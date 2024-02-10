ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Lakers vs Pelicans Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lakers vs Pelicans match.
What time is Lakers vs Pelicans match for NBA Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Lakers vs Pelicans of 9th Fabruary in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
February 9, 2024
|
23:30 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
February 10, 2024
|
00:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
February 9, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Brazil
|
February 10, 2024
|
00:30
|
|
Chile
|
February 10, 2024
|
00:30
|
|
Colombia
|
February 9, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
February 9, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Spain
|
February 10, 2024
|
5:30
|
|
Mexico
|
February 9, 2024
|
21:30
|
|
Peru
|
February 9, 2024
|
22:30
|
Keep an eye on this Lakers player:
LeBron James was selected as the first pick of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he has played for several NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is known for his versatility and ability to make an impact in all areas of the game. He can score, assist and rebound at an exceptional level. His size, physical strength and agility have made him a unique player in basketball history. LeBron James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his impact on and off the court has left a lasting mark on the sport.
Watch out for this Pelicans player:
Zion Williamson is a talented American professional basketball player. He was born on July 6, 2000 in Salisbury, North Carolina. Williamson gained notoriety during his standout collegiate career with the Duke Blue Devils at Duke University. His explosive play, exceptional athletic skills and ability to make spectacular plays made him a standout in college basketball. Williamson is known for his imposing physique and ability to score points effectively in the paint. He stands around 6 feet 7 inches (2.01 meters) and has considerable weight, giving him a commanding presence on the court. His exciting style of play, combined with his ability to deliver spectacular dunks, made him one of the most exciting prospects ahead of the NBA Draft.
About the Arena
Crypto.com Arena is a versatile complex located in Los Angeles, California (USA), recognized as one of the most contemporary and luxurious venues worldwide, located on Figueroa Avenue. It is known for being the home of two NBA teams, the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, as well as for hosting the prestigious annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Financing for the stadium, which totaled $375 million, was entirely private. Until 2021, the arena's name was tied to one of its sponsors, Staples Inc, a retail chain with more than 2,000 stores worldwide. Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center, has a versatile capacity for live events. It can accommodate 20,000 spectators during concerts, 18,997 for basketball games, and 18,118 for ice hockey and indoor soccer events. Notably, approximately two-thirds of the seating is on the lower level, providing an up-close experience for the event.
In addition to being home to NBA teams and music events, Crypto.com Arena has hosted WWE events, including WrestleMania 21 and editions of Summerslam from 2009 to 2014. Its versatility and amenities make it a standout venue for a variety of events and entertainment.
Surprising
The Pelicans have surprised everyone by having a good performance in the NBA, as for now they are in the playoff positions of the NBA West standings, also, the Pelicans have a pct of .563, being one of the best in the league and data that shows why they are now leaving a great taste in the mouths of the fans. Also, the Pelicans are one of the teams that have managed to know how to win as visitors as they have more wins than losses, a factor that can be decisive since they are facing the Warrios, a team that has not been able to make its home court weigh so far this season.
They have not discovered their full potential
The Lakers continue to struggle to reach their peak performance this season. Despite a promising start with some victories and the winning of the trophy in the NBA-In Season Tournament, the team was expected to maintain its momentum towards the top, given its outstanding performance both individually and collectively. However, the excitement of the championship proved to be short-lived, as the Los Angeles team has experienced a string of consecutive losses that have significantly affected the morale of the group. They currently sit in the middle of the table in the NBA's Western Conference and face the challenge of improving their position by picking up wins to return to the top of the standings. Moreover, they come into this match with a considerable disadvantage according to the statistics, as they have so far failed to get even half of the wins as visitors compared to the games played.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams will now have to concentrate on having a great performance for the rest of the campaign if they want to become champions.
Kick-off time
The Pelicans vs Lakers match will be played at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 NBA Match: Pelicans vs Lakers!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.