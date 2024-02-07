ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:46 PM4 hours ago

Schedule, where and how to watch Curaçao vs Puerto Rico online and live

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in Mexico, and on ESPN in Latin America and the United States.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:30 a.m. in Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras.
11:30 a.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba and Panama.
11:30 a.m. in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada and Bolivia.
12:30 in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay.
U.S. schedules
ET: 10:30 am

9:41 PM4 hours ago

Last lineup of Puerto Rico

This was the lineup that Yadier Molina sent against Panama:

9:36 PM4 hours ago

Latest Curaçao lineup

This was the lineup that Hainley Statia sent against the Dominican Republic:

9:31 PM4 hours ago

Statements ninth Puerto Rico

After yesterday's loss to the Canal ninth, Yadier Molina, manager of the Criollos de Caguas, accepted that they were not able to play their best baseball and gave credit to the Federales de Chiriqui.

"This is part of baseball, we had a bad day, we gave a lot of bases on balls, but we know that we are better than this. We give credit to Panama who did their thing and took advantage of their opportunities. Now we have to try to forget this game and come back on Wednesday to win", stated the manager.

9:26 PM4 hours ago

Statements ninth Curaçao

Hainley Statia, manager of the Curacao ninth team, assured that beating Puerto Rico will not be easy, however, he said that his team is prepared to face the last day.

"The Puerto Rican team is tremendous, we know that but we are well prepared. The boys know the importance of today's game and how important it will be to win tomorrow's game".

The strategist assured that he has not yet defined his starting pitcher against Puerto Rico.

"I am going to have a meeting with my coaches to see who is the best option to open the game. We see many statistics to give us more chances against the other teams", concluded the strategist.

9:21 PM4 hours ago

How does the Puerto Rican ninth arrive?

Yadier Molina's ninth team comes to this duel after losing to the Federales de Chiriqui by a final score of 7-9 in Day 5. The Criollos de Caguas will seek tomorrow against the Curacao Suns the pass to the semifinals in a "life or death" duel in the last day of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series.

9:16 PM4 hours ago

How does the Curaçao ninth arrive?

The Curacao ninth team comes into this match after losing to the Dominican Republic by a final score of 0-2 on Day 6 of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series. Curacao Suns are currently in fifth place in the standings with a streak of two wins and three losses, however, they still have aspirations to advance to the semifinals, for that, they will have to beat Criollos de Caguas tomorrow.

9:11 PM5 hours ago

The match will be played at LoanDepot Park Stadium.

The Curacao vs Puerto Rico game will be played at loanDepot Park Stadium, located in Miami. The building has a modern architecture with a retractable roof and has been home to the Marlins since 2012, in addition to having a capacity for 36 thousand fans.

9:06 PM5 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live telecast of the Curacao vs Puerto Rico game, corresponding to the sixth game of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park Stadium at 10:30 AM ET.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Omar León
Omar León
Periodista Deportivo y Fotógrafo
5$
10$
15$