Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Mexico vs Dominican Republic live from the FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifiers!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mexico vs Dominican Republic live corresponding to the FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifiers, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Arena CDMX. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic online and live from the FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the Mexico vs Dominican Republic match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 10:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Brazil: 11:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Chile: 11:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Colombia: 9:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 9:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891s
US (ET): 9:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Spain: 03:10 hours at Courtside 1891
Mexico: 8:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 11:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Peru: 10:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 11:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 10:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last quintet from Mexico!
This is the team's latest lineup: Fabian Jaimes, Paul Stoll, Israel Gutiérrez, Gabriel Giron Jr. and Gael Bonilla.
Gabriel Girón Jr., player to follow!
The guard from Mexico is one of the great players on this team, he is an important part of the Halcones de Xalapa and one of the great leaders of the Mexican National Team. Now, it seems that the Mexican veteran may have one of his last opportunities to put his country among the best in the world. Girón Jr. will seek to take advantage of Mexico's good squad and add his game to that of Paul Stoll and Fabian Jaimes so that the 12 Warriors return to fight for the FIBA Americup title and be a difficult rival in the championship. What is most expected from the Mexico guard is a healthy window and his great ability as the orchestrator of the team's offense to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does Mexico get here?
The Mexican team continues its participation in these FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifiers after the defeat in the Dominican Republic by a score of 84 to 70. The 12 Warriors arrive after falling to Canada in the quarterfinals in the 2022 edition of the Americup and against Lithuania in the round of 16 of the FIBA World Cup. Some interesting names on this squad are Gabriel Giróon Jr., Gael Bonilla, Paul Stoll, Fabian Jaimes, Israél Gutierréz and Irwin Dávalos. Those led by Omar Quintero have a squad with major injuries and are in the midst of a process of generational change, so we will see strong rotations in the team. Mexico will seek to take advantage of this game against the Dominican Republic to add their first victory that brings them closer to qualifying for Americup 2025. The Mexicans' game stands out for constant movement of the ball and the search for the shot with a free player. Mexico returns to the CDMX Arena to seek to reconnect with the fans in the center of the country and become stronger at home.
Last quintet from the Dominican Republic!
This is the last lineup of the team: Andrés Feliz, Víctor Liz, Jean Montero, Eloy Vargas and Ángel Delgado.
Andrés Feliz, player to follow!
The point guard from the Dominican Republic is one of the great figures of his country; he plays for Club Joventut Badalona in Barcelona, Spain. Feliz managed to show that he was one of the most relevant figures for his national team, averaging 18.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game with the representative of the Dominican Republic. Andres Feliz is one of the most experienced players for the Dominicans and is one of the team's offensive leaders. He will seek to improve his connection with Ángel Delgado and Sadiel Rojas to complicate the game for his rivals and fight for a ticket to the next round.
How does the Dominican Republic arrive?
The Dominican Republic team continues these FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifiers after a victory against Mexico by a score of 84 to 70. With this defeat, they are placed in second place in Group C, where Canada, Nicaragua and Mexico are also located. The Dominican Republic is not a power on the continent, however it has great players such as Andrés Feliz, Víctor Liz, Jean Montero, Eloy Vargas and Ángel Delgado with whom they will seek to surprise in the Qualifiers. Andrés Feliz, Víctor Liz, Jean Montero, Eloy Vargas and Ángel Delgado is not the favorite of this group but will still seek to get among the best 12 teams for Americup 2024. The only objective of Andrés Feliz, Víctor Liz, Jean Montero, Eloy Vargas and Ángel Delgado is to qualify for the Americup and seek the title in the continent's highest basketball championship. The duel against Mexico will be essential to guide the team to the next round and be able to reach this stage with less pressure.
Where is the game?
The CDMX Arena located in Mexico City will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams that seek to continue the FIBA Americup 2025 Qualifiers in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 22,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Mexico vs Dominican Republic match, corresponding to the FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Arena CDMX, at 9:10 p.m.