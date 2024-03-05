ADVERTISEMENT

What time is Stage 3 of the Paris - Nice 2024?

This is the start time for Stage 3 of the Paris - Nice on March 5th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and nbcsports.com
España: 4:00 PM on Teledeporte and Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 General classification leader: Laurence Pithie (Groupama - FDJ).

🟢 Points classification leader: Laurence Pithie (Groupama - FDJ) - Ported by: Mads Pedersen (LIDL-Trek).

Mountain classification leader: Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies).

Youth classification leader: Laurence Pithie - Ported by: Olav Kooij (Team Visma).

Auxerre

Auxerre is one of those middle-sized towns that have found the formula to turn their storied past into a launch pad to the future. Recognised as a "City of Art and History" since 1995, the gateway to Burgundy from Paris knows how to pique the interest of visitors with its architectural heritage, iconic monuments such as Saint Germanus's Abbey and the Clock Tower, picture-postcard streets, a host of cultural activities and events, and fine foods.

The Auxerrois, surrounded by big-name vineyards (Chablis, Irancy, Saint-Bris, Coulanges, Chitry…), is also the starting point of the Burgundy Wine Route. It boasts a pleasant and dynamic living environment, with no shortage of green spaces, bicycle paths and first-rate sports venues, in line with the increasingly widespread green priorities of people in France.

However, the Auxerre conurbation is also undergoing a sea change as it strives to become the home of innovation with a winning combination of economic growth and green transition. Through its development of solutions such as green hydrogen, the Auxerrois plans to achieve full autonomy in low-carbon energy by 2050.

Route of the stage

The third day of Paris Nice is the team time trial in the city of Auxerre, a test of approximately 27 kilometers that will greatly demand the capabilities of each squad. There will be an intermediate point at kilometer 14, after climbing two steep climbs above 3.5% and the end of the course will also be another steep climb of 3.1%.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking

This is the top 10 of stage 2:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Laurence Pithie (New Zealand / Groupama - FDJ) 08h 17'20"
2 Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL-Trek) + 00'00"
3 Olav Kooij (Netherlands / Team Visma - Lease a Bike) + 00'00"
4 Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Team Visma - Lease a Bike) + 00'04"
5 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'06"
6 Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'08"
7 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL-Trek) + 00'08"
8 Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'10"
9 Sam Bennett (Ireland / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) + 00'10"
10 Jon Barrenetxea (Spain / Movistar) + 00'10"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 2

This is the top 10 of stage 2:
Top 10 - Stage 2
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Arvid De Kleijn (Netherlands / TUDOR Pro Cycling) 04h 41'02"
2 Laurence Pithie (New Zealand / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'00"
3 Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / Jayco AlUla) + 00'00"
4 Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
5 Gerben Thijssen (Belgium / Intermarché - Wanty) + 00'00"
6 Sam Bennett (Ireland / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) + 00'00"
7 Dries Van Gestel (Belgium / TotalEnergies) + 00'00"
8 Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL-Trek) + 00'00"
9 Pascal Ackermann (Germany / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'00"
10 Matteo Sobrero (Italy / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
Summary of the previous stage

The real start was given at 12:33 to 154 riders. All the riders who finished stage 1 were at the start. Jonas Rutsch (EF-Easypost) and Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies), the two leading riders in the KOM classification, attacked from the flag to tackle the first climb of the day from the front. The bunch gave them the go-ahead and they were leading by more than three minutes after 10 km. At the top of Côte des Mesnuls, Rutsch beat Burgaudeau to add three points to his tally. The pair then waited for the pack and the break was over after 15 kms.

The stage was set for a bunch sprint and the pack slowly raised the tempo. With 16 km to go, Madis Mikhels, 5th in Les Mureaux, crashed but was quickly back on his bike. Lukasz Owsian Arkea-B&B) also hit the tarmac with 10 km to go. While the sprinters trains were battling it out for positions in the finale, the Tudor team-mates of Arvid de Kleijn took the reins and perfectly led out Arvid de Kleijn for the best result of his career. Hopeful Pithie had to be content with second place after being third yesterday, but consistency paid and he will tackle Tuesday’s team time trial with the yellow and white jersey on his back.

