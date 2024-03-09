ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the England vs. Ireland live preview, as well as the latest information from Twickenham Stadium.
How to watch England vs Ireland in Six Nations?

If you want to watch the England vs. Ireland match, you can follow it on television on ESPN.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is England vs Ireland in the Six Nations?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:


Argentina: 1:45 PM 

Bolivia: 12:45 PM 

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Chile: 1:45 PM 

Colombia: 11:45 AM

Ecuador: 11:45 AM 

United States (ET): 12:45 PM

Spain: 17:45 PM

Mexico: 10:45 AM 

Paraguay: 1:45 PM 

Peru: 11:45 AM 

Uruguay: 2:45 PM

Watch out for this player from Ireland

Dan Sheehan, a 25-year-old Dublin-born player. He has already played in the last World Cup and has scored four tries in the three matches so far in the Six Nations.
Watch out for this England player

Benjamin Arthur Earl plays as a wing for Premiership Rugby club Saracens. He is 26 years old and has started all three Six Nations matches. He has a try against Wales on match day two.
News - Ireland

After a World Cup where they had an exceptional group stage where they won all the matches, achieving the first position in group B. However, in the quarter-final round they were surprised against New Zealand and were defeated. 

They are unstoppable in this edition of the Six Nations where they have won all three matches they have played. This allows them to currently lead with 15 points and they are the only unbeatable team. They have won 23 times the Six Nations tournament, 15 times only and eight times they have shared the victory. Last year they managed to win the title and will be looking for a repeat.

News - England

England is coming off a third place finish in the Rugby World Cup after winning all of their group matches in the finals. They topped Pool D with 18 points. In the quarterfinals they defeated Fiji, but in the semifinals they came up against South Africa. Finally, they finished the world championship in third place, beating Argentina.

In the Six Nations they started by beating Italy and Wales, although in the most recent match they lost to Scotland by 30-21. They are currently third with eight points, one less than Scotland and seven points behind Ireland. They have won 39 editions of this tournament, 29 of them as individuals and 10 as a team. They have not won the Six Nations since 2020. In 2023 they finished fourth with 10 points.

Background

Ireland has won the last four matches against England. The most recent was last August in a friendly match where Ireland won 29-10. Last year's clash in the Six Nations ended 29-16 in favor of the Irish. The last time England won this clash was in 2020 in the Autumn Nations Cup. That year was also the last time England beat Ireland in this competition.
The Stadium

The match will be played at Twickenham Stadium, located in southwest London. It was inaugurated on October 2, 1909 and has a capacity for 82,000 spectators.
Preview of the match

England and Ireland will meet this Saturday, March 9, in the match corresponding to the fourth matchday of the Six Nations.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the England vs Ireland match in Six Nations

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.
