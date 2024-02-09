ADVERTISEMENT
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Curacao vs. Panama live in the match for third place in the Caribbean Series 2024, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
LoanDepot Park
It is the home of the Miami Marlins MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012, it will be the venue for this Caribbean Series 2024 and where the game for the third place in this Caribbean Series will be played in Miami, undoubtedly a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments.
Where and how to watch Panama vs Curacao online and live in the Caribbean Series 2024
The Curacao vs Panama match will be broadcasted on television on Sky Sports channel.
The Curacao vs. Panama match will be streamed on the Blue To go app.
If you want to watch Curacao vs Panama live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Curacao vs Dominican Republic game live in the Caribbean Series 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Curacao vs Panama match on February 9, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 3:00 a.m.
South Africa: 3:00 a.m.
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom: 21:00 hours
France: 21:00 hours
Italy: 21:00 hours
Netherlands: 21:00 hours
Belgium: 21:00 hours
Germany: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither of the two teams have any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for the game of these two countries in this Caribbean Series 2024, without a doubt a great game awaits us where the stadium will surely be filled with the fans of both countries.
Background
These two teams have never met, but at the moment, the favorite to win and take the third place in this Caribbean Series 2024 is Panama, since it has a better squad and looks stronger to win tomorrow.
How does Panama arrive?
On the other hand, the selection of Panama comes from losing against the Dominican Republic to be eliminated and not be able to play the final of this Caribbean Series, but will play tomorrow the game for the third place, same that will fight to get is a place that will be historic for them, after giving a great tournament and compete against the best teams in the Caribbean, is expected to be a very exciting game in Miami.
How does Curacao arrive?
The Curacao team comes from losing in the semifinal against Venezuela in what was one of the best tournaments in its history in the Caribbean Series 2024, will seek against Panama to get that third place that would be historic for them, but it will not be an easy game, it is expected to be a very close game with two very strong teams that will leave everything on the diamond to close in the best way this tournament that was special for both teams.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Panama vs Curacao, corresponding to the game for the third place in the Caribbean Series 2024. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park, at 2:00 pm (CDMX).