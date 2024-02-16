ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Joseph Diaz Jr vs Jesus Perez live on Boxing Star Fight 2024
In a few moments we will share with you the initial details of the Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez live fight, as well as the latest information from the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California. Don't miss any details of the fight with VAVEL MEXICO's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch the Joseph Diaz Jr vs Jesus Perez fight on Boxing's All-Star Boxing Show 2024
If you want to watch the Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez fight on TV it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez fight on streaming you can watch it on the DAZN app.
Main statistics
In the most important statistics Joseph Diaz Jr fights in the lightweight division (61 kilos), while the Mexican Jesus Diaz fights in the welterweight division (66 kilos), the Mexican has a higher KO effectiveness with 75% probability, while Joseph Diaz has a 45% probability and finally Jesus Perez has 278 days of inactivity, while Joseph Diaz has 22 days of inactivity, these are the main statistics for this fight.
What time is the Joseph Diaz Jr vs Jesus Perez fight at Box 2024?
This is the start time of the Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez fight on February 15, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 PM
Bolivia: 22:00 PM
Brazil: 22:00 PM
Chile: 22:00 PM
Costa Rica: 19:00 PM
Colombia: 22:00 PM
Ecuador: 22:00 PM
United States (ET): 20:00 PM
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 19:00 PM
Paraguay: 22:00 PM
Peru: 22:00 PM
Uruguay: 22:00 PM
Germany: 2:00 AM
Belgium: 2:00 AM
Italy: 2:00 AM
France 2:00 AM
England: 2:00 AM
Full card Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez
Tomorrow's bill will be:
Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez
Ricardo Sandoval vs Jayson Mama
Eric Tudor vs Luis Carballo
Joshua Garcia vs Erick David
Commerce Casino
It will be the arena where tomorrow this fight will take place in Los Angeles, California, it is a very small stage with a limited capacity, it will be the arena where tomorrow this boxing match will take place, which promises to be the best because it is the main fight, this will be the stage for tomorrow, we are talking about the Commerce Casino.
How does Jesús Pérez arrive?
For his part Jesus Perez is a Mexican boxer with a great future, he has shared gym with Canelo Alvarez and tomorrow he will get into the ring once again for a stellar fight, he has 29 contested fights, adding a final record of 24 fights won, 5 fights lost without draws, Tomorrow he will be looking to win one more fight but it will not be easy as he will have a tough task against Joseph Diaz, this is how the two boxers arrive to this encounter that promises to have many emotions in the Commerce Arena.
How does Joseph Diaz arrive?
Joseph Diaz is a boxer born in the United States, with a great experience in the ring will seek tomorrow to win one more fight, he has 38 contested fights with a record of 33 fights won, 4 fights with defeat and a draw, adding 15 victories by KO, tomorrow he will face Jesus Perez in what looks like one of the best fights in Los Angeles, California, this way Joseph Diaz arrives to tomorrow's fight.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez Boxing main event. The bout will take place at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, at 19:00.