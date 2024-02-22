ADVERTISEMENT

Tune in here Venezuela vs Colombia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Venezuela vs Colombia live game, as well as the latest information from the Jose Maria Vargas Dome. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Venezuela vs Colombia Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Venezuela vs Colombia game will not be broadcast live on TV

If you want to watch directly stream it: Courtside 1891

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

What time is the Venezuela vs Colombia game for FIBA Americup Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Venezuela vs Colombia of February 22nd, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Brazil: 7:30 PM on Courtside 1891
Chile: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Colombia: 5:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
USA (ET): 5:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Spain: 11:30 PM on Courtside 1891
Mexico: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Peru: 5:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891

Squad List - Colombia

Squad List - Venezuela

Last confrontation

This Wednesday, February 21, marked the third anniversary of the last official confrontation between the two teams. Precisely, within the framework of the qualifiers for the FIBA Americup 2022, Venezuela won 80-67.

Tribute to Garly Sojo

The match will have a nostalgic component for Venezuelans. The president of this federation, Hanthony Coello, announced days ago that the match will serve to pay tribute to Garly Sojo, a player who passed away in December 2023 due to natural causes. In addition, it was announced that, for the first time, a number will be retired in the national team and it will be number 6, which Sojo used to use.
Colombia, with the need to show another face

After a series of training sessions in Medellin, the Colombian national team landed last Tuesday at the Maiquetía airport in La Guaira, where it will face Venezuela this Thursday in the start of the Qualifiers for the AmeriCup 2025.

The team coached by Guillermo Moreno Rumié, must start its participation in these qualifiers on the right foot to change a little the face it left in the World Cup qualifiers, taking into account the possibility it will have on Sunday in front of its public to achieve a favorable result. However, the team is aware of how difficult the Venezuelan team is, and they should not underestimate them.

Venezuela to start by striking first blow at home

Venezuela receives the visit of Colombia in La Guaira with high expectations of achieving a convincing and positive result. The call-up list of Venezuelan coach Daniel Seoane is led by historic players David Cubillán, Gregory Vargas, Néstor Colmenares, Windi Graterol and Miguel Ruíz.

Also present are pieces that have become frequent in recent years such as Pedro Chourio, Michael Carrera, Yohanner Sifontes and José Materán, who, along with the aforementioned, were part of the team that participated in the 2023 World Cup.

The match will be played at the Jose Maria Vargas Dome

The Venezuela vs Colombia match will be played at the Jose Maria Vargas Dome, located on Carlos Soublette Avenue, in the parish of Vargas municipality, in the city of Maiquetía, in the state of La Guaira, Venezuela. This venue, inaugurated in 2008, has a capacity for 7,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2025 FIBA Americup Qualifiers match: Venezuela vs Colombia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
