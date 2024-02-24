ADVERTISEMENT
Here is Wales!
The Welsh team are already in the vicinity of the Aviva Stadium for today's game:
Ireland appeared!
The Ireland team arrived at the stadium for this afternoon's match:
Stage is ready!
The Aviva Stadium is ready to host this seasonal duel between Ireland vs Wales of the 2024 Six Nations Tournament:
Last duel!
The last time both teams met was in the previous edition when Ireland won by a score of 34 to 10 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Wales and Ireland kicks off at the Aviva Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will achieve it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL to find out.
Stay with us to follow Ireland vs Wales from the 2024 Six Nations Tournament live!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ireland vs Wales live for the 2024 Six Nations Tournament, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Aviva Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Ireland vs Wales online and live from the 2024 Six Nations Tournament?
This is the start time of the Ireland vs Wales match in various countries:
Argentina: 11:15 a.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 10:15 hours on Star+
Brazil: 11:15 a.m. on Star+
Chile: 11:15 a.m. on Star+
Colombia: 9:15 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 9:15 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 9:15 a.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 3:15 p.m. on Star+
Mexico: 8:15 a.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 11:15 hours on Star+
Peru: 9:15 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 11:15 a.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 10:15 a.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Absences from Ireland!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Dan Sheehan, player to watch!
The Shamrocks heel begins a new adventure in the Six Nations Tournament and with the sole mission of following his development and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Irishman is the team's offensive leader. His championship numbers are 15 points and 3 tries in 2 games with which he achieved 2 victories. The game against Wales will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Argentinian offense will have. The forward's connection with Jordan Lowe will be essential to have a good Six Nations Tournament and lift the title.
How does Ireland get there?
The Irish team started a new Six Nations Tournament with the sole objective of seeking the two-time championship in consecutive years and achieving its 15th title in the competition. The current European champions come into this duel with a record of 2 wins and 0 losses. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Shamrocks was the great improvement in the experience of their players in decisive moments and this was why the squad managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Dan Sheehan, Calvin Nash, Jack Crowley, Stuart McCloskey, Caelan Doris and James Lowe. The Irish will have a very complicated duel on matchday 3 against Wales and will have to show their best level to get closer to the title of the 2024 Six Nations Tournament. The best result in the history of the Shamrocks is the championship of the Six Nations Tournament on 15 previous occasions, with 2023 being the last occasion. This is why the team's offensive chemistry must be something to focus on in this tournament in order to aspire to repeat the championship and achieve another title.
Wales absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Louis Rees-Zammit, player to watch!
The Three Feathers forward continues his adventure with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the championship and seeking another title for the team. The Welsh player was the team's offensive leader in tries scored with 5, achieving 25 points in 4 games. This is one of the players who has generated the most effect with his selection and his abilities are increasingly improving to be the team's offensive leader. Wales' results are linked to Rees-Zammit's scoring ability and his connection with Dewi Lake will be key to having a good Six Nations Tournament.
How does Wales arrive?
The Welsh team begins its other great adventure in a Six Nations Rugby Tournament, after 2 defeats and 0 victories with these results, the team is far from contention for the title, but these defeats have occurred due to minimum and it is expected that they can overcome positions to get into the fight for the title. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes in the offense around Louis Rees-Zammit at small forward and with great players such as Dewi Lake, Josh Adams, Rio Dyer and Aaron Wainright. The team will have a very complicated duel against Ireland and, although they will start as favorites, they could be left out in the Quarterfinals. The Three Feathers have won the championship 28 times and have just achieved third place in the previous edition. Now, with the help of Warren Gatland, they will seek to develop a long-term winning project. This is why the work in this game will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year Wales will try to focus on continuing their development and fighting to be among the best in the Six Nations Tournament.
Where is the game?
The Aviva Stadium located in the city of Dublin will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue in good form in the 2024 Six Nations Tournament. This stadium has a capacity for 51,700 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Ireland vs Wales live, corresponding to the duel of the 2024 Six Nations Tournament. The match will take place at the Aviva Stadium, at 8:15 am.