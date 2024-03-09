ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Stage 7 of the Paris - Nice 2024?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on NBC Sports and nbcsports.com
España: 1:30 PM on Teledeporte and Eurosport
México: 6:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Points classification leader: Mads Pedersen (LIDL-Trek)
⭕ Mountain classification leader: Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies)
⚪ Youth classification leader: Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma)
La Madone d'Utelle
Starting from Nice, the riders will have a hard day ahead of them with a 104-km stage and 2,000 metres of elevation. The first 89 kilometres of the initial stage have been retained. At Saint-Jean La Rivière, the riders will find themselves at the foot of the final climb, which promises a spectacular final battle between the favourites for the general classification.
Nice
The sporting heart of this region beats all the way from the Promenade des Anglais to the Col de la Bonette, which peaks at over 2,700 masl on the highest road in Europe. It is a real paradise for a wide range of sports, which can be practised in all seasons: skiing, sailing, running, ultra-trail running, mountain biking, hiking, mountaineering and, of course, cycling. In a historic first for the Race to the Sun, the penultimate stage of Paris–Nice will roll out from Nice and take the peloton to Auron, at a height of 1,600 metres, highlighting all the amazing views our region has to offer in March.
Route of the stage
The riders will start from the city of Nice and after 104 kilometers will meet the finish, which will take place at the top of the Madone d'Utelle, which offers an ascent of 15.3 km at an average of 5.7 %, with some sections at 8 % inclissm.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates)
|17h 38'48"
|2
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Team Visma)
|+ 00'13"
|3
|Lucas Plapp (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'27"
|4
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL-Trek)
|+ 00'29"
|5
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'30"
|6
|Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'40"
|7
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'46"
|8
|Felix Gall (Austria / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 00'52"
|9
|Harold Tejada (Colombia / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'54"
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Team Visma)
|+ 01'02"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 6
|Top 10 - Stage 6
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL-Trek)
|04h 23'44"
|2
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Team Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'52"
|5
|Harold Tejada (Colombia / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'53"
|6
|Aurelien Paret Peintre (France / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 00'53"
|7
|Felix Gall (Austria / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 00'53"
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Team Visma)
|+ 00'53"
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'53"
|10
|Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'53"