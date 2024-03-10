ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Tirreno Adriatico 2024 Stage 7 Live Stream on TV and Online?
Stage 7 of Tirreno Adriatico 2024 will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: MAX
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is Stage 7 of the Tirreno Adriatico 2024?
This is the start time for Stage 7 of the Tirreno Adriatico on March 7th, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:30 AM on DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on MAX
Spain: 4:30 PM on Eurosport
Mexico: 8:30 AM on DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟦 Overall leader (Azzurra): Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo).
🟩 Mountain leader (Green): Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo) - Worn by: Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates).
🟪 Points leader (Ciclamino): Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) - Worn by: Jonathan Milan (LIDL-Trek)
⬜ Youth leader (Bianca): Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates).
San Benedetto del Tronto
San Benedetto del Tronto is one of the main holiday resorts of the southern Marche and, with over seven thousand palm trees on its wide promenade, it has a touch of tropical charm. It is also called Riviera delle Palme, a term that was later extended to the neighboring resorts.
It boasts the Blue Flag label because of its wide sandy beaches, safety and other services.
The promenade is characterized by eight thousand palm trees and by numerous relaxation areas, games for children and thematic gardens: arid garden, wet garden, palm garden, rose garden, Mediterranean scrub garden.
Route of the stage
The last day of the Tirreno Adriatico, which will be held in San Benedetto del Tronto, brings a certain tranquility in most of the course, even though the first battle to be decided is the Montedinove pass. After 76 kilometers, the riders will enter a circuit that will lap the finish line five times.
🔟🟦 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
This is the general classification:
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Team Visma)
|23h 06'32"
|2
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 01'24"
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'52"
|4
|Isaac del Toro (Mexico / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'20"
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Australia / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 02'24"
|6
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 02'25"
|7
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / Team Visma)
|+ 03'10"
|8
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 04'02"
|9
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Greanadiers)
|+ 04'05"
|10
|Kevin Vauquelin (France / Arkea - B&B Hotels)
|+ 04'24"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 6
This is the top 10 of stage 6:
|Top 10 - Stage 6
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Team Visma)
|04h 31'57"
|2
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'26"
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'26"
|4
|Isaac del Toro (Mexico / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'36"
|5
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Greanadiers)
|+ 00'42"
|6
|Ben O'Connor (Australia / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 00'42"
|7
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'46"
|8
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'46"
|9
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / Team Visma)
|+ 00'48"
|10
|Wouter Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'14"
Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the sixth stage and virtual champion
Jonas Vingegaard gave another attacking display and took the victory on the sixth day of the Tirreno Adriatico that started from Sassoferrato and reached Monte Petrano in Cagli, where he virtually assured the title in the competition.
