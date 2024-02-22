ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Venezuela vs Colombia Live Score!
How to watch Venezuela vs Colombia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Courtside 1891
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is the Venezuela vs Colombia game for FIBA Americup Qualifiers?
Argentina: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Brazil: 7:30 PM on Courtside 1891
Chile: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Colombia: 5:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
USA (ET): 5:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Spain: 11:30 PM on Courtside 1891
Mexico: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Peru: 5:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Squad List - Colombia
Squad List - Venezuela
Last confrontation
Tribute to Garly Sojo
Colombia, with the need to show another face
The team coached by Guillermo Moreno Rumié, must start its participation in these qualifiers on the right foot to change a little the face it left in the World Cup qualifiers, taking into account the possibility it will have on Sunday in front of its public to achieve a favorable result. However, the team is aware of how difficult the Venezuelan team is, and they should not underestimate them.
Venezuela to start by striking first blow at home
Also present are pieces that have become frequent in recent years such as Pedro Chourio, Michael Carrera, Yohanner Sifontes and José Materán, who, along with the aforementioned, were part of the team that participated in the 2023 World Cup.