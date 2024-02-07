ADVERTISEMENT
Schedule, where and how to watch Curaçao vs Puerto Rico online and live
Last lineup of Puerto Rico
Latest Curaçao lineup
Statements ninth Puerto Rico
"This is part of baseball, we had a bad day, we gave a lot of bases on balls, but we know that we are better than this. We give credit to Panama who did their thing and took advantage of their opportunities. Now we have to try to forget this game and come back on Wednesday to win", stated the manager.
Statements ninth Curaçao
"The Puerto Rican team is tremendous, we know that but we are well prepared. The boys know the importance of today's game and how important it will be to win tomorrow's game".
The strategist assured that he has not yet defined his starting pitcher against Puerto Rico.
"I am going to have a meeting with my coaches to see who is the best option to open the game. We see many statistics to give us more chances against the other teams", concluded the strategist.
How does the Puerto Rican ninth arrive?
How does the Curaçao ninth arrive?
The match will be played at LoanDepot Park Stadium.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
9:30 a.m. in Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras.
11:30 a.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba and Panama.
11:30 a.m. in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada and Bolivia.
12:30 in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay.
U.S. schedules
ET: 10:30 am