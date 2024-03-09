ADVERTISEMENT
What time is England vs Ireland in the Six Nations?
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Bolivia: 12:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Chile: 1:45 PM
Colombia: 11:45 AM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
United States (ET): 12:45 PM
Spain: 17:45 PM
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Paraguay: 1:45 PM
Peru: 11:45 AM
Uruguay: 2:45 PM
They are unstoppable in this edition of the Six Nations where they have won all three matches they have played. This allows them to currently lead with 15 points and they are the only unbeatable team. They have won 23 times the Six Nations tournament, 15 times only and eight times they have shared the victory. Last year they managed to win the title and will be looking for a repeat.
In the Six Nations they started by beating Italy and Wales, although in the most recent match they lost to Scotland by 30-21. They are currently third with eight points, one less than Scotland and seven points behind Ireland. They have won 39 editions of this tournament, 29 of them as individuals and 10 as a team. They have not won the Six Nations since 2020. In 2023 they finished fourth with 10 points.