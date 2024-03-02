ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
VICTORY!
This fight has been stopped at the end of the 4th round
Gaziev can't continue, @JairRozenstruik wins via TKO #UFCVegas87
The referee stops it!
Round 4 : Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev
Round 3 : Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev
2nd Round : Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev
1st Round : Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev
The great battle begins
Victory for the Brazilian
Another W added to the undefeated record 👏@VitorPetrino | #UFCVegas87
Round 2 Vitor Petrino vs Tyson Pedro
1st Round Vitor Petrino vs Tyson Pedro
Keep the streak going!
STILL UNDEFEATED 💪@MuhammadMokaev moves to 6-0 with the UD victory! #UFCVegas87
2nd Round Alex Perez vs Muhammed Mokaev
1st Round Alex Perez vs Muhammed Mokaev
Victory of Umar Nurmagomedov
5-0 and continuing to rise 👏@UNmgdv | #UFCVegas87
2º Asalto Umar Nurmagomedov vs Bezkat Almakhan
1st Round Umar Nurmagomedov vs Bezkat Almakhan
THERE IS KO IN THE SECOND ROUND!
ONE AND DONE 😮💨
Steve Erceg kicks off this #UFCVegas87 main card with a second round KO!
Main event starts
Last battle of preliminaries
KO of Vinicius Oliveira at bantamweight
A flying knee KO we will never forget 🤩@LokdogVinicius | #UFCVegas87
Great victory for Aiemann Zahabi
Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Claudio Ribeiro
Ludovit Klein wins over AJ Cunningham
Loik Radzhabov beats Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady
Another W on the resume for @LoikRadzhabov 👏 #UFCVegas87
All battles
WE RETURN
Stay tuned to follow Max Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev live at UFC Fight Night.
Where to watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev in UFC?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev at UFC Fight Night?
Argentina: 5 p.m.
Australia: 7 a.m.
Bolivia: 4 p.m.
Brazil: 5 p.m.
Chile: 5 p.m.
Colombia: 15 hours
Ecuador: 15 hours
Spain: 22 hours
United States (New York): 5 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 13 hours
India: 2 hours
Japan: 5 hours
Mexico: 15 hours
Nigeria: 21 hours
Paraguay: 17 hours
Peru: 15 hours
United Kingdom: 20 hours
Main Billboard
Vitor Petrino vs Tyson Pedro | Fight heavyweight
Alex Perez vs Muhammad Mokaev | Flyweight
Eryk Anders vs Jamie Pickett | Bantamweight
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Bekzat Almakhan | Bantamweight
Matt Schell vs Steve Erceg | Flyweight
Preliminary lineup
Aiemann Zahabi vs Javis Bashrat | Bantamweight
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Claudio Ribeiro | Bantamweight
Vinicius Oliveira vs Yanis Ghemmori | Bantamweight
Jairzinho Rozenstruik speaks before the bout
About his opponent he had this to say, "If UFC selected the guy as a main eventer, then you know it's important. He's got a perfect record."
He further explained that he's looking forward to Saturday for the fight, "I'm very happy that UFC sees the caliber of the main event in me. It's definitely a great opportunity. I can't wait to get in there this Saturday and do my thing. I definitely think they see me as a guy you can put in there and get the job done. So I'm happy that they recognize that. Now the day is almost here for me to do my part."
