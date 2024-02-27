ADVERTISEMENT
Stay here to follow Nicaragua vs Canada live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Nicaragua - Canada match live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Alexis Argüello Sports Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Nicaragua vs Canada live?
If you want to watch the game, watch Nicaragua vs Canada via streaming, your option is: DAZN.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Nicaragua vs Canada?
This is the start time of the Nicaragua – Canada match on February 25, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:10 p.m.
Bolivia: 9:10 p.m.
Brazil: 10:10 p.m.
Chile: 10:10 p.m.
Colombia: 8:10 p.m.
Ecuador: 8:10 p.m.
United States: 8:10 p.m.
Spain: 02:10 hrs.
England: 01:10 hrs.
Mexico: 7:10 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:10 p.m.
Peru: 8:10 p.m.
Uruguay: 10:10 p.m.
Featured Player – Canada
In the last game, Aaron Best, a 31-year-old point guard for Trefl Sopot in Poland, stood out by scoring 21 points. The player, who defends the colors of Trefl Sopot in the Polish league, impressed by converting 5 triples out of 9 attempts, in addition to contributing 3 rebounds and 1 assist to his statistical line. So far in 2024, Best has accumulated a total of 87 points in 5 games played. In addition, he has stood out in the distribution aspect with 7 assists.
Featured Player – Nicaragua
The player who stands out on the team is Francisco Garth, the 24-year-old forward from Real Estelí. In the last game, Garth left his mark by scoring 14 points. Compared to last year, where he recorded 3 points and 1 assist, Garth shows a clear improvement in his performance. Over the course of this year, he has only participated in the match against Canada.
Last meeting
In the last game, Canada demonstrated absolute dominance by winning by a score of 96-51 over the Central American team. It was an impressive display of three-pointers by the Canadian team, who managed to make a total of 17 three-point shots throughout the match.
Canada maintained control of the game in all quarters. In the first quarter, they won with a score of 28-18 in their favor. They continued their dominance in the second quarter with a score of 23-17, and in the third they extended their lead even further with a score of 26-13. The local team sealed its overwhelming victory by beating the Central American team 19-3 in the fourth and final quarter of the game
Canada wants to stay at the top
Canada leads Group C with authority after securing victory at home against Nicaragua, where they dominated the scoreboard with an overwhelming 96-51, thus achieving a difference of 45 points.
The numbers support the Canadian dominance: a 51.6% success rate in two-point shots, a solid 34% in three-point shots and a remarkable 72.2% in free throws. Additionally, the team added 11 steals, 30 assists and 3 blocks during the game. In terms of transitions, Canada has been lethal, accumulating 25 points after turnovers and 19 points on fast breaks.
Nicaragua wants to compete
In Group C, Nicaragua is currently in fourth place, having lost the match in Canada. This group includes teams like Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico. The Nicaraguan team faced a significant defeat in its match against Canada, with a final score of 96-51, which has left a point difference of -45 on its balance.
Analyzing its performance on the court, Nicaragua presents a success percentage in 2-point shots of 34.4%, while in 3-point shots it registers 26.1%. Regarding free throws, its accuracy stands at 58.8%. In terms of ball handling, the team has accumulated a total of 27 turnovers and 20 fouls. Nicaragua has managed to score only 3 points after losing the ball and 2 on counterattacks.
The match will be in Managua
The setting for the meeting will be the Polideportivo Alexis Argüello, located in Nicaragua. This venue has a capacity to accommodate 8,000 spectators. Its structure was completed in 2017, representing a living monument to the figure of the "Knight of the Ring", the three-time World Boxing Champion, Alexis Argüello.
This sports center is not only a space for basketball, but also offers the possibility of practicing a variety of sports disciplines. From boxing to bodybuilding, gymnastics, volleyball, judo, wrestling, weightlifting and taekwondo.
Hi!
Welcome to the live coverage of the Nicaragua – Canada match, corresponding to the group stage of the FIBA AmeriCup qualifiers.
My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.
