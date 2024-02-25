ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:00 AM12 minutes ago

Stay tuned for UFC Fight Night Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval live streaming

In a few moments we will share information about UFC Fight Night Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval live, as well as the latest information from the arena. Don't miss any detail of the event with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:55 AM17 minutes ago

How to watch UFC Fight Night Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval live in TV channel in USA

STAR+ (South America, Central America and Mexico)

ESPN+ (United States)

If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.

8:50 AM22 minutes ago

What time is UFC Fight Night Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval?

This is the start time for UFC Fight Night Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval, Saturday, February 24, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 00:15 AM

Bolivia: 11:15 PM

Brazil: 00:15 AM

Chile: 00:15 AM

Colombia: 10:15 PM

Ecuador: 10:15 PM

USA: 10:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 AM

Mexico: 21:15 PM

Paraguay: 11:15 PM

Peru: 11:15 PM

Uruguay: 00:15 AM

Venezuela: 11:15 PM

 

8:45 AM27 minutes ago

UFC Fight Night Mexico Schedule

Main

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval; flyweight

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega; featherweight

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Pardo; lightweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios; bantamweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes; strawweight

Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan; lightweight

Preliminaries

Cristian Quiñonez vs. Raoni Barcelos; bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca; flyweight

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda; flyweight

Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam; light flyweight

Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe Dos Santos; flyweight

Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov; featherweight

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

8:40 AM32 minutes ago

Predictions

According to the American bookmakers, the favorite to win is Brandon Moreno, who is the current former champion and #1 in the Featherweight category. For Royval the odds are higher.

8:35 AM37 minutes ago

The Main Event

Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will attempt to defeat Brandon Royval in the main event of UFC Mexico Fight Night. The winner will get a title shot.

The fight will consist of five rounds, where the winner will likely become the favorite for the next title shot in a division that has current champion Alexandre Pantoja, who has held the title since mid-2023.

8:30 AM42 minutes ago

Brandon Royval Record

Brandon Royval

Height 1.75 m

Weight 57 kg

8:25 AMan hour ago

Brandon Moreno Record

Brandon Moreno

Height 1.7 m

Weight 57 kg

#1 Flyweight

8:20 AMan hour ago

Arena

La Arena Ciudad de México es un recinto de espectáculos ubicado en la alcaldía Azcapotzalco de la Ciudad de México, México. Es utilizada para organizar eventos diversos tales como conciertos, eventos deportivos, circos, eventos privados y culturales, convenciones, entre otros. Es operada por Zignia, una subsidiara de Avalanz.

Fue inaugurada el 25 de febrero del 2012​, y actualmente cuenta con una capacidad máxima para 22.300 espectadores.

8:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage ofUFC Fight NightBrandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your antifrion for this UFC event. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.com
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Esteban Monsalve
Esteban Monsalve
Amo el cubrimiento periodístico y los deportes. Disfruto de un buen café mientras leo atentamente la buena literatura.
10$
25$
50$
Custom