Highlights and summary of Wrestlemania 40 - Nigth one

SUMMARY
IT'S OVER, THE ROCK, THE ROCK WON THE MAIN EVENT
HOW DID THIS NOT END!
ALMOST ALMOST ALMOST ALMOST ALMOST
ONE, TWO AND NOOOOOOO
ONE, TWO AND NOTHING
NO SUBMISSION
ROLLINS IS DEVASTATED
TO OUTSIDE THE RING
WRESTLEMANIA MATCH!
LET THE MAINT EVENT BEGIN!
THE TRIBAL CHIEF IS HERE
#RomanReigns IS HERE ‼️‼️‼️‼️#WrestleMania— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 7, 2024
pic.twitter.com/Ahr2r7MnGi
THE FINAL BOSS HAS ARRIVED
THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE IS IN THE HOUSE
La entrada de #CodyRhodes, parece súper héroe el hdp. 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/ALn7G4tz46— MT (@MadridTotal_) April 7, 2024
RECORD ATTENDANCE
READY FOR THE MAIN EVENT?
THERE IS A NEW CHAMPION AT WRESTLEMANIA
ONE, TWO AND NOTHING, NOTHING, NOTHING
ONE, TWO AND NOTHING
ONE, TWO AND NOTHING
We start with everything
EYE OF THE TIGER MY FRIEND!
JADE CARGILL MAKES IT RAIN IN PHILADELPHIA
From the sky to the ring
ONE, TWO AND NOTHING
STORM VS. DAMAGE CONTROL
ONE, TWO AND THREE, IT'S OVER!
1, 2 and NOTHING
Let the bell ring
LET HISTORY BE MADE AT WRESTLEMANIA!
ONE, TWO AND THREE
619 OF KING MYSTERIO!
1, 2 AND NOTHING!
LET THE GODMOTHER BEGIN, AS THEY WOULD SAY IN MEXICO!
Rey Mystero and Dominyk face each other at the beginning of the match.
FAMILY PROBLEMS TO BE DEFINED
¡THE AWESOME TRUTH REINA EN RAW!
R-Truth gets the Raw tag team championships and the match ends, Mix and R-Truth are WWE champions.
DJ MCDONALD APPEARS
THERE ARE SMACKDOWN CHAMPIONS
R-TRUHT BEING R-THURTH
THE MATCH BEGINS!
LET THE STAIRS TAKE THEIR PLACE!
1, 2 AND 3 - MOMMY STILL REIGNS SUPREME!
DISASSEMBLER
1, 2 AND NOOOOOOOO
HOW ARE YOU STILL STANDING?
1, 2 AND BECKY IS SAVED
1, 2 AND WE ARE STILL IN THE FIGHT
1, 2 AND ALMOST!!!
Let the rivalries begin!
Mommy has arrived!
WE BEGIN! FOR THE WWE WOMEN'S WORLD TITLE
Triple H is in the house
"THEN.— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
NOW.
FOREVER.
TOGETHER."
- @TripleH#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/i8KKcdnVHA
Wrestlemania has begun
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE'LL GET STARTED
WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE FINAL BOSS?
"I'm not leaving the [TKO] board after WrestleMania. I'm still on the board, and I'll always be a part of it. And we're in this now. This is ours and it will always be ours."
A WRESTLEMANIA IN MEXICO?
"If we go to Mexico City for a WrestleMania, which, first of all God, yes we are going to do it, why don't we better do a race against race and also, if he wants, let the mask against scalp go there."
WWE DESERVES A NEW CHAMPION
How would you feel about a champion who does show up to wrestle? I don't detract from Roman Reigns, he is the greatest champion of our era, but WWE deserves someone who does appear before the Universe on Mondays and Fridays, not just once every few months," said The American Nightmare.
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE BUS?
THE FINAL BOSS WITH MEXICAN FOOTWEAR
"It was very exciting. It was a normal day and I got a message from Satah Ton and he tells me that the company (WWE) is looking for someone to work a pair of boots, but he needed me to be able to travel to the United States and be available to work."
WHERE CAN YOU WATCH WRESTLEMANIA?
HOW THE SET WAS UNVEILED
Unlike previous editions of WrestleMania, WWE opted not to include a gigantic, flashy element in the set design. For example, at WrestleMania 29, a Statue of Liberty was placed in the center of the stage, and at WrestleMania 33, a roller coaster was included. This time, however, the focus was on the action in the ring and the exciting fights that took place.
NO ONE LIKE THE TRIBAL CHIEFTAIN
THE LINEUP FOR NIGHT 2
In a street fight in Philadelphia, The Pride, consisting of Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, accompanied by B-Fab, will face The Final Testament, consisting of Karrion Kross, Akam and Rezar, along with Scarlett and Paul Ellering.
A one-on-one between LA Knight and AJ Styles promises to be an action-packed, technical skills showdown.
The United States Championship will be on the line in a bout that will feature Logan Paul defending his title against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a triple threat.
Meanwhile, in the WWE Women's Championship match, Iyo Sky will defend her title against Bayley in what is sure to be an exciting showdown.
Finally, the WWE Undisdisputed Universal Championship will be on the line when Roman Reigns, the reigning champion, faces Cody Rhodes in a showdown full of intensity and expectations.
THE LINEUP FOR NIGHT 1
- Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Becky Lynch in an intense Ladder Match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship, featuring several teams, including The Judgment Day, #DIY, The Awesome Truth, The New Day, Austin Theory & Grayson Waller, and New Catch Republic.
- We will also see a Lucha en Parejas between the Latino World Order, represented by Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.
- The confrontation between brothers Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso promises to be a duel full of intensity.
- In another match, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi will face the Damage CTRL team of Asuka, Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane.
- The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when Gunther defends his title against Sami Zayn.
- The Maint Event, The Bloodline, headlined by Roman Reigns and The Rock, will face Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The stipulations are crucial, as if The Bloodline wins, the Undisputed Universal Championship match between Reigns & Rhodes on Night 2 will become a Bloodline Tribal Rules Match. However, if Rhodes & Rollins emerge victorious, The Bloodline will not be able to intervene in said match.
THE WAIT IS OVER
Tune in here WWE Wrestlemania XL
What time is WWE Wrestlemania XL 2024?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
April 6, 2024
|
19:00 ET
|
WWE Network, Peacok, Fox Sports
|
Argentina
|
April 6, 2024
|
20:00
|
WWE Network
|
Bolivia
|
April 6, 2024
|
18:00
|
WWE Network
|
Brazil
|
April 6, 2024
|
20:00
|
WWE Network
|
Chile
|
April 6, 2024
|
20:00
|
WWE Network
|
Colombia
|
April 6, 2024
|
18:00
|
WWE Network
|
Ecuador
|
April 6, 2024
|
18:00
|
WWE Network
|
Spain
|
April 6, 2024
|
0:00
|
WWE Network
|
Mexico
|
April 6, 2024
|
17:00
|
WWE Network y Fox Sports Premium
|
Peru
|
April 6, 2024
|
18:00
|
WWE Network
Finish The Story but .... How?
At your service my general
Betrayal never comes from an enemy
The litmus test for the stranger
El Legado vs. the Latino World Order
The complete line-up
WWE Undisdisputed Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Guest Commentator: CM Punk)
WWE United States Championship - Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
WWE Women's World Championship - Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
WWE Women's Championship - Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
WWE Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships - Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
Team Wrestling - Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka and Kairi Sane)
Team Wrestling - LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee) vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio
One on one match - Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso
One on one match - LA Knight vs. AJ Styles