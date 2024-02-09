ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Teofimo Lopez Jr vs Jamaine Ortiz live from the Box 2024 fight.
Where to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz fight at Boxing Show 2024
If you want to watch the Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz fight on streaming you can watch it on the Blue To Go and Star+ applications.
If you want to watch the Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz fight online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Statements Teofimo Lopez Jr.
"It's a super fight, it's great to be back, I'm here to do it for everyone and for the next generation, I'm excited, everyone is here to see greatness."
"It's been a long journey and I know what it takes, I don't want to be known as a fighter who knows how to get to the top, but doesn't know how to keep it, that's why I want everyone to tune in so they can see how much I really love the sport of boxing."
"There will definitely be a KO, it's not going to get very far, I'm not going to leave it up to the judges at all, so everyone tune in and get your popcorn ready."
Michelob Ultra Arena
Full Billboard Teofimo Lopez Jr vs Jamaine Ortiz
Jose Pedraza vs. Keyshawn Davis; lightweight
George Acosta vs. René Téllez Girón; lightweight
Abdullah Mason vs. Benjamin Gurment; super lightweight
Charlie Sheehy vs. Abdel Sauceda; lightweight
What time is the fight between Teofimo Lopez Jr vs Jamaine Ortiz?
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 23:00 hours
Ecuador: 23:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 23:00 hours
Japan: 10:00 a.m.
India: 06:00 hours
Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.
South Africa: 6:00 a.m.
Australia: 12:00 noon
United Kingdom: 03:00 hours
France: 03:00 hours
Italy: 03:00 hours
Netherlands: 03:00 hours
Belgium: 03:00 hours
Germany: 03:00 hours