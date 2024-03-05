ADVERTISEMENT

Update
2:00 AM39 minutes ago

Tune in here the Stage 2 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 2 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Camaiore and Follonica. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
1:55 AM44 minutes ago

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?

Stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: MAX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

1:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Stage 2 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024?

This is the start time for Stage 2 of the Tirreno-Adriatico on March 4, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on MAX
Spain: 4:00 PM on Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo

1:45 AMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟦 Azzurra: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

🟩 Verde: Nadie

🟪 Ciclamino: Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers) - Leader: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

Bianca: Jonathan Milan (LIDL-Trek) Leader: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

1:40 AMan hour ago

Follonica

Follonica is one of the most popular summer destinations of the Grosseto Maremma and more generally of Tuscany.

The gradual urban expansion toward the sea, which took place mainly during the last century, has made Follonica a city with a strong tourist vocation, although its foundation dates back to the 16th century (AD), when it established itself in the Tuscan territory as an important steel hub.

The historic center of Follonica in fact coincides with the ancient perimeter wall (magonal fence) that enclosed the ironworks. His coastline is particularly prized for its sandy seabed that slopes slowly out to sea. A feature that allows anyone to be able to dive into the water without taking risks.

The numerous bathing establishments scattered along this stretch of the Maremma coastline offer sea lovers the opportunity to spend pleasant days on the beach in the company of friends and family. There is also no shortage of large stretches of free beach and DOG BEACH, dedicated to those who choose Follonica and the Maremma to spend their vacations with their dogs.

Follonica has been awarded the Blue Flag several times in the past 18 years. In 2017 it received the 5 Sails from Legambiente, ricons that have been a guarantee on the quality of the sea water and services provided to visitors since their establishment.

1:35 AMan hour ago

Camaiore

Camaiore is a nonpareil territory: nestled in the heart of Versilia, it’s one of the few Italian territories that can boast of splendid hillsides, framed by the majesty of the Apuan Alps, and of the horizon that gets lost and plunges into the Tyrrhenian Sea, drawing a breathtaking postcard.

The history of Camaiore has its roots in prehistoric times, as evidenced by the archaeological sites of Grotta all’Onda and Candalla. In medieval times, Camaiore had a crucial importance as a hub on the Via Francigena for the many pilgrims who found refreshment in the Badia S.S. Peter and Paul, still today a splendid example of Romanesque architecture. The city was surrounded by a wall – their remains can now be admired in the renovated Piazza XXIX Maggio, the beating heart of the city – and preserves, in the Historic Centre, the centuries-old symmetrical division into districts.

The 23 hillside villages crown the chief town, Camaiore. Then the territory develops towards the sea, meeting the city of Capezzano Pianore, specialized in the agricultural production of horticultural and flower crops. Finally, Lido di Camaiore represents one of the most important coasts of Versilia, where summer tourism reaches very high levels in terms of offer and quality.

1:30 AMan hour ago

Route of the stage

The second day of the Tirreno-Adriatico brings a route with a couple of mountainous difficulties, although one of them is the intermediate sprint in Canneto. In total, a 199-kilometer route with a finish favorable for the sprinters.
1:25 AMan hour ago

🏁🟦 Top 10 - Overall ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Stage 1
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) 11'24"
2 Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'01"
3 Jonathan Milan (Italy / LIDL-Trek) + 00'12"
4 Ethan Vernon (Great Britain / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'13"
5 Josef Cerny (Czech Republic / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'14"
6 Soren Waerenskjold (Norway / UNO-X Mobility) + 00'15"
7 Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'17"
8 Kevin Vauquelin (France / Arkea B&B Hotels) + 00'18"
9 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Team Visma - Lease A Bike) + 00'22"
10 Romain Gregoire (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'22"
1:20 AMan hour ago

🏁🔟 Top 10 - Stage 1

This is the top 10 of stage 1:
Top 10 - Stage 1
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) 11'24"
2 Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'01"
3 Jonathan Milan (Italy / LIDL-Trek) + 00'12"
4 Ethan Vernon (Great Britain / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'13"
5 Josef Cerny (Czech Republic / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'14"
6 Soren Waerenskjold (Norway / UNO-X Mobility) + 00'15"
7 Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'17"
8 Kevin Vauquelin (France / Arkea B&B Hotels) + 00'18"
9 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Team Visma - Lease A Bike) + 00'22"
10 Romain Gregoire (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'22"
1:15 AMan hour ago

Winner of the previous stage

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) was the winner of the first stage of the 59th edition of the Tirreno-Adriatico Crédit Agricole, which was contested on a 10 km route between Lido di Camaiore and Viareggio - Lido di Camaiore Tudor, in an individual time trial. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jonathan Milan (LIDL-Trek) recorded the second and third best times.
1:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 2 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
10$
25$
50$
Custom