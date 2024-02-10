ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:15 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned here to follow Scotland vs France

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Scotland vs France as well as the latest information from Murrayfield. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
9:10 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Scotland vs France?

If you want to watch the Scotland vs. France match, you can follow it on television through NBC Sports

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

9:05 PM2 hours ago

What time is Scotland vs France in the Six Nations?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 09:15 hours

Bolivia: 08:15 hours

Brazil: 08:15 hours

Chile: 09:15 hours

Colombia: 08:15 hours

Ecuador: 08:15 hours

United States: 9:15 a.m. PT and 2:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 08:15 hours

Paraguay: 09:15 hours

Peru: 09:15 hours

Uruguay: 12:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 08:15 hours

Japan: 09:15 a.m.

India: 18:15 

Nigeria: 01:15 a.m.

South Africa: 10:15pm

Australia: 22:15 hours

United Kingdom ET: 11:15 p.m.

9:00 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from France

Damian Penaud, a 27-year-old French player who plays in the wing position. He has been an international with the French national team since 2017. He currently plays for ASM Clermont Auvergne of the French Top 14. He managed a try in the first match of the Six Nations, but it was not enough to prevent the defeat of the French squad.

 

8:55 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Scotland

Duhan van der Merwe, a 28-year-old player, was born in South Africa, but represents the Scottish Rugby team. He currently plays for Edinburgh Rugby in the United Rugby Championship. He has 40 caps to his name and has already scored two tries in the first Six Nations match.

 

8:50 PM2 hours ago

News - France

France arrived after doing well in the World Cup finals where they won all their matches in group A, coming out on top of the group. However, in the quarterfinals, they lost to South Africa by 28-29. 

 

They have started the Six Nations tournament with a defeat, losing 17-38 against Ireland, the defending champions. Currently with zero points they are bottom of the division. 

 

They have won this tournament 18 times, eight times overall. The last time they won the trophy was in the 2022 edition. Last year they finished second with 20 points, second only to Ireland.

8:45 PM2 hours ago

News - Scotland

The Scottish National Team arrived after playing in the last World Cup where, after being in the final phase of the World Cup, they did not reach the knockout stages by finishing third in group B, after two wins and two defeats. In the first match of the 2024 Six Nations, Scotland achieved victory by beating Wales 26-27. They currently occupy third place with four points.


Scotland has participated 124 times in this tournament of which they have managed to win on 22 occasions, 14 solo and eight shared. However, since this tournament has been called Six Nations they have not managed to win. In the last edition they finished third with 15 points.

8:40 PM2 hours ago

Background

Numerous clashes between France and Scotland. The French team has won four of the last three meetings. The last duels have been of a friendly nature. While the last two times they have met in the Six Nations, the victory went to France. Since 2021, a match that was played without spectators due to the pandemic, Scotland has not managed to win.
8:35 PM3 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at Murrayfield, a stadium located in the Scottish city of Edinburgh. The stadium was remodeled in 1995 and has a capacity for 67,144 spectators.

 

8:30 PM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Scotland and France will meet this Saturday, January 10, 2024 in the second match of the Six Nations Rugby League.
8:25 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Scotland vs France match in Six Nations

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Manuel Carmona
Manuel Carmona
Córdoba, Spain | Periodista Deportivo Editor | [email protected]
5$
10$
15$