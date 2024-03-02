ADVERTISEMENT

7:21 PMa day ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense fight with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you, see you all again!
7:16 PMa day ago

VICTORY!

Rozenstruik wins by technical knockout after the referee awarded the victory over the Bahrain boxer, who had vision problems;

 

 

7:11 PMa day ago

The referee stops it!

Gaziev complains of vision problems and has decided to stop the fight.
7:06 PMa day ago

Round 4 : Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev

In this fourth round, Rozenstruik decided to go on the attack and struck some blows on his opponent Gaziev.
7:01 PMa day ago

Round 3 : Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev

We see that Gaziev continues with better kicks, but little by little Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is looking to get into the fight.
6:56 PMa day ago

2nd Round : Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev

The first round has been better Shamil Gaziev, who has gone all out. He wants to take the fight
6:51 PMa day ago

1st Round : Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev

UFC's big fight event kicks off with bantamweight battle
6:46 PMa day ago

The great battle begins

The two boxers are already in the ring before the big fight in Las Vegas.
6:41 PMa day ago

Victory for the Brazilian

The Brazilian came out more aggressive in the third round and that has served him to take the victory by unanimous decision on points. He remains undefeated in UFC with a record of 4 wins and zero losses;

 

 

6:36 PMa day ago

Round 2 Vitor Petrino vs Tyson Pedro

Great respect for now between the two boxers with exchanges of blows.
6:31 PMa day ago

1st Round Vitor Petrino vs Tyson Pedro

The co-star duel kicks off with the light heavyweight duel
6:26 PMa day ago

Keep the streak going!

Sixth consecutive flyweight victory for Muhammad Mokaev

 

 

6:21 PMa day ago

2nd Round Alex Perez vs Muhammed Mokaev

A lot of equality between the two with good punches, we will see what will be decided in the third round.
6:16 PMa day ago

1st Round Alex Perez vs Muhammed Mokaev

Second main draw event begins
6:11 PMa day ago

Victory of Umar Nurmagomedov

By points and after a unanimous decision, the Russian wins by bantamweight;

 

6:06 PMa day ago

2º Asalto Umar Nurmagomedov vs Bezkat Almakhan

Now the one in control is Umar Nurmagomedov, it will be decided in the third round.
6:01 PMa day ago

1st Round Umar Nurmagomedov vs Bezkat Almakhan

Bekzat Almakhan has knocked down the Russian fighter at the start of the first round. We will see if he reacts
5:56 PMa day ago

THERE IS KO IN THE SECOND ROUND!

Steve Erceg's victory in the flyweight duel after KO in the second round

 

5:51 PMa day ago

Main event starts

It starts with the Matt Schell and Steve Erceg duel, which has just begun.
5:46 PMa day ago

Last battle of preliminaries

The U.S. middleweight duel ended with a points victory for American Eryk Anders.
5:41 PMa day ago

KO of Vinicius Oliveira at bantamweight

KO victory over Sweden's Bernardo Sopaj in the third round.

 

5:36 PMa day ago

Great victory for Aiemann Zahabi

The 36-year-old Canadian has won by points against Javid Bashrat after three rounds at bantamweight.
5:31 PMa day ago

Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Claudio Ribeiro

The Englishman has won by knockout in the second round against the Brazilian in the middleweight category duel.
5:26 PMa day ago

Ludovit Klein wins over AJ Cunningham

Knockout by blows four minutes into the fight by the Slovakian to the American.
5:21 PMa day ago

Loik Radzhabov beats Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

The boxer from Tayikistán has won in the third round 

 

5:16 PMa day ago

All battles

We review today's duels between the preliminaries and the main event.

 

5:11 PMa day ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the UFC event will start, which will end with the stellar duel between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev, both the preview and the minute by minute can be followed here on VAVEL.
5:06 PMa day ago

Stay tuned to follow Max Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev live at UFC Fight Night.

In a few moments we will share with you the preview of Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev live at UFC Fight Night, as well as the latest information coming out of UFC Apex.
5:01 PMa day ago

Where to watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev in UFC?

If you want to watch the match Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev it can be followed on TV on ESPN+


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

4:56 PMa day ago

What time is Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev at UFC Fight Night?

This is the start time of the bout in several countries:

Argentina: 5 p.m.

Australia: 7 a.m. 

Bolivia: 4 p.m. 

Brazil: 5 p.m.

Chile: 5 p.m. 

Colombia: 15 hours 

Ecuador: 15 hours 

Spain: 22 hours 

United States (New York): 5 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 13 hours 

India: 2 hours 

Japan: 5 hours 

Mexico: 15 hours 

Nigeria: 21 hours 

Paraguay: 17 hours 

Peru: 15 hours

United Kingdom: 20 hours

4:51 PMa day ago

Main Billboard

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamiel Gaziev |  Heavyweight

Vitor Petrino vs Tyson Pedro | Fight heavyweight

Alex Perez vs Muhammad Mokaev | Flyweight

Eryk Anders vs Jamie Pickett | Bantamweight

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Bekzat Almakhan | Bantamweight

Matt Schell vs Steve Erceg | Flyweight

4:46 PMa day ago

Preliminary lineup

Eryk Anders vs Jamie Pickett | Middleweight 

Aiemann Zahabi vs Javis Bashrat | Bantamweight

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Claudio Ribeiro | Bantamweight

Vinicius Oliveira vs Yanis Ghemmori | Bantamweight

4:41 PMa day ago

Jairzinho Rozenstruik speaks before the bout

"My break was definitely relaxing and focusing on my skills. Especially taking some wrestling and jiu-jitsu classes. It became a habit, second nature and stuff like that. At first, I was annoyed but after a while of doing it, you'll start to accept it. I'm at that point."

 

About his opponent he had this to say, "If UFC selected the guy as a main eventer, then you know it's important. He's got a perfect record." 

 

He further explained that he's looking forward to Saturday for the fight, "I'm very happy that UFC sees the caliber of the main event in me. It's definitely a great opportunity. I can't wait to get in there this Saturday and do my thing. I definitely think they see me as a guy you can put in there and get the job done. So I'm happy that they recognize that. Now the day is almost here for me to do my part."

4:36 PMa day ago

News - Shamil Gaziev

Boxer of 34 years old who was born in the city of Bahrain, Khunzakh. After his great debut in the UFC last 2023 he defeated Buday by KO in the second round. Currently this fighter is undefeated with 12 wins, eight of them by KO.

 

4:31 PMa day ago

News - Jairzinho Rozenstruik

The 35-year-old boxer is ranked number 12. He was born in Paramaribo, Suniram. He has 13 wins and five losses in his record. However, 12 of his 13 victories have been by KO. He returns to participate in a fight almost a year after his last one where he was defeated in the first round by the Brazilian Jailton Almeida. He will be looking to win again, he did it in 2022 by KO after defeating Daukaus.

 

4:26 PMa day ago

The Stadium

The fights will be disputed in UFC Apex, a pavilion where it will be disputed in Las Vegas, specifically in Nevada. This was inaugurated on June 18, 2019 and has a capacity for 4500 spectators.

 

4:21 PMa day ago

Pre-fight preview

This Saturday, March 2, 2024, a new UFC event will be contested with the stellar duel between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamiel Gaziev at heavyweight.
4:16 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev fight in UFC

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your anti-fighter for this bout. We will offer you the pre-fight analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Manuel Carmona
Manuel Carmona
Córdoba, Spain | Periodista Deportivo Editor | [email protected]
