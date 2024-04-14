Zelfa Barrett (31-2, 17 KOs) beat Jordan Gill (28-3-1, 9 KOs) via TKO in a super-featherweight contest at the AO Arena to keep his world title dreams alive.

Barrett landed two sickening body shots in the 10th round that made Gill crumble to the canvas twice.

A brave Gill somehow managed to beat the count both times before the referee stopped the contest moments after the second knockdown.

The fight was a crucial super-featherweight domestic contest with both fighters knowing a loss could be catastrophic to their careers.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Zelfa Barrett punches Jordan Gill during the WBA International Super-Featherweight title fight between Jordan Gill and Zelfa Barrett at AO Arena on April 13, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

On the hard-earned win Mancunian Barrett said: “It was vital, do or die really, if I were to get beat tonight, where would I go?

“Gill’s a tough, tough, fighter and he pushed me. This guy isn’t shot, this guy isn’t done. He’s a top fighter.”

Up until the stoppage the fight was nip-and-tuck with Gill being the aggressor, cutting the ring down and Barrett boxing on the back foot looking to counter.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Zelfa Barrett dodges the punch of Jordan Gill during the WBA International Super-Featherweight title fight between Jordan Gill and Zelfa Barrett at AO Arena on April 13, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

‘The Flash’ was the bigger puncher and boxed on the back foot at range, whereas Gill’s fast jab and fast footwork were key when he had success.

The opening round started at a high pace with Gill holding the centre of the ring and pushing Barrett back when he could with shots to the head and body.

Gill’s defence was good through the first two rounds, moving his head well and avoiding Barrett’s powerful right uppercut when he attempted it.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Jordan Gill (white and purple shorts) and Zelfa Barrett (white and blue shorts) during their WBA International Super Featherweight Title Contest at AO Arena on April 13, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Getty Images)

In the third Barrett landed the first big shot of the evening, landing a powerful right hand. After a good start to the fourth, Gill was hurt to the body with a left hook.

Gill was the one pushing the pace, but the hurtful shots were coming from Barrett. Gill had a good fifth and sixth making it very close at the halfway stage.

In the second half it was Gill who looked to be coming on strong was still landing sharp long shots as he pushed Barrett back.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 13:Jordan Gill punches Zelfa Barrett during the WBA International Super-Featherweight title fight between Jordan Gill and Zelfa Barrett at AO Arena on April 13, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The momentum started to shif in the ninth when Barrett started to be busier and take more risk to put his punches together.

With a minute left on the clock in the 10th Barrett landed the first of the destructive body shots that dropped Gill. ‘The Thrill’ valiantly got up twice, but the ref had seen enough.

After the fight the pair were extremely respectful and full of praise for each other which earned a big round of applause from the crowd.

Although the fight was not an official world title eliminator the win puts Barrett in good contention for what would be his second world title challenge next.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Ellie Scotney poses for a photo with the title belts after victory over Segolene Lefebvre (not pictured) in the IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine World Super-Bantamweight title fight between Ellie Scotney and Segolene Lefebvre at AO Arena on April 13, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Undercard

Ellie Scotney (9-0) became unified super-bantamweight world champion beating Segolene Lefebvre (18-1, 1 KO) via unanimous decision.

Scotney added the WBO title to the IBF title she won in 2023 as she outworked and outclassed former undefeated champion Lefebvre.

Over the ten rounds Lefebvre was unable to use her long reach to keep Scotney away as the Brit dominated at close range.

The relentless pressure from Scotney was too much for her French opponent, all three judges scoring the contest in favour of Scotney 96-94, 99-91, 97-93.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Rhiannon Dixon poses for a photo with the title belt after victory over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in the WBO World Lightweight title fight between Rhiannon Dixon and Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at AO Arena on April 13, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Rhiannon Dixon (10-0, 1 KO) won the WBO world title as she beat Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (22-2, 3 KOs) via unanimous decision.

Manchester’s Dixon won her first world title boxing at range catching Carabajal with powerful shots as she came forward, dropping her in the third round.

Carabajal made the middle rounds close being busier, but Dixon’s classy footwork and shots at range were enough to win with the final scorecards reading 98-91, 96-93, 97-92.

Dixon, the former pharmacist, is coached by Manchester hero Anthony Crolla and is his first boxer to win a world title as a coach.