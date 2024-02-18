ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:00 AMin 8 hours

Watch Topuria - Volkanowski Live Result Here

Don't miss a detail Alexander Volkanowski vs Ilia Topuria live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
9:55 AMin 8 hours

UFC!

Photo: Disclosure/UFC
Photo: Disclosure/UFC
9:50 AMin 8 hours

SPEAK UP, Volkanowski

"You You can take advantage of it now, but you won't be able to take advantage of it now. will never go again I'll see you again," said the Australian. "Not until you finish. I will teach you a lesson. I'll hit you and who knows? become a great champion. Until There, take your hands off my belt,” he added.
9:45 AMin 8 hours

SPEAK UP, TOPURIA

"Did you see how you're dressed? You already know what's going to happen. You've come into your retirement, old man. I'm the evolution of this game, the new generation. It's time to end his legacy and begin mine. You said would humble me, so get up and do something."

“I plan to do a good job this weekend and I don’t know if they’ve found something for UFC 300. Maybe I can go and save the show there. too. I'm not lying about that. This old man here still has a lot of energy. I would be happy to fight in the main event of UFC 300. It wouldn't be a featherweight fight. It would have to be a lightweight opponent and I would be more than happy to take on that,” reaffirmed Volkanovski.

“At UFC 300, you’ll will still be in the hospital. It will still be recovering. Trust me,” he said.

9:40 AMin 8 hours

FIGHTERS' STRATEGIES!

Volkanovski and Topuria demonstrate distinct strategies and preferences in their fighting approaches. Volkanovski, with a predominant focus on the head (62.9%), mainly uses blows to the head. distance (73.6%) to keep the fight going; (83.4%). His attacks are well distributed, with 11% aimed at the body and 26.1% at the legs, while his position on the ground reflects a preference for being on top (12.4 %). On the other hand, Topuria has a more pronounced preference for the head (74.8%), also using blows to the head. distance (73.7%), but with a greater inclination towards the ground (23.4%), where he seeks to be on top (24.3%). Although both opt for the clinch to a certain extent, Volkanovski shows a greater preference for keeping the fight standing, while Topuria is more likely to fight. more willing to take the confrontation to the ground. These differences in strategies and positioning reflect each fighter's unique approaches to combat.
9:35 AMin 8 hours

NUMBERS OF THE FIGHTERS!

Ilia Topuria, known for his precision and dominance in the octagon, demonstrated his statistical superiority with knockdowns every 15 minutes, scoring an impressive 0.97. His defensive ability is also outstanding. This is remarkable, with a punch defense of 67.1%, surpassing the UFC average of 56.1%. Furthermore, his exceptional takedown defense, recording 92.9%, contrasts with the UFC average of 62.2%. These numbers reflect Topuria's technical skill and guile, making him a formidable competitor in the octagon. His ability to dodge attacks and respond effectively positions him as a feared opponent. With a mix of calculated aggression and solid defense, Topuria continues to prove his prowess on the UFC scene, leaving an indelible mark in every encounter.
9:30 AMin 8 hours

MAIN CARD

Featherweight belt (up to 65.7 kg): Alexander Volkanovski (65.5 kg) x Ilia Topuria (65.5 kg)

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Robert Whittaker (84.1 kg) x Paulo Borrachinha (84.1 kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Geoff Neal (77.3 kg) x Ian Machado Garry (77.3 kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Merab Dvalishvili (61.2 kg) x Henry Cejudo (61.2 kg)

Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Anthony Hernandez (84.1 Kg) x Roman Kopylov (83.9 Kg)

9:25 AMin 8 hours

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Amanda Lemos (52.3 kg) x Mackenzie Dern (52.6 kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.1 Kg): Marcos Rogério "Pezão" (118.6 Kg) x Junior Tafa (112.9 Kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Rinya Nakamura (61.4 kg) x Carlos Vera (61.4 kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 kg): Zhang Minyang (92.5 kg) x Brendson Ribeiro (93.2 kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Josh Quinlan (76.6 kg) x Danny Barlow (77.5 kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Oban Elliott (77.3 kg) x Val Woodburn (76.8 kg)

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Andrea Lee (56.9 kg) x Miranda Maverick (57.1 kg)

9:20 AMin 8 hours

The game will be played at Honda Center

The Alexander Volkanowski vs Ilia Topuria game will be played at Honda Center, with a capacity at 18.000 people.
9:15 AMin 8 hours

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanowski vs Ilia Topuria live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Thomas Alencar
Thomas Alencar
Jornalista. Amante dos esportes. | Contato: [email protected] | Twitter: @thomasalencr
10$
25$
50$