As well as Paris-Nice, which has been turning Nice into a cathedral of cycling every March since 1933, the city was proud to host the Grand Départ of the Tour de France in August 2020, which showcased the mind-boggling cycling potential of Nice and its surroundings. To cap it all, Nice will soon host the finale of the 2024 Tour de France in a historic first for the Grande Boucle! Proof, if proof need be, that this extraordinary outdoor arena meets the standards of the biggest cycling race on Earth.

The closing stage of Paris–Nice will continue this tradition, with a new visit to the fabled Col d'Èze, which looms large over the Mediterranean and commands a fabulous view of the French Riviera. The peloton will get a feel for the finale of the next Tour de France, an individual time trial starting from Monaco and culminating on the Promenade des Anglais after going over La Turbie and the Col d'Èze.