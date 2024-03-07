ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 4 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Live Stream!
How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Stage 4 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: MAX
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is Stage 4 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on MAX
Spain: 4:00 PM on Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟦 Azzurra: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
🟩 Verde: Richard Carapaz (EF Education - EasyPost)
🟪 Ciclamino: Jonathan Milan (LIDL-Trek)
⬜Bianca: Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea - B&B Hotels) - Leader: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
Giulianova
Giulianova, the ‘Posillipo degli Abruzzi’, encapsulates hospitality, history, art, landscape, spirituality, taste and the scent of the sea and green hills. Tourist accommodation is among the largest and most important in Abruzzo, as it offers hotels, campsites, and tourist villages within the reach of children in particular. Families find their safety and peace of mind on the flat, sandy beach.
Arrone
Arrone is a medieval village, surrounded by the nature of the Nera River Park, located in the province of Terni, not far from the Marmore Falls. Its origins are ancient; it is said that the name probably comes from the noble Arroni family who, at the end of the 9th century, founded the small village. Arrone is included in the circuit of the “Most Beautiful Villages in Italy” and can be considered the home of nature-based sports. Trekking, climbing, canoeing, rafting, mountain biking, and horse riding are popular activities. Finally, one can experience unique emotions by traversing from tree to tree safely in the Adventure Park of Rosciano. A characteristic event is the Feast of the Patron Saint, Saint Giovanni Battista, featuring acrobatic bell ringing, a rarity in Italy.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|04h 43'31"
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'01"
|3
|Jonathan Milan (Italy / LIDL-Trek)
|+ 00'12"
|4
|Ethan Vernon (Great Britain / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'13"
|5
|Soren Waerenskjold (Norway / UNO-X Mobility)
|+ 00'15"
|6
|Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'17"
|7
|Kevin Vauquelin (France / Arkea B&B Hotels)
|+ 00'18"
|8
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Team Visma)
|+ 00'22"
|9
|Romain Gregoire (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'22"
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden / Q36.5 Pro Cycling)
|+ 00'23"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3
|Top 10 - Stage 3
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Germany / Bahrain Victorious)
|05h 25'51"
|2
|Jonathan Milan (Italy / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Kevin Vauquelin (France / Arkea - B&B Hotels)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Italy / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Andrea Vendrame (Italy / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Simone Velasco (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Marius Mayrhofer (Germany / Tudor Pro Cycling)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Kevin Vermaerke (United States / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Nikias Arndt (Germany / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"