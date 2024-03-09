ADVERTISEMENT

4:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here the Stage 7 of the Paris - Nice Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 7 of the Paris - Nice 2024 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Nice and La Madone d'Utelle. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
3:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Paris - Nice 2024 Stage 7 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 7 of the Paris - Nice 2024 on TV, your options is NBC Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: nbcsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

3:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Stage 7 of the Paris - Nice 2024?

This is the start time for Stage 7 of the Paris - Nice on March 9th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on NBC Sports and nbcsports.com
España: 1:30 PM on Teledeporte and Eurosport
México: 6:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +

3:45 AM2 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 General classification leader: Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates)

🟢 Points classification leader: Mads Pedersen (LIDL-Trek)

Mountain classification leader: Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies)

⚪ Youth classification leader: Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma)

3:40 AM2 hours ago

La Madone d'Utelle

The Madone d'Utelle has already hosted Paris-Nice, in 2016. Ilnur Zakarin had raised his arms in front of Geraint Thomas and Alberto Contador.

Starting from Nice, the riders will have a hard day ahead of them with a 104-km stage and 2,000 metres of elevation. The first 89 kilometres of the initial stage have been retained. At Saint-Jean La Rivière, the riders will find themselves at the foot of the final climb, which promises a spectacular final battle between the favourites for the general classification.

3:35 AM2 hours ago

Nice

Nestled between the mountains and the sea, the capital of the French Riviera still blends the blue hues of the Bay of Angels with the white peaks of the Mercantour massif at this time of the year. Just a few turns of the pedals are enough to get from the Mediterranean Sea to the foot of the most stunning climbs in the Nice Côte d'Azur metropolitan area, bang in the middle of jaw-dropping mountain landscapes.

The sporting heart of this region beats all the way from the Promenade des Anglais to the Col de la Bonette, which peaks at over 2,700 masl on the highest road in Europe. It is a real paradise for a wide range of sports, which can be practised in all seasons: skiing, sailing, running, ultra-trail running, mountain biking, hiking, mountaineering and, of course, cycling. In a historic first for the Race to the Sun, the penultimate stage of Paris–Nice will roll out from Nice and take the peloton to Auron, at a height of 1,600 metres, highlighting all the amazing views our region has to offer in March.

3:30 AM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

Due to the unfavorable weather conditions in the Alpes-Maritimes department and in accordance with the weather forecast for the weekend, and in order to ensure the safety of the riders, the Paris-Nice organizing teams have modified the route of this day's race.

The riders will start from the city of Nice and after 104 kilometers will meet the finish, which will take place at the top of the Madone d'Utelle, which offers an ascent of 15.3 km at an average of 5.7 %, with some sections at 8 % inclissm.

3:25 AM2 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is how the general classification is going:
Top 10 - Overall ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates) 17h 38'48"
2 Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Team Visma) + 00'13"
3 Lucas Plapp (Australia / Jayco AlUla) + 00'27"
4 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL-Trek) + 00'29"
5 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'30"
6 Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'40"
7 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'46"
8 Felix Gall (Austria / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) + 00'52"
9 Harold Tejada (Colombia / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'54"
10 Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Team Visma) + 01'02"
3:20 AM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 6

This is the top 10 of stage 6:
Top 10 - Stage 6
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL-Trek) 04h 23'44"
2 Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
3 Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Team Visma) + 00'00"
4 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'52"
5 Harold Tejada (Colombia / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'53"
6 Aurelien Paret Peintre (France / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) + 00'53"
7 Felix Gall (Austria / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) + 00'53"
8 Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Team Visma) + 00'53"
9 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'53"
10 Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'53"
3:15 AM2 hours ago

Mattias Skjelmose, winner of stage 6

Mattias Skjelmose was the winner of the sixth day of the Paris-Nice, which posed its first difficulties for the riders taking part in the competition. The general classification did not undergo many changes.
3:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 7 of the Paris - Nice 2024 Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
