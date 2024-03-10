ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Stage 8 of the Paris - Nice 2024?
This is the start time for Stage 8 of the Paris - Nice on March 10th, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on NBC Sports and nbcsports.com
España: 1:30 PM on Teledeporte and Eurosport
México: 6:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟡 General classification leader: Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates)
🟢 Points classification leader: Mads Pedersen (LIDL-Trek)
⭕ Mountain classification leader: Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies)
⚪ Youth classification leader: Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma)
Nice
Nice, the capital of the French Riviera and fifth-largest city in France (with 350,000 inhabitants), is the second tourist destination and has the second-busiest airport in the country (with five million visitors and fourteen million passengers every year). Its unique environment and pleasant climate make it an exceptional location and a very attractive setting for major international cycling events.
As well as Paris-Nice, which has been turning Nice into a cathedral of cycling every March since 1933, the city was proud to host the Grand Départ of the Tour de France in August 2020, which showcased the mind-boggling cycling potential of Nice and its surroundings. To cap it all, Nice will soon host the finale of the 2024 Tour de France in a historic first for the Grande Boucle! Proof, if proof need be, that this extraordinary outdoor arena meets the standards of the biggest cycling race on Earth.
The closing stage of Paris–Nice will continue this tradition, with a new visit to the fabled Col d'Èze, which looms large over the Mediterranean and commands a fabulous view of the French Riviera. The peloton will get a feel for the finale of the next Tour de France, an individual time trial starting from Monaco and culminating on the Promenade des Anglais after going over La Turbie and the Col d'Èze.
Route of the stage
The last day of the Paris - Nice still has a lot to decide. The five mountain passes that will be on this route invite to be glued to the seats to see the battle that the riders will fight in the city of Nice, since the Col d'Èze will again be the protagonist, but will serve as a reference for the intermediate sprint. The second category Côtes de Levens, Châteauneuf and Berre-les-Alpes, the Côte de Peille and the first category Col des Quatre-Chemins will break the legs of the survivors and the title contenders.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
This is how the general classification is going:
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates)
|25h 00'28"
|2
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Team Visma)
|+ 00'04"
|3
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL-Trek)
|+ 00'35"
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'36"
|5
|Lucas Plapp (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'47"
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'21"
|7
|Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'42"
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Team Visma)
|+ 01'43"
|9
|Aurelien Paret Peintre (France / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 01'53"
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 02'05"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 7
Here is the top 10 of stage 7:
|Top 10 - Stage 7
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|02h 44'03"
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'08"
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'08"
|4
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL-Trek)
|+ 00'08"
|5
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Team Visma)
|+ 00'08"
|6
|Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'13"
|7
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'27"
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Team Visma)
|+ 00'31"
|9
|Aurelien Paret Peintre (France / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 00'36"
|10
|Lucas Plapp (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'40"
Aleksandr Vlasov and a joy for BORA - Hansgrohe
Aleksandr Vlasov won the penultimate stage of Paris Nice 2024 and moved into the Top 10 of the general classification, which continues to be led by Brandon McNulty in a closely contested battle with Matteo Jorgenson.
