SPEAK UP, Volkanowski
SPEAK UP, TOPURIA
“I plan to do a good job this weekend and I don’t know if they’ve found something for UFC 300. Maybe I can go and save the show there. too. I'm not lying about that. This old man here still has a lot of energy. I would be happy to fight in the main event of UFC 300. It wouldn't be a featherweight fight. It would have to be a lightweight opponent and I would be more than happy to take on that,” reaffirmed Volkanovski.
“At UFC 300, you’ll will still be in the hospital. It will still be recovering. Trust me,” he said.
FIGHTERS' STRATEGIES!
NUMBERS OF THE FIGHTERS!
MAIN CARD
Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Robert Whittaker (84.1 kg) x Paulo Borrachinha (84.1 kg)
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Geoff Neal (77.3 kg) x Ian Machado Garry (77.3 kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Merab Dvalishvili (61.2 kg) x Henry Cejudo (61.2 kg)
Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Anthony Hernandez (84.1 Kg) x Roman Kopylov (83.9 Kg)
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Heavyweight (up to 120.1 Kg): Marcos Rogério "Pezão" (118.6 Kg) x Junior Tafa (112.9 Kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Rinya Nakamura (61.4 kg) x Carlos Vera (61.4 kg)
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 kg): Zhang Minyang (92.5 kg) x Brendson Ribeiro (93.2 kg)
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Josh Quinlan (76.6 kg) x Danny Barlow (77.5 kg)
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Oban Elliott (77.3 kg) x Val Woodburn (76.8 kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Andrea Lee (56.9 kg) x Miranda Maverick (57.1 kg)