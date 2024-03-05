ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 3 of the Paris - Nice Live Stream!
How to watch Paris - Nice 2024 Stage 3 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the Stage 3 of the Paris - Nice 2024 on TV, your options is NBC Sports
If you want to watch directly stream it: nbcsports.com
What time is Stage 3 of the Paris - Nice 2024?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and nbcsports.com
España: 4:00 PM on Teledeporte and Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Points classification leader: Laurence Pithie (Groupama - FDJ) - Ported by: Mads Pedersen (LIDL-Trek).
⭕ Mountain classification leader: Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies).
⚪ Youth classification leader: Laurence Pithie - Ported by: Olav Kooij (Team Visma).
Auxerre
The Auxerrois, surrounded by big-name vineyards (Chablis, Irancy, Saint-Bris, Coulanges, Chitry…), is also the starting point of the Burgundy Wine Route. It boasts a pleasant and dynamic living environment, with no shortage of green spaces, bicycle paths and first-rate sports venues, in line with the increasingly widespread green priorities of people in France.
However, the Auxerre conurbation is also undergoing a sea change as it strives to become the home of innovation with a winning combination of economic growth and green transition. Through its development of solutions such as green hydrogen, the Auxerrois plans to achieve full autonomy in low-carbon energy by 2050.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Laurence Pithie (New Zealand / Groupama - FDJ)
|08h 17'20"
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL-Trek)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Olav Kooij (Netherlands / Team Visma - Lease a Bike)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Team Visma - Lease a Bike)
|+ 00'04"
|5
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'06"
|6
|Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'08"
|7
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL-Trek)
|+ 00'08"
|8
|Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'10"
|9
|Sam Bennett (Ireland / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 00'10"
|10
|Jon Barrenetxea (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'10"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 2
|Top 10 - Stage 2
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Arvid De Kleijn (Netherlands / TUDOR Pro Cycling)
|04h 41'02"
|2
|Laurence Pithie (New Zealand / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Gerben Thijssen (Belgium / Intermarché - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Sam Bennett (Ireland / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Dries Van Gestel (Belgium / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL-Trek)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Pascal Ackermann (Germany / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
Summary of the previous stage
The stage was set for a bunch sprint and the pack slowly raised the tempo. With 16 km to go, Madis Mikhels, 5th in Les Mureaux, crashed but was quickly back on his bike. Lukasz Owsian Arkea-B&B) also hit the tarmac with 10 km to go. While the sprinters trains were battling it out for positions in the finale, the Tudor team-mates of Arvid de Kleijn took the reins and perfectly led out Arvid de Kleijn for the best result of his career. Hopeful Pithie had to be content with second place after being third yesterday, but consistency paid and he will tackle Tuesday’s team time trial with the yellow and white jersey on his back.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 3 of the Paris - Nice 2024 Live Updates!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.