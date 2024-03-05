ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 2 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Live Stream!
How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Stage 2 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on MAX
Spain: 4:00 PM on Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟦 Azzurra: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
🟩 Verde: Nadie
🟪 Ciclamino: Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers) - Leader: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
⬜Bianca: Jonathan Milan (LIDL-Trek) Leader: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
Follonica
The gradual urban expansion toward the sea, which took place mainly during the last century, has made Follonica a city with a strong tourist vocation, although its foundation dates back to the 16th century (AD), when it established itself in the Tuscan territory as an important steel hub.
The historic center of Follonica in fact coincides with the ancient perimeter wall (magonal fence) that enclosed the ironworks. His coastline is particularly prized for its sandy seabed that slopes slowly out to sea. A feature that allows anyone to be able to dive into the water without taking risks.
The numerous bathing establishments scattered along this stretch of the Maremma coastline offer sea lovers the opportunity to spend pleasant days on the beach in the company of friends and family. There is also no shortage of large stretches of free beach and DOG BEACH, dedicated to those who choose Follonica and the Maremma to spend their vacations with their dogs.
Follonica has been awarded the Blue Flag several times in the past 18 years. In 2017 it received the 5 Sails from Legambiente, ricons that have been a guarantee on the quality of the sea water and services provided to visitors since their establishment.
Camaiore
The history of Camaiore has its roots in prehistoric times, as evidenced by the archaeological sites of Grotta all’Onda and Candalla. In medieval times, Camaiore had a crucial importance as a hub on the Via Francigena for the many pilgrims who found refreshment in the Badia S.S. Peter and Paul, still today a splendid example of Romanesque architecture. The city was surrounded by a wall – their remains can now be admired in the renovated Piazza XXIX Maggio, the beating heart of the city – and preserves, in the Historic Centre, the centuries-old symmetrical division into districts.
The 23 hillside villages crown the chief town, Camaiore. Then the territory develops towards the sea, meeting the city of Capezzano Pianore, specialized in the agricultural production of horticultural and flower crops. Finally, Lido di Camaiore represents one of the most important coasts of Versilia, where summer tourism reaches very high levels in terms of offer and quality.
Route of the stage
🏁🟦 Top 10 - Overall ranking
|Top 10 - Stage 1
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|11'24"
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'01"
|3
|Jonathan Milan (Italy / LIDL-Trek)
|+ 00'12"
|4
|Ethan Vernon (Great Britain / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'13"
|5
|Josef Cerny (Czech Republic / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'14"
|6
|Soren Waerenskjold (Norway / UNO-X Mobility)
|+ 00'15"
|7
|Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'17"
|8
|Kevin Vauquelin (France / Arkea B&B Hotels)
|+ 00'18"
|9
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Team Visma - Lease A Bike)
|+ 00'22"
|10
|Romain Gregoire (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'22"
🏁🔟 Top 10 - Stage 1
