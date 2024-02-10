ADVERTISEMENT
Schedule, where and how to watch Dominican Republic vs Venezuela live online
Last lineup of Venezuela
Latest Dominican Republic lineup
Statements ninth Venezuela
Statements ninth Dominican Republic
"We know that we are going to face a team, whichever team wins, that is going to come in inspired."
"We know the offensive talent we have. I know that in the first six games things didn't look the best. Nobody is satisfied with the amount of runs, hits or timely hits we have given, but tomorrow is a new game, it is another opportunity for us to show what we are offensively".
"It is understood that this is a very special place for all Caribbean baseball players, coming here to Miami is a source of pride and the fact that we have won it is very good, but that history does not really have much weight tomorrow, tomorrow we have to come to play the best game regardless of what happened in '90, '91", he concluded.
How does the Venezuelan ninth arrive?
The Tiburones de la Guaira will try to contain the experienced offense of the Tigres del Licey for the championship of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series.
How is the Dominican Republic's novena coming along?
The Tigres del Licey will face the powerful offense of the Tiburones de la Guaira for the championship of the Caribbean Series Miami 2024.
The game will be played at LoanDepot Park Stadium.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
19:00 hours in Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras.
21:00 hours in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba and Panama.
21:00 hours in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada and Bolivia.
22:00 hours in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay.
U.S. schedules
ET: 8:00 pm