How to watch UFC Fight Night Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval live in TV channel in USA
ESPN+ (United States)
What time is UFC Fight Night Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval?
Argentina: 00:15 AM
Bolivia: 11:15 PM
Brazil: 00:15 AM
Chile: 00:15 AM
Colombia: 10:15 PM
Ecuador: 10:15 PM
USA: 10:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 AM
Mexico: 21:15 PM
Paraguay: 11:15 PM
Peru: 11:15 PM
Uruguay: 00:15 AM
Venezuela: 11:15 PM
UFC Fight Night Mexico Schedule
Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval; flyweight
Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega; featherweight
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Pardo; lightweight
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios; bantamweight
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes; strawweight
Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan; lightweight
Preliminaries
Cristian Quiñonez vs. Raoni Barcelos; bantamweight
Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca; flyweight
Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda; flyweight
Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam; light flyweight
Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe Dos Santos; flyweight
Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov; featherweight
Predictions
The Main Event
The fight will consist of five rounds, where the winner will likely become the favorite for the next title shot in a division that has current champion Alexandre Pantoja, who has held the title since mid-2023.
Brandon Royval Record
Height 1.75 m
Weight 57 kg
Brandon Moreno Record
Height 1.7 m
Weight 57 kg
#1 Flyweight
Arena
