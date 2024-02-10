ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:45 PM2 hours ago

11:40 PM2 hours ago

How to watch England vs Wales in Six Nations?

If you want to watch the England vs. Wales match, you can follow it on television on NBC Sports


11:35 PM2 hours ago

What time is England vs Wales in the Six Nations?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:

Argentina: 1:45 PM 

Bolivia: 12:45 PM 

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Chile: 1:45 PM 

Colombia: 11:45 AM

Ecuador: 11:45 AM 

United States (ET): 12:45 PM

Spain: 17:45 PM

Mexico: 10:45 AM 

Paraguay: 1:45 PM 

Peru: 11:45 AM 

Uruguay: 2:45 PM

11:30 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Wales

Rio Dyer, born in the city of Newport, is 24 years old and plays in the wing position. He currently plays for Dragons in the United Rugby Championship. In 2022 he made his international debut with the Wales national team.

 

11:25 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player in England

Alexander Arthur David Mitchell, a 26-year-old scrum-half who plays for Premiership Rugby club Northampton Saints.

 

11:20 PM2 hours ago

News - Wales

The Welsh National Team completed a perfect group stage of the World Cup finals, achieving a full house and qualifying as top of Group C with 19 points. However, in the quarterfinals they lost against Argentina. They closed the year by playing a friendly against Barbarians. 

 

They have not started the Six Nations well, as they opened with a 26-27 defeat. Currently with two points they are in fourth place. They have won in 39 editions of this tournament, 28 alone and eleven in a shared manner. It has been three years since they won this title. In the most recent edition they finished in the penultimate position with six points.

11:15 PM2 hours ago

News - England

England is coming off a third place finish in the Rugby World Cup after winning all of their group matches in the finals. They topped Pool D with 18 points. In the quarterfinals they defeated Fiji, but in the semifinals they came up against South Africa. Finally, they finished the world championship in third place, beating Argentina.

 

In the Six Nations they started by beating Italy 24-27. They are currently second with four points. They have won 39 editions of this tournament, 29 of them individually and 10 as a team. They have not won the Six Nations since 2020. In 2023 they finished fourth with 10 points.

11:10 PM2 hours ago

Background

Of the last four meetings, three have been won by England and only one by Wales. The last time they met was in August 2023 in a friendly match where England won 19-17. Last year they met in the Six Nations as the victory went to England again by 10-20. Since 2021, Wales have not won this duel in this competition.
11:05 PM3 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at Twickenham Stadium, located in southwest London. It was inaugurated on October 2, 1909 and has a capacity for 82,000 spectators.

 

11:00 PM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

England and Wales will meet this Saturday, February 10, 2024 in the match corresponding to Matchday 2 of the Six Nations Rugby League.
10:55 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the England vs Wales match in Six Nations

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
