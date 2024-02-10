ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow Scotland vs France
How to watch Scotland vs France?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Scotland vs France in the Six Nations?
Argentina: 09:15 hours
Bolivia: 08:15 hours
Brazil: 08:15 hours
Chile: 09:15 hours
Colombia: 08:15 hours
Ecuador: 08:15 hours
United States: 9:15 a.m. PT and 2:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:15 hours
Paraguay: 09:15 hours
Peru: 09:15 hours
Uruguay: 12:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 08:15 hours
Japan: 09:15 a.m.
India: 18:15
Nigeria: 01:15 a.m.
South Africa: 10:15pm
Australia: 22:15 hours
United Kingdom ET: 11:15 p.m.
News - France
They have started the Six Nations tournament with a defeat, losing 17-38 against Ireland, the defending champions. Currently with zero points they are bottom of the division.
They have won this tournament 18 times, eight times overall. The last time they won the trophy was in the 2022 edition. Last year they finished second with 20 points, second only to Ireland.
News - Scotland
Scotland has participated 124 times in this tournament of which they have managed to win on 22 occasions, 14 solo and eight shared. However, since this tournament has been called Six Nations they have not managed to win. In the last edition they finished third with 15 points.
