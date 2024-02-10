ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:00 AM2 hours ago

Schedule, where and how to watch Dominican Republic vs Venezuela live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in Mexico, and on ESPN in Latin America and the United States.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
19:00 hours in Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras.
21:00 hours in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba and Panama.
21:00 hours in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada and Bolivia.
22:00 hours in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay.
U.S. schedules
ET: 8:00 pm
7:55 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup of Venezuela

This was Ozzie Guillén's lineup for the semifinal against Curaçao:

7:50 AM2 hours ago

Latest Dominican Republic lineup

This was the lineup that Gilbert Gómez sent for the semifinal against Panama:

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Statements ninth Venezuela

...
7:40 AM2 hours ago

Statements ninth Dominican Republic

Gilbert Gómez, manager of the Dominican Republic, spoke about the pass to the grand finale of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series and assured that they will have a complete pitching repertoire.

"We know that we are going to face a team, whichever team wins, that is going to come in inspired."
"We know the offensive talent we have. I know that in the first six games things didn't look the best. Nobody is satisfied with the amount of runs, hits or timely hits we have given, but tomorrow is a new game, it is another opportunity for us to show what we are offensively".
"It is understood that this is a very special place for all Caribbean baseball players, coming here to Miami is a source of pride and the fact that we have won it is very good, but that history does not really have much weight tomorrow, tomorrow we have to come to play the best game regardless of what happened in '90, '91", he concluded.

7:35 AM2 hours ago

How does the Venezuelan ninth arrive?

On the other hand, the Venezuelan ninth team reaches the final after defeating Curacao by a final score of 6-2 in the semifinals of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series. The team led by manager Ozzie Guillen finished the season in second place in the standings with a positive streak of five wins and only one loss.
The Tiburones de la Guaira will try to contain the experienced offense of the Tigres del Licey for the championship of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series.

7:30 AM2 hours ago

How is the Dominican Republic's novena coming along?

The Dominican ninth reached the final after beating the Federales de Chiriquí by a final score of 4-1 in the semifinals of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series. The team led by manager Gilbert Gómez finished the season in fourth place in the standings with a streak of three wins and three losses.
The Tigres del Licey will face the powerful offense of the Tiburones de la Guaira for the championship of the Caribbean Series Miami 2024.

7:25 AM3 hours ago

The game will be played at LoanDepot Park Stadium.

The Dominican Republic vs Venezuela game will be played at the loanDepot Park Stadium, located in Miami. The building has a modern architecture with a retractable roof and has been home to the Marlins since 2012, in addition to having a capacity for 36 thousand fans.

7:20 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live telecast of the Dominican Republic vs Venezuela game, corresponding to the Grand Final of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park Stadium at 8:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Omar León
Omar León
Periodista Deportivo y Fotógrafo
5€
10€
15€