up

A rotten pitch into the box to end the inning and Dominicana comes to bat.
3:39 PM10 hours ago

1 Up

The first out falls with a great curve by the Dominican pitcher.
3:35 PM10 hours ago

Kickoff

The match between Curacao and Dominican Republic kicks off.
3:23 PM10 hours ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the game, both teams are already in their dugouts waiting for the signal to take the field for the starting pitch.
3:18 PM10 hours ago

End of warmup

The pitchers finish warming up and prepare to jump on the diamond to sing the national anthems and get ready for the start of the game.
3:13 PM11 hours ago

Great Entrance

Miami's attendance was very good, more than half of the stadium was full for this match, which will be a vital victory for both teams.
3:08 PM11 hours ago

Curacao lineup:

This is Curacao lineup:

3:03 PM11 hours ago

Dominican Republic lineup:

This is Dominican Republic lineup:

2:58 PM11 hours ago

All ready in the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium and the pitchers are warming up on the diamond and preparing for what will be a very important game for both teams.
2:53 PM11 hours ago

Fans

Little by little the fans are arriving at LoanDepot Park, a great entry is expected for this second game of the Caribbean Series 2024.
2:48 PM11 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Curacao vs Dominican Republic live at the Caribbean Series 2024

In a few more minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Curacao vs Dominican Republic match on Day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2024, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
2:43 PM11 hours ago

Others games tomorrow

Tomorrow in this Caribbean Series 2024, in addition to this match between Curacao vs Dominican Republic, Mexico vs Nicaragua and Panama vs Venezuela, are the matches that will kick off the day tomorrow.
2:38 PM11 hours ago

LoanDepot Park

It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, will be the venue for this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the 3 games will be played tomorrow in one more day in the Caribbean Series, undoubtedly a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.

2:33 PM11 hours ago

Where and how to watch Curacao vs Dominican Republic online and live in the Caribbean Series 2024

The Curacao vs Dominican Republic match will be broadcast on television on Sky Sports channel.
The Curacao vs Dominican Republic match will be streamed on the Blue To go app.

If you want to watch Curacao vs Dominican Republic live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:28 PM11 hours ago

What time is the Curacao vs Dominican Republic game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?

This is the kick-off time for the Curacao vs Dominican Republic match on February 6, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:30 hours

Bolivia: 22:30 hours

Brazil: 22:30 hours

Chile: 10:30 p.m.

Colombia: 10:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 p.m.

Spain: 02:30 hours

United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:30 p.m.

Peru: 10:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. ET

Japan: 4:30 a.m.

India: 3:30 a.m.

Nigeria 3:30 a.m.

South Africa: 3:30 a.m.

Australia: 0830 hours

United Kingdom: 0230 hours

France: 0230 hours

Italy: 2:30 a.m.

Netherlands: 2:30 a.m.

Belgium: 2:30 a.m.

Germany: 02:30 hours

2:23 PM11 hours ago

Absences

Neither of the two teams have any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for the game of these two countries in this Caribbean Series 2024, without a doubt a great game awaits us where the stadium will surely be filled with the fans of both countries.
2:18 PM11 hours ago

Background

These two teams have never met before, but at the moment the favorite of the two teams to win is the Dominican Republic, as it has a better squad and looks stronger to take another victory tomorrow.
2:13 PM12 hours ago

How does the Dominican Republic arrive?

The Dominican Republic, on the other hand, comes from an ugly 9-1 loss against Mexico, to place itself with the same record as Curacao, 2 wins and 2 losses. This game will be one of the most important ones as they seek to stay alive and aspire to the semifinals of this tournament.
2:08 PM12 hours ago

How does Curaçao arrive?

Curacao comes to this match with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, after defeating Nicaragua 6-3 to stay alive in this Caribbean Series, will face a tough team like the Dominican Republic with the only intention of getting the 3 points in this match that promises to be very exciting.
2:03 PM12 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Curacao vs Dominican Republic, corresponding to the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at the mythical LoanDeport Park at 7:30 pm.
