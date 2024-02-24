ADVERTISEMENT
7'
7'
5'
HERE WE GO
England's line-up!
Scottish's line-up!
Welcome!
Tune in here Scotland vs England Live Score
How to watch Scotland vs England Live in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Peacock app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
The Rules!
There are 15 players on each side, with seven substitutions, but two reserved for the pillars and Hooker. Remember, to pass the ball, it must be backwards and kicked forward, but the kicker's teammates must be behind the ball at the time of the kick.
There are four ways of scoring in rugby:
- Try (five points): the athlete must reach the in-goal zone mark with possession of the ball and touch down, touchdown style.
- Conversion (two points): a direct kick from anywhere on a line parallel to the sidelines and perpendiculars.
- Drop-goal (three points): ball must touch the ground before being kicked
- Penalty (three points): shot on goal
Cards
Yellow: 10 minutes out of the match
Red: expuls
Murrayfield!
Six Nations history!
Whoever wins all the matches completes a Grand Slam.
Whoever from the Home Nations (England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland) beats the other three wins the Triple Crown.
The match between England and Scotland is for the Calcutta Cup (we're here)
The winner of England and Ireland wins the Millennium Trophy.
The winner of Scotland and Ireland wins the Centenary Quaich
Lastly, whoever wins the match between France and Italy wins the Garibaldi Trophy.
England have 28 titles to their name, followed by Wales with 26. France have 17 titles, Scotland have 15, Ireland have 14 and Italy have yet to win a title.
Retrospect
Six Nations!
Last Matches: England
Last Matches: Scotland
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Six Nations match: Scotland vs England Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.