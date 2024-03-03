ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Luis Alberto López vs Reiya Abe live from Box 2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the initial details of the Luis Alberto López vs Reiya Abe live and corresponding to the 2024 Boxing Fight, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Turning Stone Resort & Casino. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Luis Alberto López vs Reiya Abe online and live from Box 2024?
This is the start time of Luis Alberto López vs Reiya Abe in several countries:
Argentina: 20 hours on ESPN
Bolivia: 19 hours on ESPN
Brazil: 20 hours on ESPN
Chile: 20 hours on ESPN
Colombia: 18 hours on ESPN
Ecuador: 18 hours on ESPN
USA (ET): 18 hours on ESPN, Sky HD
Spain: 00 hours ESPN
Mexico: 17 hours on ESPN, Azteca 7
Paraguay: 20 hours on ESPN
Peru: 19 hours on ESPN
Uruguay: 20 hours on ESPN
Venezuela: 19 hours on ESPN
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Favorite?
For this fight, Luis Alberto López jumps as the great favorite due to his professional career superior to that of Reiya Abe, however, the Japanese enjoys being the non-favorite contender to win to motivate himself and show his best sporting side against the rival of he. Reiya Abe's fight history and his inactivity for 11 months is another factor for him not being the favorite, however, the surprise could occur in the ring.
What other fights will the event have?
The complete boxing card at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Riyadh will be 6 preliminary fights, before the main event between López vs Abe, the card is as follows:
Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford
Brian Norman Jr vs Janelson Figueroa Bocachica
Rohan Polanco vs Tarik Zaina
Troy Isley vs Marcos Hernandez
Floyd Díaz vs Edwin Rodríguez
Brandon Moore vs Helaman Olguin
Bryce Mills vs Gerffred Ngayot
Nico Ali Walsh vs Luke Iannuccilli
The preliminary fights will start at 5 p.m. (CDMX), while the main event fights will start at 8 p.m. (CDMX) with the main fight starting at 9 p.m. (CDMX).
Last result for Luis Alberto López!
Luis Alberto López's last fight was in September of last year against Joey González, an American fighter in which he was the Mexican's first title defense. In this fight, “Venado” won by unanimous decision. The fight was very striking and was considered a high-level one, leaving Luis Alberto López in a good position and with positive comments so that he could continue developing his stage as world champion.
How does Luis Alberto López arrive?
On Luis Alberto López's side, the Mexican boxer comes into this fight with a record of 29 wins and 2 losses in his professional career, in addition to 16 wins by knockout. El Venado is in search of winning the featherweight championship. About this fight, Luis Alberto López commented "I am a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to follow the path towards the unification of this category championship." The Mexican boxer has a wingspan of 163 cm and will seek to take advantage of the advantage in the smaller stature to dominate the fight. In Luis Alberto López's fight history we find the victory against Joet González as his first defense of the featherweight champion title, so he will seek victory to make it clear that he is and remains a worthy winner of the category.
Reiya Abe's latest result!
Reiya Abe's last fight was in April 2023 against Kiko Martínez, whom he defeated by split decision in Japan. In this fight, Reiya Abe looked very dominant over her rival and controlled the pace of the initial fight but Martínez came from behind and evened everything out, forcing them to go through all the rounds.
How does Reiya Abe arrive?
Reiya Abe comes to this fight with a record of 25 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw with a total of 10 knockouts and he decided to accept the fight with Luis Alberto López because he seeks to take advantage of this first opportunity to fight for the championship, after a 11 month break. The Japanese has a wingspan of 172 cm and will take advantage of his speed to try to win the fight quickly. The 30-year-old fighter did not do anything less at the press conference and took the opportunity to tell the press that he is ready and about the fight he mentioned "I am one hundred percent focused on the fight and I will go out to get the victory to win the title." So everything indicates that Reiya will take his rival seriously and will want victory at any cost. Reiya Abe will look for her first victory of the year and thus achieve the world championship and surprise her rival.
Where is the fight?
The Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York will be where the boxing event will take place with the main fight of Luis Alberto López vs Reiya Abe in 2024. This is a resort and has space for this type of event, they are expected around of 10,000 boxing fans for this event.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Luis Alberto López vs Reiya Abe, corresponding to the 2024 Boxing Fight. The fight will take place at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino, at 10 p.m.