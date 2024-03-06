ADVERTISEMENT

5:30 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 4 of the Paris - Nice 2024 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Chalon-sur-Saône and Mont Brouilly . Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
5:25 AM2 hours ago

5:20 AM2 hours ago

What time is Stage 4 of the Paris - Nice 2024?

This is the start time for Stage 4 of the Paris - Nice on March 6th, 2024 in several countries::

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and nbcsports.com
España: 4:00 PM on UFFand Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

5:15 AM2 hours ago

Mont Brouilly

Beaujolais is a land of cycling, so it should come as no surprise that the Saône-Beaujolais community of municipalities beats the drum for the sport and the values it conveys. We are proud to facilitate and promote cycling in every dimension in our area (green lanes, "Plan vélo", AVELO programme, "Tour de France Cycle City" label and, coming soon, the Trades cyclo-cross track).

Our villages, towns and cities are a frequent stopover in the Race to the Sun. The field will roll out of Chalon-sur-Saône, which hosted a stage finish in the 2023 Tour de France, and into the vineyards, entering Beaujolais in Cenves and tackling the summit finish on Mont Brouilly. ld.

5:10 AM2 hours ago

Chalon-sur-Saône

Greater Chalon is the biggest conurbation in Saône-et-Loire, spanning 51 municipalities and 118,000 inhabitants. It holds a prime location in a strategic spot at the heart of a first-class road, river and railway network, including high-speed rail connections. Greater Chalon is throwing its weight behind the economic development of the area, with a laser-like focus on the "Industry of the Future", proving that it more than deserved the "Lands of Industry" and "Turnkey industrial sites" labels awarded to it.

A stone's throw away from the vineyards of the Côte Chalonnaise, it cherishes the wine-making and gastronomic tradition of Burgundy. Known as a "City of Art and History" since 1994, the birthplace of Nicéphore Niépce, the inventor of photography, remains steeped in tradition.

5:05 AM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

The fourth day of Paris-Nice brings revolutions. The real fight for the general classification begins with a 183-kilometer route, which lends itself to the main favorites for the title. There will be five second-category mountain prizes, after starting from Chalon Sur Saône. After the intermediate sprint and the climb to the Col du Fût d'Avenas - Les Chappes, first category, there will be the Mont Brouilly climb, which in addition to being a second category pass, is the site of the finish line.
5:00 AM2 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking

This is how the general classification is going:
Top 10 - Overall ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates) 08h 48'53"
2 Finn Fisher - Black (New Zealand / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
3 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
4 Jay Vine (Australia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
5 Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco AlUla) + 00'15"
6 Chris Harper (Australia / Jayco AlUla) + 00'15"
7 Lucas Plapp (Australia / Jayco AlUla) + 00'15"
8 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'18"
9 Owain Doull (Great Britain / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'20"
10 Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'20"
4:55 AM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3

This is the top 10 of stage 3:
Top 10 - Stage 3
Pos. Team Time
1 UAE Team Emirates 31'23"
2 Jayco AlUla + 00'15"
3 EF Education - EasyPost + 00'20"
4 Soudal Quick - Step + 00'22"
5 INEOS Grenadiers + 00'22"
6 Team Visma + 00'38"
7 Astana Qazaqstan + 00'39"
8 Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale + 00'39"
9 Cofidis + 00'39"
10 Bahrain Victorious + 00'42"
4:50 AM2 hours ago

UAE Team Emirates won the Team Time Trial

UAE Team Emirates took the victory in the team time trial and gave no chance to other favorites like INEOS or Soudal Quick - Step to fight for the first place. Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic were the most affected in the end and will have to fight in the following days.
4:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 4 of the Paris - Nice 2024 Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.

