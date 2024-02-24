ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Canada vs Nicaragua in NBA
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Canada vs Nicaragua match in the NBA.
What time is Canada vs Nicaragua match for FIBA?
This is the start time of the game Canada vs Nicaragua of February 23th, in several countries:
Mexico: 18:10 hours CDMX
Argentina: 21:10 hours
Chile: 21:10 hours
Colombia: 7:10 p.m.
Peru: 7:10 p.m.
USA: 7:10pm ET
Ecuador: 7:10 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 21:10 hours
Paraguay: 20:10 hours
Spain: 02:10 hours
Where and how to watch Canada vs Nicaragua live
The match will be broadcast on Courtside 1891.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers
For the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers, the 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups of four teams each. Each team will play each opponent in its group twice in a home-and-away format during three competition windows. These windows will take place in February and November 2024, and then in February 2025. The FIBA AmeriCup 2025 will take place at the Polideportivo Alexis Argüello in Managua, Nicaragua, from August 23-31, making Nicaragua the host country for the event, where the hosts are in Group C with Canada, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
Ranking 14
In Group C, facing teams like Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico, Nicaragua faces a considerable challenge. However, they have an advantage in being designated as organizers of the FIBA AmeriCup 2025, which assures them a place in the tournament without the pressure of qualifying. While they need not worry about results, it will be crucial that they show competitiveness and that their previous victories over the Virgin Islands and Cuba are not seen as coincidences. It is an opportunity for Nicaragua to prove its worth on the international basketball scene and build a solid foundation for the future.
Ranking 4
Like the United States, Canada will be without its NBA players, however, it has a solid group of players competing in several major European leagues. During the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers, this team showed an excellent performance, maintaining an undefeated record until the last day. Notable returning players include Kyle Alexander, Trae Bell-Haynes, Kaza Kajami-Keane, Phil Scrubb and Kyle Wiltjer, who should be enough to see off Nicaragua without a hitch.
Canada's Player to Watch
Pivot, 31-year-old Kyle Wiltjer, emerged as a key factor in Canada's qualification for the FIBA 2023 World Cup, an achievement that is often overlooked. The versatile forward led the team's offense during the opening phase of the Qualifiers, averaging an impressive 21.8 points in four games. His ability to score from the perimeter and under the boards made him unstoppable for his opponents. Although he currently competes in Italy's Serie A with Venezia, where his stats are not outstanding (12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds), he is expected to raise his performance when he wears the red jersey of his country again.
Player to watch from Nicaragua
The 35 year old forward or Pivot, Bartel Lopez has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his national team, in his last game with his club he played 12 minutes, scored 2 points and gave a rebound.