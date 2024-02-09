ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned to follow Teofimo Lopez Jr vs Jamaine Ortiz live from the Box 2024 fight.

In a few moments we will share with you the initial details of Teofimo Lopez Jr vs Jamaine Ortiz live on Box 2024, as well as the latest information from the Michelob Ultra Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Don't miss any detail of the fight with VAVEL MEXICO's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz fight at Boxing Show 2024

If you want to watch the Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz fight on TV it will be broadcasted on ESPN channel.
If you want to watch the Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz fight on streaming you can watch it on the Blue To Go and Star+ applications.

If you want to watch the Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz fight online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Statements Teofimo Lopez Jr.

At a press conference Teofimo Lopez Jr, commented on how he feels about having one more fight tomorrow in what will be the main event bout:

"It's a super fight, it's great to be back, I'm here to do it for everyone and for the next generation, I'm excited, everyone is here to see greatness."

"It's been a long journey and I know what it takes, I don't want to be known as a fighter who knows how to get to the top, but doesn't know how to keep it, that's why I want everyone to tune in so they can see how much I really love the sport of boxing."

"There will definitely be a KO, it's not going to get very far, I'm not going to leave it up to the judges at all, so everyone tune in and get your popcorn ready."

Michelob Ultra Arena

Located in Las Vegas, is one of the most important arenas for boxing matches, located in the casino area, has a capacity for 12 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 10, 1999, this will be the arena where this stellar fight between Teofimo Lopez Jr vs Jamaine Ortiz will take place, which promises to be one of the most exciting tomorrow.

Full Billboard Teofimo Lopez Jr vs Jamaine Ortiz

Teofimo Lopez (c) vs. Jamaine Ortiz, for the WBO super lightweight title.
Jose Pedraza vs. Keyshawn Davis; lightweight
George Acosta vs. René Téllez Girón; lightweight
Abdullah Mason vs. Benjamin Gurment; super lightweight
Charlie Sheehy vs. Abdel Sauceda; lightweight
What time is the fight between Teofimo Lopez Jr vs Jamaine Ortiz?

This is the start time of the fight between Teofimo Lopez Jr vs Jamaine Ortiz on February 8, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 23:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 23:00 hours

Ecuador: 23:00 hours

Spain: 03:00 hours

United States: 21:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET

Mexico: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Peru: 23:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 23:00 hours

Japan: 10:00 a.m.

India: 06:00 hours

Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.

South Africa: 6:00 a.m.

Australia: 12:00 noon

United Kingdom: 03:00 hours

France: 03:00 hours

Italy: 03:00 hours

Netherlands: 03:00 hours

Belgium: 03:00 hours

Germany: 03:00 hours

How does Jamaine Ortíz arrive?

Jamaine Ortiz is a boxer born in the United States, tomorrow he will have one of the most important fights for him, he has a record of 19 fights with 17 wins, one loss and one draw with 8 fights won by KO, he will arrive to this fight with a lot of motivation and is expected to be one of the best this year, this is how the boxers arrive to this stellar performance in Las Vegas tomorrow.
How does Teofimo López Jr. arrive?

Teofimo Lopez Jr is a boxer born in Honduras and one of the great revelations with a promising future at 26 years old, he has 19 fights and a record of 18 fights won and one lost with 13 won by KO, tomorrow he will have one more fight and this time it will be against Jamaine Ortiz, a fight that promises to be very exciting tomorrow in Las Vegas, this way Teofimo Lopez Jr arrives to one more fight.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the fight between Teofimo Lopez Jr vs Jamaine Ortiz, corresponding to a Boxing Match. The bout will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas at 8:00 pm.
