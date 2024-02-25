ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:00 AM30 minutes ago

Tune in here France vs ItalyLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this France vs Italy match.
11:55 PM35 minutes ago

How to watch France vs ItalyLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game France vs Italy live on TV, your options is: NBC.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Peacock app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:50 PM40 minutes ago

The Rules!

Style and Scoring

There will be 15 players on each side, with the possibility of seven substitutions, but two reserved for the pillars and Hooker. Remember, to pass the ball, it must be backwards and kicked forward, but the kicker's teammates must be behind the ball at the time of the kick.

There are four ways of scoring in rugby:

- Try (five points): the athlete must reach the in-goal zone mark with possession of the ball and touch down, touchdown style. 

- Conversion (two points): a direct kick from anywhere on a line parallel to the sidelines and perpendiculars.

- Drop-goal (three points): ball must touch the ground before being kicked

- Penalty (three points): shot on goal

Cards

Yellow: 10 minutes out of the match

Red: expulsion

11:45 PMan hour ago

Six Nations

The Six Nations tournament takes place once a year, with the six teams competing against each other: Scotland, France, England, Ireland, Italy and Wales. The tournament has been running since 1883, when it was called the Home International Championship, with England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales competing. In 1970, the tournament became five-nation, with France officially invited to join the competition after four editions as a guest. In 2000, with the entry of the Italian national team, the tournament became the Six Nations. On the other hand, the tournament has some peculiarities in the matches between these teams:

Whoever wins all the matches completes a Grand Slam.

Whoever from the Home Nations (England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland) beats the other three wins the Triple Crown.

The match between England and Scotland is for the Calcutta Cup (we're here)

The winner of England and Ireland wins the Millennium Trophy.

The winner of Scotland and Ireland wins the Centenary Quaich

Lastly, whoever wins the match between France and Italy wins the Garibaldi Trophy.

England have 28 titles to their name, followed by Wales with 26. France have 17 titles, Scotland have 15, Ireland have 14 and Italy have yet to win a title.

11:40 PMan hour ago

Stade Pierre-Mauroy

The match will take place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, France. The stadium has a capacity of over 50,000 fans and is home to the Lille soccer team. The stadium was built in 2012, but was renovated for UEFA Euro 2016. The stadium is also known as Grand Stade Lille Metropole - or as Decathlon Arena after the purchase of Naming Rights.
11:35 PMan hour ago

Retrospect

France and Italy have met 13 times in their history, with France winning every time without drawing. In the Six Nations, France have beaten Italy on eight occasions.
11:30 PMan hour ago

The group

In the Six Nations, Ireland lead the way on 15 points, with Scotland close behind on nine points. England are third on eight points, four clear of France. Wales have three points, two above Italy.
11:25 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: italy

Italy, on the other hand, have won one and lost four of their last games. On September 20, they beat Uruguay 38-17. On the 29th, they lost 96-17 to New Zealand. On October 6, they lost 60-7 to France. On February 3, they lost 27-24 to England and on Sunday, February 11, they lost 36-0 to Ireland.
11:20 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: France

France come into the match with three wins and two defeats from their last games. They won 96-0 against Namibia on September 21. On October 6, they beat Italy 60-7. In the quarter-finals, South Africa lost 29-28. On February 2, another defeat came 38-17 to Ireland. And on Saturday (10), by 20-16, the victory came against Scotland.
11:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Six Nations match: France vs Italy Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Victor Cunha
Victor Cunha
Jornalista. Apaixonado por esportes, música e pela festa das torcidas. Contato: [email protected] Twitter: vv_cunha
10$
25$
50$
Custom