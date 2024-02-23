ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Scotland vs England Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Scotland vs England match.
11:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Scotland vs England Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Scotland vs England live on TV, your options is: NBC.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Peacock app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:50 PM2 hours ago

The Rules!

Style and Scoring

There are 15 players on each side, with seven substitutions, but two reserved for the pillars and Hooker. Remember, to pass the ball, it must be backwards and kicked forward, but the kicker's teammates must be behind the ball at the time of the kick.

There are four ways of scoring in rugby:

- Try (five points): the athlete must reach the in-goal zone mark with possession of the ball and touch down, touchdown style. 

- Conversion (two points): a direct kick from anywhere on a line parallel to the sidelines and perpendiculars.

- Drop-goal (three points): ball must touch the ground before being kicked

- Penalty (three points): shot on goal

Cards

Yellow: 10 minutes out of the match

Red: expuls

11:45 PM2 hours ago

Murrayfield!

The match will take place at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland. The stadium, which is home to Edinburgh Rugby and the Scotland national rugby team, has a capacity of over 67,000 fans, but its record attendance was 104,000.
11:40 PM2 hours ago

Six Nations history!

The Six Nations tournament takes place once a year, always with the six teams competing against each other: Scotland, France, England, Ireland, Italy and Wales. The tournament has been running since 1883, when it was called the Home International Championship, with England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales competing. In 1970, the tournament became five-nation, with France officially invited to join the competition after four editions as a guest. In 2000, with the entry of the Italian national team, the tournament became the Six Nations. On the other hand, the tournament has some peculiarities in the matches between these teams:

Whoever wins all the matches completes a Grand Slam.

Whoever from the Home Nations (England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland) beats the other three wins the Triple Crown.

The match between England and Scotland is for the Calcutta Cup (we're here)

The winner of England and Ireland wins the Millennium Trophy.

The winner of Scotland and Ireland wins the Centenary Quaich

Lastly, whoever wins the match between France and Italy wins the Garibaldi Trophy.

England have 28 titles to their name, followed by Wales with 26. France have 17 titles, Scotland have 15, Ireland have 14 and Italy have yet to win a title.

11:35 PM2 hours ago

Retrospect

Scotland and England have met 15 times in their history, with nine Scottish wins, five English and one draw. In the Six Nations there have been seven matches, with four wins for Scotland, two for England and one draw. The last time they met in the competition, in 2023, Scotland won 29-23. England's last win was in 2020, 13-6.
11:30 PM2 hours ago

Six Nations!

In the Six Nations, England are in second place with eight points, two behind leaders Ireland. Behind them, in third place, are Scotland, with five points. Below them are France with four points, Wales with three and Italy with just one point.
11:25 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: England

England, on the other hand, have four wins and one defeat. In the Rugby World Cup, their first win came on October 15, over Fiji, 30-24. In the semi-final, they lost 16-15 to South Africa on the 21st. On the 27th, in the third-place play-off, they beat Argentina 26-23. In 2024, the victory came over Italy, 27-24. And on Saturday (10), they beat Wales 16-14.
11:20 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Scotland

Scotland have won three of their last matches and lost two. On September 24, they beat Tonga 45-17. On the 30th, by 84-0, they beat Romania. On October 7, they lost 36-14 to Ireland. Now in 2024, with a 27-26 victory over Wales. And on Saturday (10), by 20-16, the defeat came to France, with these last two games already in the Six Nations.
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Six Nations match: Scotland vs England Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

