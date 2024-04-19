Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) and Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) will headline the show for the undisputed super-middleweight world title in Riyadh on June 1.

The two hall of fame promoters have each picked five of their boxers to compete against five of their rival counterparts.

5 v 5 Choices

Frank Warren chose heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (26-2-1, 21 KOs) to represent Queensberry. The Chinese southpaw is coming off a split decision defeat against Joseph Parker.

Eddie Hearn made a shock choice as he opted for Deontay Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) as his heavyweight to fight Zhang, the first time the pair will be working with each other.

Wilder is also coming off a decision loss to Joseph Parker which makes this fight an intriguing matchup. Wilder is a notoriously big puncher but failed to land with any conviction last time out.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Zhilei Zhang faces off with Deontay Wilder as Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn look on during the 5v5 press conference ahead of their fight in the Artur Beterbiev and Dmitrill Bivol WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Light Heavyweight fight at Outernet London on April 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Zhang had Parker in trouble and dropped him twice during their fight but came up short and was eventually outboxed by Parker who edged the result.

Both men will be hoping to make a statement in what could be a career defining fight with it hard to see what options are left for the loser.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn and Queensberry Promotions Frank Warren with Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic during the 5-v-5 launch Press Conference at Outernet London on April 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Getty Images).

The second heavyweight contest will be Warren’s Daniel Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs) against Hearn’s Filip Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs). Dubois was beaten by unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk in his last fight.

Powerful Dubois will hope to rebuild again after defeat but a dangerous Hrgovic stands in his way

Undefeated Hrgovic knocked out Mark De Mori in ruthless fashion in the opening round last time he boxed. The winner of the fight will challenge for the IBF world title.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn and Queensberry Promotions Frank Warren with Nick Ball and Raymond Ford during the 5-v-5 launch Press Conference at Outernet London on April 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Getty Images).

At featherweight Queensberry’s Nick Ball (19-0-1, 11 KOs) will fight Matchroom’s world champion Raymond Ford (15-0-1, 8 KOs). Ball will be challenging for a world title in back-to-back fights.

He was unlucky not to win a world title in his last fight after a controversial draw decision against WBC champion Rey Vargas.

Ford on the other hand is coming into the fight after winning his first world title in dramatic last fashion in his last fight.

The American knocked out Otabek Kholmatov with just seven seconds remaining in the fight to win the WBA featherweight title.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn and Queensberry Promotions Frank Warren with Hamza Sheeraz and Austin Williams during the 5-v-5 launch Press Conference at Outernet London on April 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Getty Images).

Queensberry’s undefeated middleweight commonwealth champion Hamzah Sheeraz (19-0, 15 KOs) matches up against Matchroom’s American Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (16-0, 11KOs).

The pair are both considered excellent prospects and have the potential to go on to be serious world title challengers with a win.

Both fighters are undefeated and have put together some fine performances in recent times. There is a lot at state with the winner set to challenge for the WBC world middleweight title.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Willy Hutchinson and Craig Richards face off with Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn before their 5v5 fight during a press conference ahead of the Artur Beterbiev and Dmitrill Bivol WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Light Heavyweight fight at Outernet London on April 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Finally, Queensberry’s Willy Hutchinson (17-1, 13 KOs) will fight Craig ‘Spider’ Richards (18-3-1, 11 KOs) in a light heavyweight contest.

Hutchinson is a former amateur world champion and one of British boxing’s most exciting talent and is the current WBC International champion.

Richards is a former British champion and also has an edge in experience having previously challenged for the WBA world title.

Fireworks are expected in every fight on the night with both promoters confident they have picked the correct team to come away triumphant.

Pride will be at stake for both Warren and Hearn with the winning promoter being able to walk away with incredible bragging rights.