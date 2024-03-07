ADVERTISEMENT

What time is Stage 4 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024?

This is the start time for Stage 4 of the Tirreno-Adriatico on March 7th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on MAX
Spain: 4:00 PM on Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟦 Azzurra: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

🟩 Verde: Richard Carapaz (EF Education - EasyPost)

🟪 Ciclamino: Jonathan Milan (LIDL-Trek)

Bianca: Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea - B&B Hotels) - Leader: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

Giulianova

Giulianova, the ‘Posillipo degli Abruzzi’, encapsulates hospitality, history, art, landscape, spirituality, taste and the scent of the sea and green hills. Tourist accommodation is among the largest and most important in Abruzzo, as it offers hotels, campsites, and tourist villages within the reach of children in particular. Families find their safety and peace of mind on the flat, sandy beach.

Arrone

Arrone is a medieval village, surrounded by the nature of the Nera River Park, located in the province of Terni, not far from the Marmore Falls. Its origins are ancient; it is said that the name probably comes from the noble Arroni family who, at the end of the 9th century, founded the small village. Arrone is included in the circuit of the “Most Beautiful Villages in Italy” and can be considered the home of nature-based sports. Trekking, climbing, canoeing, rafting, mountain biking, and horse riding are popular activities. Finally, one can experience unique emotions by traversing from tree to tree safely in the Adventure Park of Rosciano. A characteristic event is the Feast of the Patron Saint, Saint Giovanni Battista, featuring acrobatic bell ringing, a rarity in Italy.

Route of the stage

The fourth day of the Tirreno-Adriatico will once again put a strain on the legs of the riders looking to make a difference in the general classification. It will be another long course, starting from Arrone and climbing the Valico Dicastelluccio just between the first 70 kilometers. After crossing that climb and the ascent in Forca di Presta, there will be a descent of almost 50 kilometers to finish the day with 77 kilometers more, full of some steep climbs and with a slight ascent in the last kilometers to reach the finish line in Giulianova.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) 04h 43'31"
2 Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'01"
3 Jonathan Milan (Italy / LIDL-Trek) + 00'12"
4 Ethan Vernon (Great Britain / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'13"
5 Soren Waerenskjold (Norway / UNO-X Mobility) + 00'15"
6 Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'17"
7 Kevin Vauquelin (France / Arkea B&B Hotels) + 00'18"
8 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Team Visma) + 00'22"
9 Romain Gregoire (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'22"
10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden / Q36.5 Pro Cycling) + 00'23"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3

This is the top 10 of stage 3:
Top 10 - Stage 3
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Phil Bauhaus (Germany / Bahrain Victorious) 05h 25'51"
2 Jonathan Milan (Italy / LIDL - Trek) + 00'00"
3 Kevin Vauquelin (France / Arkea - B&B Hotels) + 00'00"
4 Alberto Bettiol (Italy / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'00"
5 Andrea Vendrame (Italy / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) + 00'00"
6 Simone Velasco (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'00"
7 Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'00"
8 Marius Mayrhofer (Germany / Tudor Pro Cycling) + 00'00"
9 Kevin Vermaerke (United States / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'00"
10 Nikias Arndt (Germany / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'00"
Phil Bauhaus wins in the sprint at Gualdo Tadino

In an eventful finish, Phil Bauhaus took the victory in the final sprint on the third day of Tirreno-Adriatico 2024. Juan Ayuso continues to lead the general classification, which had no significant changes.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 4 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
