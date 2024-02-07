ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Curacao vs Dominican Republic live at the Caribbean Series 2024
In a few more minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Curacao vs Dominican Republic match on Day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2024, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow in this Caribbean Series 2024, in addition to this match between Curacao vs Dominican Republic, Mexico vs Nicaragua and Panama vs Venezuela, are the matches that will kick off the day tomorrow.
LoanDepot Park
It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, will be the venue for this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the 3 games will be played tomorrow in one more day in the Caribbean Series, undoubtedly a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.
Where and how to watch Curacao vs Dominican Republic online and live in the Caribbean Series 2024
The Curacao vs Dominican Republic match will be broadcast on television on Sky Sports channel.
The Curacao vs Dominican Republic match will be streamed on the Blue To go app.
The Curacao vs Dominican Republic match will be streamed on the Blue To go app.
If you want to watch Curacao vs Dominican Republic live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Curacao vs Dominican Republic game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Curacao vs Dominican Republic match on February 6, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:30 hours
Argentina: 22:30 hours
Bolivia: 22:30 hours
Brazil: 22:30 hours
Chile: 10:30 p.m.
Colombia: 10:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 p.m.
Spain: 02:30 hours
United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m.
Peru: 10:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. ET
Japan: 4:30 a.m.
India: 3:30 a.m.
Nigeria 3:30 a.m.
South Africa: 3:30 a.m.
Australia: 0830 hours
United Kingdom: 0230 hours
France: 0230 hours
Italy: 2:30 a.m.
Netherlands: 2:30 a.m.
Belgium: 2:30 a.m.
Germany: 02:30 hours
Absences
Neither of the two teams have any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for the game of these two countries in this Caribbean Series 2024, without a doubt a great game awaits us where the stadium will surely be filled with the fans of both countries.
Background
These two teams have never met before, but at the moment the favorite of the two teams to win is the Dominican Republic, as it has a better squad and looks stronger to take another victory tomorrow.
How does the Dominican Republic arrive?
The Dominican Republic, on the other hand, comes from an ugly 9-1 loss against Mexico, to place itself with the same record as Curacao, 2 wins and 2 losses. This game will be one of the most important ones as they seek to stay alive and aspire to the semifinals of this tournament.
How does Curaçao arrive?
Curacao comes to this match with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, after defeating Nicaragua 6-3 to stay alive in this Caribbean Series, will face a tough team like the Dominican Republic with the only intention of getting the 3 points in this match that promises to be very exciting.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Curacao vs Dominican Republic, corresponding to the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at the mythical LoanDeport Park at 7:30 pm.