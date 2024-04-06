Highlights and summary of Wrestlemania 40 - Nigth one
SUMMARY

IT'S OVER, THE ROCK, THE ROCK WON THE MAIN EVENT

The Rock applies the People's Elbow to Cody Rhodes, and the 1,2 and 3 count comes in. 
HOW DID THIS NOT END!

Double finsiher from Cody and Seth to their rivals but the Samoans manage to break the count in two.
ALMOST ALMOST ALMOST ALMOST ALMOST

Low blow from Roman to Cody but the American Nightmare breaks the count in 2, Cody is saved.
ONE, TWO AND NOOOOOOO

Super Cody Cotter to Roman Reings, plancha from Seth Rollins and on the count, the Universal Champion bails. 
ONE, TWO AND NOTHING

Cody Cutter to Roman Reings and the Tribal Boss manages to end the count at two.
NO SUBMISSION

The Rock made some walls to Seth but Cody intervenes and saves his partner.
ROLLINS IS DEVASTATED

The Rock and Roman dominate the bout at will while Seth looks like a sack of wrestling training rice.
TO OUTSIDE THE RING

The Rock and Seth take the action to the crowd area, while Cody and Roman to the Wrestlemania stage.
WRESTLEMANIA MATCH!

The four gladiators are in the middle of the ring vs attacking and attacking, Cody vs Roman, Seth vs The Rock. 
LET THE MAINT EVENT BEGIN!

The Tag Team Tournament kicks off, Cody looks to finish his story first by defeating the final boss in the Main Event on Wrestlemania Night 1.
THE TRIBAL CHIEF IS HERE

WRESTLEMANIA XL recognizes the Tribal Chief, who makes his entrance to the ring to begin the Main Event. 
THE FINAL BOSS HAS ARRIVED

The Rock appears on the Wrestlemania stage to stop Cody and The Bloodline from succeeding in today's Main Event.
THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE IS IN THE HOUSE

Cody Rhodes comes out to the ring to the beat of "my kingdom" to start the match.
RECORD ATTENDANCE

72,000 spectators gathered today at Lincoln Financial Field to experience WRESTLEMANIA XL.
READY FOR THE MAIN EVENT?

The wait is over, the Main Event is next, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will look to take down The Rock and Roman Reings in a historic tag team match that will impact tomorrow's Main Event.
THERE IS A NEW CHAMPION AT WRESTLEMANIA

Zamy Sayn defeats Gunther and accomplishes the feat, ending the historic reign of the Intercontinental Champion.
ONE, TWO AND NOTHING, NOTHING, NOTHING

Gunther triple bombs Samy but the challenger stays in the fight, nothing breaks his champion spirit. 
ONE, TWO AND NOTHING

Up and down to the canvas from Gunther to Zamy Zayn but the number one challenger breaks the count and stays in the match.
ONE, TWO AND NOTHING

Champion's lariat sends Samy Zayn flying but the challenger manages to break the count before it reaches 3.
We start with everything

Rain of machetes from Samy to Gunther and the latter sends him to the canvas with a suplex, great start of the fight.
EYE OF THE TIGER MY FRIEND!

Samy Zayn comes out to the ring to face the Ring General and current WWE Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER!
JADE CARGILL MAKES IT RAIN IN PHILADELPHIA

Finisher a from Jade to Dakota and on a count of ONE, TWO AND THREE, the team of Naomi, Bianca and Jade Storm take the win. 
From the sky to the ring

Military lift from Bianca to Aska and on the count, again the Japanese breaks the count.
ONE, TWO AND NOTHING

Split of Naomi on Aska and on the count, the nipponese manages to break the count.
STORM VS. DAMAGE CONTROL

The next bout will be the women's tag team match of Damage Control vs Naomi featuring Bianca with Jade Cargill.
ONE, TWO AND THREE, IT'S OVER!

Plancha Uso by Jay on Jimmy and the younger brother gets the win, in the end, there was YEET at WRESTLEMANIA.
1, 2 and NOTHING

Jimmy hits a super kick on Jay but Jay manages to break the count in two. 
 
Let the bell ring

Yeet rushes his brother, and the twins begin their legendary duel at Wrestlemania.
LET HISTORY BE MADE AT WRESTLEMANIA!

The next match will be the first twin match at Wrestlemania, Jay Uso vs Jimmy Uso.
ONE, TWO AND THREE

With a double 619 to Santos Escobar and Dominick Mysterio, Rey Mysterio's team takes the win, with an appearance by Jason Kelce!
619 OF KING MYSTERIO!

Rey applies a 619 to Santos Escobar but Angel Garza intervenes in the match and the match can't be performed.
1, 2 AND NOTHING!

Rey Mysterio receives a machetazo from Santos Escobar and the masked man manages to break the count in 2.
LET THE GODMOTHER BEGIN, AS THEY WOULD SAY IN MEXICO!


Rey Mystero and Dominyk face each other at the beginning of the match. 
FAMILY PROBLEMS TO BE DEFINED

The next fight will be the tag-team match between Rey Mysterio with Andrade vs Santos Escobar and Dominick Mysterio.
¡THE AWESOME TRUTH REINA EN RAW!


R-Truth gets the Raw tag team championships and the match ends, Mix and R-Truth are WWE champions. 
DJ MCDONALD APPEARS

R-Truth was already climbing for the Raw championships but DJ McDonald interrupts the match. 
THERE ARE SMACKDOWN CHAMPIONS

Austin Theory gets the Smackdown tag team championships, now, only the Raw championships are left.
R-TRUHT BEING R-THURTH

Tribute to John Cena with A-A included to Finn Balor, but being the funniest moment of the night.
THE MATCH BEGINS!

Blows and actions inside the ring of WRESTLEMANIA 40, all against all by a single
LET THE STAIRS TAKE THEIR PLACE!

The next bout will be the TLC version 6 way match for the undisputed tag team championships, the match will only end when both belts have been won.
1, 2 AND 3 - MOMMY STILL REIGNS SUPREME!

Double Riptide by Rhea Ripley to retain the WWE Women's World Championship, Becky couldn't end "Mommy's" reign.
DISASSEMBLER

Becky does her submission hold but Rhea breaks up the finisher and keeps the fight going.
1, 2 AND NOOOOOOOO

Becky slams Mami to the canvas, gives her the count and the second before decreeing a new champion, Rhea breaks the count.
HOW ARE YOU STILL STANDING?

Rhea Ripley's boot to the face to Becky and again the challenger breaks the count, the champion wants to retain her title. 
1, 2 AND BECKY IS SAVED

Queen knee to the face but "the man" breaks the count at 2.
1, 2 AND WE ARE STILL IN THE FIGHT

Ladder to the sky of the challenger to finish with a TNT to Mami and on the count, the champion saves in 2.
1, 2 AND ALMOST!!!

Suplex by the world champion and on the count, Becky Linch saves herself from the count at the start of the bout. 
Let the rivalries begin!

BELL RINGS, Rhea Ripley defends her title against Becky Linch in the first fight of Wrestlemania Night 1.
Mommy has arrived!

The WWE Women's World Champion makes her entrance at Lincoln Financial Field to defend her title against "The Man".
WE BEGIN! FOR THE WWE WOMEN'S WORLD TITLE

Becky Linch comes out to the ring to open the first match of the night, "The Man", is getting ready to go for a world championship. more. 
Triple H is in the house

WWE's chief operating officer, is at WRESTLEMANIA XL. Paul Levesque comes out to the ring to announce the "new era" that has begun in WWE.
Wrestlemania has begun

Emotions are running high at Lincoln Financial Field because Wrestlemania 40 has begun.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE'LL GET STARTED

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of the biggest event in Wrestling, the showcase of the immortals, WRESTLEMANIA, corresponding to the 40th edition of the great WWE event. 
WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE FINAL BOSS?

In a conversation with Marc Raimondi and Andrew Feldman on ESPN, The Rock shared his perspective on his involvement with TKO, stating that he still has a deep love for wrestling and will always be involved in the industry in different capacities. This offers clarity on his continuity and future roles, reassuring fans who were hoping for news on his involvement after WrestleMania 40.
"I'm not leaving the [TKO] board after WrestleMania. I'm still on the board, and I'll always be a part of it. And we're in this now. This is ours and it will always be ours."
A WRESTLEMANIA IN MEXICO?

The world's most iconic Mexican wrestler, Rey Mysterio, is spearheading efforts to bring the biggest wrestling event on the planet, WrestleMania, to Mexico in the near future. For him, this would be a historic and momentous moment, so significant that he would be willing to retire if he could get WrestleMania to be held at the Estadio Azteca.
"If we go to Mexico City for a WrestleMania, which, first of all God, yes we are going to do it, why don't we better do a race against race and also, if he wants, let the mask against scalp go there."
WWE DESERVES A NEW CHAMPION

Cody addressed hundreds of WWE fans at a pre-WrestleMania experience, and among his statements to build excitement for the showdown with Reigns, he made a significant promise. He vowed to become a champion that fans can enjoy not only during main events, but also on Mondays and Fridays on RAW and SmackDown.
How would you feel about a champion who does show up to wrestle? I don't detract from Roman Reigns, he is the greatest champion of our era, but WWE deserves someone who does appear before the Universe on Mondays and Fridays, not just once every few months," said The American Nightmare.
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE BUS?

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, was involved in an incident that perplexed his team. Through his social media, Rhodes shared the news that his shuttle bus suffered a fire during the early morning hours. The wrestler became aware of the incident with no information as to what or who may have caused the flames.
6:30 PM3 days ago

THE FINAL BOSS WITH MEXICAN FOOTWEAR

This Saturday, in the Day 1 main event of WrestleMania XL, The Final Boss will join Roman Reigns in a thrilling tag-team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. But he'll also bring a little piece of Mexico to the ring at Lincoln Financial Field, as the patent leather boots he'll be sporting were created by the skilled hands of Jose G. Sanz. 
"It was very exciting. It was a normal day and I got a message from Satah Ton and he tells me that the company (WWE) is looking for someone to work a pair of boots, but he needed me to be able to travel to the United States and be available to work."
WHERE CAN YOU WATCH WRESTLEMANIA?

In Mexico, you will be able to enjoy the live and exclusive broadcast of both nights of WrestleMania XL on FOX Sports Premium on television. In addition, you will have the option to watch it online through the FOX Sports app, Amazon Prime Video and Claro Video.
HOW THE SET WAS UNVEILED

The event, sponsored by the WWE 2K24 video game, was hosted by Jackie Redmond and Kayla Braxton, who welcomed Reigns to the ring. The Ninja Kidz team, known for their YouTube stunts, made an impressive entrance, followed by a spectacular pyrotechnics display and stage.
Unlike previous editions of WrestleMania, WWE opted not to include a gigantic, flashy element in the set design. For example, at WrestleMania 29, a Statue of Liberty was placed in the center of the stage, and at WrestleMania 33, a roller coaster was included. This time, however, the focus was on the action in the ring and the exciting fights that took place.
NO ONE LIKE THE TRIBAL CHIEFTAIN

At WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns is on track to reach several impressive career milestones. Not only will he defend his title as Universal Champion for the fourth consecutive time and WWE Champion for the second consecutive time, but he will also be declared the WWE Undisputed Champion. In addition, he will face in the main event of both nights, marking his eighth and ninth overall WrestleMania main event, surpassing the record set by Hulk Hogan. Without a doubt, these accomplishments highlight Reigns' dominance and legacy in the wrestling world.
THE LINEUP FOR NIGHT 2

The highly anticipated Loco Seth Rollins event features an exciting showdown for the World Heavyweight Championship, where Seth "Freakin" Rollins will defend his title against Drew McIntyre, while CM Punk will join as special guest commentator for this fight.
In a street fight in Philadelphia, The Pride, consisting of Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, accompanied by B-Fab, will face The Final Testament, consisting of Karrion Kross, Akam and Rezar, along with Scarlett and Paul Ellering.
A one-on-one between LA Knight and AJ Styles promises to be an action-packed, technical skills showdown.
The United States Championship will be on the line in a bout that will feature Logan Paul defending his title against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a triple threat.
Meanwhile, in the WWE Women's Championship match, Iyo Sky will defend her title against Bayley in what is sure to be an exciting showdown.
Finally, the WWE Undisdisputed Universal Championship will be on the line when Roman Reigns, the reigning champion, faces Cody Rhodes in a showdown full of intensity and expectations.
THE LINEUP FOR NIGHT 1


- Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Becky Lynch in an intense Ladder Match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship, featuring several teams, including The Judgment Day, #DIY, The Awesome Truth, The New Day, Austin Theory & Grayson Waller, and New Catch Republic.
- We will also see a Lucha en Parejas between the Latino World Order, represented by Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.
- The confrontation between brothers Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso promises to be a duel full of intensity.
- In another match, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi will face the Damage CTRL team of Asuka, Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane.
- The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when Gunther defends his title against Sami Zayn.
- The Maint Event, The Bloodline, headlined by Roman Reigns and The Rock, will face Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The stipulations are crucial, as if The Bloodline wins, the Undisputed Universal Championship match between Reigns & Rhodes on Night 2 will become a Bloodline Tribal Rules Match. However, if Rhodes & Rollins emerge victorious, The Bloodline will not be able to intervene in said match.
THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over, Wrestlemania XL has finally arrived, the event where heroes are born, legends are consecrated and champions emerge. On this night 1 of Wrestlemania XL, we will see if Gunther continues as Intercontinental Champion or Samy Zayn becomes the new monarch, Bayley faces Io Sky for the Smackdown Women's Championship, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee will want to end the Legacy of the Phantom, Logan Paul must defend his United States Title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes in the company of Seth Rollins will seek to overthrow the Rock with Roman Reigns in the Main Event. 
What time is WWE Wrestlemania XL 2024?

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

April 6, 2024

19:00 ET

WWE Network, Peacok, Fox Sports

Argentina

April 6, 2024

20:00

WWE Network

Bolivia

April 6, 2024

18:00

WWE Network

Brazil

April 6, 2024

20:00

WWE Network

Chile

April 6, 2024

20:00

WWE Network

Colombia

April 6, 2024

18:00

WWE Network

Ecuador

April 6, 2024

18:00

WWE Network

Spain

April 6, 2024

0:00

WWE Network

Mexico

April 6, 2024

17:00

WWE Network y Fox Sports Premium

Peru

April 6, 2024

18:00

WWE Network
Finish The Story but .... How?

A tremendous adventure is what we have experienced between watching the entire journey that the "American Nightmare", Cody Rhodes, has had to go through on his way to the Main Event at Wrestlemania. First, after winning the Royal Rumble, fans were already chanting the long-awaited rematch between Cody and "Tribal Boss" Roman Reigns, The Rock showed up to stop Cody and try to stand between the end of the story and the company's baby face. Now, after the #WeWantCody made out for the "American Nightmare" to star at Wrestlemania, Cody must team with Seth Rollins to try to defeat The Rock in a tag team match with Roman Reings at the Night 1 Main Event, if Rhodes' team wins, Roman will be presented alone and unaccompanied at the Night 2 main event, but if "The People's Champion" wins with the "Tribal Boss", The Bloodline will decide the rules for the WWE Undisputed Championship match.

At your service my general

Gunther will arrive at this Wrestlemania with more than 600 days of reign in the Intercontinental Championship, being the second longest champion who comes to the great event after Roman Reigns, "General" Gunther has defeated everyone who has wanted to take away his golden crown, however, in his way has appeared an old acquaintance who knows what it is to carry this championship; Samy Zayn. After proving throughout the year that he is ready to be the next mid-carder to elevate the division in the red brand, Sami will have to show up to Wrestlemania with the mentality of ending any weakness that could give Gunther an advantage and finish something that many men have started but very few have been able to finish.

Betrayal never comes from an enemy

After emerging victorious from the Women's Battle Royal, Bayley found all of Damage Control badmouthing her behind her back and looking to eliminate her before she sought to go for the WWE Women's Championship, however, in a great segment on Smackdown, Bayley counter attacked her former team, only to declare minutes later that she will go for the desired belt and crown herself as the new women's monarch of the blue brand.
The litmus test for the stranger

Logan Paul has always been controversial since his arrival in WWE, however, the "youtuber" showed passion for wrestling and earned a place in the roster until he became United States champion after defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. However, he has made several enemies, such is the case of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, who received the opportunity to fight for the United States Champions at Wrestlemania against Logan Paul in a triple threat to collect revenge for all the fights that has cost them the new star of the company. 

El Legado vs. the Latino World Order

One of the most special bouts in the last Wrestlemania's because the Latino pride of wrestling will be present in the event of the immortals when Santos Esobar and Dominik Mysterio seek to finish off once and for all their common enemy, Rey Mysterio, who will have to finish off his son and former friend, however, he will not be alone, because in his equine will be present Dragon Lee, faithful companion of the pride of San Diego.

The complete line-up

Team Wrestling - The Bloodline (The Rock & Roman  Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

WWE Undisdisputed Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Guest Commentator: CM Punk)

WWE United States Championship - Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women's World Championship - Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Women's Championship - Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships - Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

Team Wrestling - Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka and Kairi Sane)

Team Wrestling - LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee) vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

One on one match - Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

One on one match - LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

From Hollywood to Pennsylvania

A year ago, at the Wrestlemania 39 party, it was made official that the top event of the showcase of the immortals would travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to take place the special 40th anniversary of Wrestlemania, at the Lincoln Financial Filed. This sports venue serves as a soccer and soccer stadium and is home to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL, Philadelphia Union in MLS and the Temple Owls of NCAA Division 1 college soccer. The stadium was inaugurated in 2003 with a friendly match between Barcelona and Manchester United in 2003. In the future, the stadium will become a World Cup venue for the 2026 World Cup when it will host five group stage games and one more in the round of 16. But in the meantime, it is already ready to receive the XL edition of WRESTLEMANIA.
The official Wrestlemania theme song

Until a few months ago, there was much speculation about the likely song that would be part of this great event, however, finally ended up winning the race Gasoline - The Weeknd, returning to take the spotlight for the fifth consecutive year, a song by the renowned artist who also goes by the name of Abel Tesfaye. Here is a little trip through the previous editions of Wrestlemania and the songs that have been the official theme of the most spectacular event of the year. - Wrestlemania 36 - Blinding Lights - Wrestlemania 37 - Save Your Tears - Wrestlemania 38 - Sacrifice - Wrestlemania 39 - Less Tha Zero - Wrestlemania 40 - Gasoline The song can be found on any audio streaming platform such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Youtube Music etc. Gasoline was part of the album Down FM, having The Weeknd as interpreter and producer.
The event of the immortals

As is customary every year, comes the biggest event of all, where heroes are born, legends are consecrated and stories reach their great culmination; Wrestlemania. In this edition, there will be a lot of expectation about what may happen on both nights, both night 1 and night 2 of Wrestlemania have great fights, also, all titles will be at stake with some long reigns in between that leave the feeling of a probable end in this great event. Also, it should be noted that there will be big stars of the WWE as Roman Reings (the tribal je), Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk (commentator), Seth Rollins, Drew Mcintyre, Becky Linch, Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Io Sky, Bayley, etc..
Kick-off time

The WWE Wrestlemania XL will be played at Lincoln Financial Field, in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
