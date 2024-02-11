ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer Live Result Here

Don't miss a detail Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
6:55 AMan hour ago

UFC!

Photo: Disclosure/UFC
Photo: Disclosure/UFC
6:50 AMan hour ago

JOE PYFER!

With an impressive record, this fighter accumulated 8 victories by knockout and 3 by submission, with 6 submissions occurring in the first round. His striking accuracy is outstanding. This is notable, with 45% of significant blows connected, resulting in 92 connected blows out of 203 delivered. Demonstrating solid takedown skills, he boasts an impressive 83% accuracy, with 6 takedowns delivered in total attempts. With an average of 3.64 significant connected blows per minute, he also absorbs an average of 2.97 connected blows per minute. Your average number of falls per 15 minutes is of 1.78, showing his ability to control the confrontation on the ground. With a significant hit defense of 56% and a takedown defense of 50%, he is a great fighter. able to withstand his opponents' attacks. His fights last on average around 5 minutes and 3 seconds, during which he mainly dominates standing up, with 83% of the significant connected strikes occurring in this position. With a 67% win rate via knockout or submission, he is the best. He is a constant threat in the Octagon.
6:45 AMan hour ago

JACK HERMANSSON!!

With an impressive record of 11 wins by knockout and 6 by submission, this fighter stands out in the octagon with a total of 10 submissions in the first round. His striking accuracy is outstanding. This is notable, with 44% of significant blows connected, resulting in 878 connected blows in 1988 being delivered. Additionally, demonstrates solid takedown skills, with 30% accuracy and 6 takedowns applied in 64 attempts. With an average of 5.13 significant strikes connected per minute and a significant strike defense of 55%, he stands out both offensively and defensively. His takedown defense is excellent. impressive, with a 75% success rate.

On average, his fights last approximately 10 minutes and 42 seconds, during which he mainly dominates standing up, with 74% of the significant connected strikes occurring in this position. With an impressive win rate of 60% by decision and 26% by knockout or submission, this fighter is one of the best fighters in the world. You're a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon.

6:40 AMan hour ago

FIGHT STAGE!

UFC Apex is is a state-of-the-art facility located in Las Vegas, Nevada specifically designed for the production of live Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events. Opened in 2019, UFC Apex is open to everyone. is a multifunctional space that serves as headquarters for a variety of MMA-related activities, including training, content production and event broadcasts. With cutting-edge technology and high-quality facilities, Apex offers an immersive experience for both fighters and spectators.

The location is is known for its high-quality event production and ability to provide an intimate and intense atmosphere for fights. Additionally, UFC Apex plays an important role in the expansion of the UFC by serving as a venue for weekly events, including the "Dana White's Contender Series" and "UFC Fight Night". Its central location in Las Vegas, known as the fighting capital of the world, makes it a focal point for the MMA community and a must-see destination for fans of the sport.

6:35 AMan hour ago

SCHEDULES!

Preliminary card - 6pm

Main card - 9pm.

6:30 AMan hour ago

MAIN CARD

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Jack Hermansson x Joe Pyfer

Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Dan Ige x Andre Fili

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Robert Bryczek x Ihor Potieria

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Brad Tavares x Gregory Rodrigues

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Michael Johnson x Darrius Flowers

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Rodolfo Vieira x Armen Petrosyan

6:25 AM2 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Trevin Giles x Carlos Prates

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Bolaji Oki x Timothy Cuamba

Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Loma Lookboonmee x Bruna Brasil

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 kg): Devin Clark x Marcin Prachnio

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Max Griffin x Jeremiah Wells

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 kg): Zac Pauga x Bogdan Guskov

Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Fernie Garcia x Hyder Amil

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Daniel Marcos x Aoriqileng

6:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played atUFC Apex

The Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer game will be played at UFC Apex, with a capacity at 19.800 people.
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Thomas Alencar
Thomas Alencar
Jornalista. Amante dos esportes. | Contato: [email protected] | Twitter: @thomasalencr
5$
10$
15$