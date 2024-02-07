ADVERTISEMENT

3:30 AM6 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Curacao vs Dominican Republic live at the Caribbean Series 2024

In a few more minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Curacao vs Dominican Republic match on Day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2024, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
3:25 AM6 hours ago

Others games tomorrow

Tomorrow in this Caribbean Series 2024, in addition to this match between Curacao vs Dominican Republic, Mexico vs Nicaragua and Panama vs Venezuela, are the matches that will kick off the day tomorrow.
3:20 AM6 hours ago

LoanDepot Park

It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, will be the venue for this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the 3 games will be played tomorrow in one more day in the Caribbean Series, undoubtedly a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.

3:15 AM7 hours ago

Where and how to watch Curacao vs Dominican Republic online and live in the Caribbean Series 2024

The Curacao vs Dominican Republic match will be broadcast on television on Sky Sports channel.
The Curacao vs Dominican Republic match will be streamed on the Blue To go app.

If you want to watch Curacao vs Dominican Republic live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

3:10 AM7 hours ago

What time is the Curacao vs Dominican Republic game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?

This is the kick-off time for the Curacao vs Dominican Republic match on February 6, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:30 hours

Bolivia: 22:30 hours

Brazil: 22:30 hours

Chile: 10:30 p.m.

Colombia: 10:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 p.m.

Spain: 02:30 hours

United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:30 p.m.

Peru: 10:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. ET

Japan: 4:30 a.m.

India: 3:30 a.m.

Nigeria 3:30 a.m.

South Africa: 3:30 a.m.

Australia: 0830 hours

United Kingdom: 0230 hours

France: 0230 hours

Italy: 2:30 a.m.

Netherlands: 2:30 a.m.

Belgium: 2:30 a.m.

Germany: 02:30 hours

3:05 AM7 hours ago

Absences

Neither of the two teams have any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for the game of these two countries in this Caribbean Series 2024, without a doubt a great game awaits us where the stadium will surely be filled with the fans of both countries.
3:00 AM7 hours ago

Background

These two teams have never met before, but at the moment the favorite of the two teams to win is the Dominican Republic, as it has a better squad and looks stronger to take another victory tomorrow.
2:55 AM7 hours ago

How does the Dominican Republic arrive?

The Dominican Republic, on the other hand, comes from an ugly 9-1 loss against Mexico, to place itself with the same record as Curacao, 2 wins and 2 losses. This game will be one of the most important ones as they seek to stay alive and aspire to the semifinals of this tournament.
2:50 AM7 hours ago

How does Curaçao arrive?

Curacao comes to this match with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, after defeating Nicaragua 6-3 to stay alive in this Caribbean Series, will face a tough team like the Dominican Republic with the only intention of getting the 3 points in this match that promises to be very exciting.
2:45 AM7 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Curacao vs Dominican Republic, corresponding to the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at the mythical LoanDeport Park at 7:30 pm.
