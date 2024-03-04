ADVERTISEMENT

Update
10:21 AM2 minutes ago

Provisional top 5

1) Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) in 11’24”
2) Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) +01″
3) Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) +12″
4) Ethan Vernon (Israel-PremierTech) +13″
5) Josef Cerny (Soudal-QuickStep) +14″
10:20 AM4 minutes ago

🥇 Victory for Juan Ayuso!

The race is over for all riders and the Spaniard is the winner at the start of Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 with a time of 11:28.
10:18 AM6 minutes ago

Filippo Ganna could not defeat Juan Ayuso

The Italian rider came close to winning by one second, but Ayuso pulled off the surprise.
9:55 AM29 minutes ago

Last rider to start

Mark Stewart (Team Corratec Vini Fantini) was the rider who brought the curtain down on the first stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.

9:54 AM30 minutes ago

💢 Falls on the day.

Magnus Sheffield (INEOS Grenadiers) went to the ground and his hopes of taking first place in the stage were ended.
9:52 AM31 minutes ago

Time of Daniel Martinez

The Colombian rider of Bora Hansgrohe, who recorded an average speed of 50 kilometers per hour, finished 27 seconds behind Juan Ayuso.
9:51 AM33 minutes ago

Carreer status

Most riders have already started the individual time trial. Juan Ayuso has so far the best time of the classification with 11:24.
9:47 AM37 minutes ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of stage 1 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024, which takes place in Lido di Camaiore. We invite you to follow along with us the incidents of this day.
9:41 AM43 minutes ago

Tune in here the Stage 1 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 1 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 live, as well as the latest information from the course in Lido di Camaiore. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
9:36 AMan hour ago

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Stage 1 Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: MAX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

9:31 AMan hour ago

What time is Stage 1 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024?

This is the start time for Stage 1 of the Tirreno-Adriatico on March 4, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo

9:26 AMan hour ago

Stage 1 route

The stage 1 time trial will be held in Lido di Camaiore. A 10-kilometer route to start moving the general classification.
9:21 AMan hour ago

Colombians in Tirreno-Adriatico 2024

Daniel Felipe Martínez (Bora Hansgrohe), Iván Ramiro Sosa (Movistar Team) y Jhonatan Restrepo (Team Polti Kometa) son los tres colombianos que estarán presentes en la Tirreno-Adriático 2024.
9:16 AMan hour ago

Stages of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024

This is how the stages of Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 will be contested:

Stage 1: March 4 | Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore | 10 km | Individual Time Trial
Stage 2: March 5 | Camaiore - Follonica | 198 km | Hilly stage
Stage 3: March 6 | Volterra - Gualdo Tadino | 220 km (140 mi) | Medium mountain stage
Stage 4: March 7 | Arrone - Giulianova | 207 km | Mountain Stage
Stage 5: March 8 | Torricella Sicura - Valle Castellana | 146 km | Mountain stage
Stage 6: March 9 | Sassoferra - Cagli | 180 km | Mountain stage
Stage 7: March 10 | San Benedetto del Tronto | - San Benedetto del Tronto | 154 km | Flat stage

9:11 AMan hour ago

The favorites of the Tirreno-Adriatico

For this year, the winning intentions are initially represented between Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team), Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Movistar Team) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), who will be fighting side by side to win on Italian territory.

The main rival to beat is Vingegaard, who has been Tour de France champion for two consecutive seasons and has started 2024 by imposing conditions in the races he has competed in.

9:06 AMan hour ago

Last champions

The most recent champions of Tirreno-Adriatico are:

2023: Primoz Roglic

2022: Tadej Pogacar

2021: Tadej Pogacar

2020: Simon Yates

2019: Primoz Roglic

2018: Michal Kwiatkowski

2017: Nairo Quintana

2016: Greg Van Avermaet

2015: Nairo Quintana

2014: Alberto Contador

9:01 AMan hour ago

Current champion

The champion of the 2023 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico was Primoz Roglic. The Slovenian, who represented the Jumbo - Visma team in that competition, won the overall classification with a time of 28 hours, 38 minutes and 57 seconds, beating Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates by 18 seconds and Tao Geoghegan Hart of INEOS Grenadiers by 23 seconds.
8:56 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 1 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 inLido di Camaiore Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
