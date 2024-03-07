ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 5 of the Paris - Nice Live Stream!
In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 5 of the Paris - Nice 2024 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut and Sisteron. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
What time is Stage 5 of the Paris - Nice 2024?
This is the start time for Stage 5 of the Paris - Nice on March 7th, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:30 AM
Chile: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:30 AM on NBC Sports and nbcsports.com
Spain: 4:30 PM on Teledeporte and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Sisteron
Located where Provence meets the Dauphiné, on the banks of the roaring Durance river, Sisteron is one of the high-profile Alpine towns of Haute-Provence, huddled up against the spectacular Rocher de la Baume, one of the gems of the Haute-Provence Geopark, under the protection of its iconic citadel. Every summer, the fortress provides the backdrop to the festival "Les Nuits de la Citadelle", one of the oldest in France, featuring musical, dance and theatrical performances. Napoleon made a historic halt in Sisteron on his return from Elba, on the route that now bears his name. It is a town steeped in history, with its old quarter, museums, art galleries and sublime andrones, streets with staircases made famous by Pierre Magnan, a novelist from Alpes-de-Haute-Provence. Sisteron, a sporty, cultural and touristic town, is also an economic hub, with a Sanofi factory, a renowned hotel school, an industrial estate home to over 150 businesses connected to the railway network and A51 motorway, sprawling arboriculture plantations, livestock farms and the biggest sheep slaughterhouse in France. Indeed, lamb from Sisteron, award-winning meat used in fine dishes such as pieds et paquets, is a source of pride for the roughly 8,000 people who call this town home!
Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut
Situated in a prime location in the heart of the Monts d'Ardèche Natural Regional Park, at the confluence of four rivers (Orsanne, Glueyre, Auzène and Eyrieux), Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut is an invitation to a bucolic landscape. Savour the charm of the village and its harmonious contrast between old stones and lush vegetation. Come and discover its historical and natural heritage in a laid-back and authentic atmosphere. Feast your eyes on the ruins of the old feudal castle perched above the valley. You can also explore the Dolce Via, a soft track that follows the old railway for more than 90 km between Lamastre and La Voulte-sur-Rhône. It is the perfect place to ride a bicycle or go for a hike and admire the rich tapestry of landscapes of the Eyrieux Valley. The river is also a fantastic venue for water sports, such as canoeing, kayaking, swimming and fishing. Go to Fontugne Beach, on the banks of the Glueyre river, to cool down a bit and wind down in a unique environment. Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut is the ultimate nature getaway in a verdant patch, in the heart of a region packed with flavours and curiosities waiting to be discovered.
Route of the stage
The fifth day of the Paris-Nice 2024 brings another test for the riders in the mountains. Four third-category passes will adorn the 193.5-kilometer course, which starts in Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut and will reach Sisteron.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking
This is how the general classification is going:
|Top 10 - Overall ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Lucas Plapp (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|13h 15'04"
|2
|Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'13"
|3
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'27"
|4
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'29"
|5
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'30"
|6
|Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'40"
|7
|Chris Harper (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'46"
|8
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Team Visma)
|+ 00'52"
|9
|Owain Doull (Great Britain / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'54"
|10
|Carlos Rodriguez (Spain/ INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'02"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 4
This is the top 10 of stage 4:
|Top 10 - Stage 4
|Pos.
|Equipo
|Tiempo
|1
|Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious)
|04h 25'52"
|2
|Lucas Plapp (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'10"
|3
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL-Trek)
|+ 00'37"
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'37"
|5
|Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'39"
|6
|Felix Gall (Austria / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 00'39"
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'39"
|8
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Team Visma)
|+ 00'39"
|9
|Harold Tejada (Colombia / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'43"
|10
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'46"
Santiago Buitrago wins the stage 4
Santiago Buitrago secured the victory at the Mont Brouilly finish, bringing joy to Colombia and giving Bahrain Victorious another reason to celebrate with a win at the Tirreno-Adriatico, marking a double celebration.
