ADVERTISEMENT
Provisional top 5
🥇 Victory for Juan Ayuso!
Filippo Ganna could not defeat Juan Ayuso
Last rider to start
Mark Stewart (Team Corratec Vini Fantini) was the rider who brought the curtain down on the first stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.
💢 Falls on the day.
Time of Daniel Martinez
Carreer status
Welcome back
Tune in here the Stage 1 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Live Stream!
How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Stage 1 Live Stream on TV and Online?
The Stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: MAX
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is Stage 1 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Stage 1 route
Colombians in Tirreno-Adriatico 2024
Stages of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024
Stage 1: March 4 | Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore | 10 km | Individual Time Trial
Stage 2: March 5 | Camaiore - Follonica | 198 km | Hilly stage
Stage 3: March 6 | Volterra - Gualdo Tadino | 220 km (140 mi) | Medium mountain stage
Stage 4: March 7 | Arrone - Giulianova | 207 km | Mountain Stage
Stage 5: March 8 | Torricella Sicura - Valle Castellana | 146 km | Mountain stage
Stage 6: March 9 | Sassoferra - Cagli | 180 km | Mountain stage
Stage 7: March 10 | San Benedetto del Tronto | - San Benedetto del Tronto | 154 km | Flat stage
The favorites of the Tirreno-Adriatico
The main rival to beat is Vingegaard, who has been Tour de France champion for two consecutive seasons and has started 2024 by imposing conditions in the races he has competed in.
Last champions
2023: Primoz Roglic
2022: Tadej Pogacar
2021: Tadej Pogacar
2020: Simon Yates
2019: Primoz Roglic
2018: Michal Kwiatkowski
2017: Nairo Quintana
2016: Greg Van Avermaet
2015: Nairo Quintana
2014: Alberto Contador
2) Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) +01″
3) Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) +12″
4) Ethan Vernon (Israel-PremierTech) +13″
5) Josef Cerny (Soudal-QuickStep) +14″