Tune in here the Stage 4 of the Paris - Nice Live Stream!
How to watch Paris - Nice 2024 Stage 4 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: nbcsports.com
What time is Stage 4 of the Paris - Nice 2024?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and nbcsports.com
España: 4:00 PM on UFFand Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Mont Brouilly
Our villages, towns and cities are a frequent stopover in the Race to the Sun. The field will roll out of Chalon-sur-Saône, which hosted a stage finish in the 2023 Tour de France, and into the vineyards, entering Beaujolais in Cenves and tackling the summit finish on Mont Brouilly. ld.
Chalon-sur-Saône
A stone's throw away from the vineyards of the Côte Chalonnaise, it cherishes the wine-making and gastronomic tradition of Burgundy. Known as a "City of Art and History" since 1994, the birthplace of Nicéphore Niépce, the inventor of photography, remains steeped in tradition.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking
|Top 10 - Overall ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates)
|08h 48'53"
|2
|Finn Fisher - Black (New Zealand / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Jay Vine (Australia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'15"
|6
|Chris Harper (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'15"
|7
|Lucas Plapp (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'15"
|8
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'18"
|9
|Owain Doull (Great Britain / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'20"
|10
|Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'20"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3
|Top 10 - Stage 3
|Pos.
|Team
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|31'23"
|2
|Jayco AlUla
|+ 00'15"
|3
|EF Education - EasyPost
|+ 00'20"
|4
|Soudal Quick - Step
|+ 00'22"
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|+ 00'22"
|6
|Team Visma
|+ 00'38"
|7
|Astana Qazaqstan
|+ 00'39"
|8
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|+ 00'39"
|9
|Cofidis
|+ 00'39"
|10
|Bahrain Victorious
|+ 00'42"
UAE Team Emirates won the Team Time Trial
