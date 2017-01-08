NCAA Gymnastics: #6 Utah impresses in season-opening win over #7 Michigan

MyKayla Skinner salutes after finishing her balance beam routine against the Michigan Wolverines in Salt Lake City/Photo courtesy: Utah Athletics

In one of the most highly anticipated meets of this opening weekend in collegiate gymnastics, it was #6 Utah who impressed in their season-opening victory over #7 Michigan. The Red Rocks, led by Rio 2016 alternate MyKayla Skinner, posted a solid 196.625 overall, upending the Wolverines, who scored a 195.525, by just over a point to take an impressive start to their season.

Utah impresses on first rotation on vault

The Red Rocks began their meet on the vault as the home team, while the visiting Michigan Wolverines began on the uneven bars. For Utah, their best vault of the night was done by Skinner, a former world bronze medalist on vault, scoring an impressive 9.900 for her Red Rocks debut. MaKenna Merrell and Tiffani Lewis also showed some solid vaulting, putting up a 9.850 and 9.825 respectively.

Finally, Kari Lee, returning from a torn achilles last season, posted a 9.775, while Kim Tessen scored a 9.750 to close out the rotation for the Utes, scoring a very solid 49.100 on vault to begin their meet.

MyKayla Skinner after competing on vault for Utah against Michigan in Salt Lake City/Utah Athletics

For Michigan, the Wolverines struggled a bit on the uneven bars, with former elite and freshmen Polina Schenikova falling on a handstand, scoring a low 9.025, a score that was ultimately dropped by the seventh ranked team. The best bars scores for the Wolverines were put up by Brianna Brown and Nicole Artz, receiving a 9.850 and a 9.775 individually. The Wolverines, coached by Bev Plocki, ended the first rotation with a slightly low overall score of 48.300 after going on the uneven bars to begin the competition.

Red Rocks shine on bars as Michigan improves on vault

In the second rotation, both teams upped their levels after slightly sub-par rotations to begin the competition. For the host Utah, coached by Megan Marsden and Tom Farden, their team was up on uneven bars to begin the second rotation. The Utes standout on bars was once again Skinner, as the former world medalist scored a very impressive 9.900.

Lewis and Merrell put up solid routines once again for the Red Rocks, posting a 9.875 and 9.850 respectively to close out a very impressive rotation that saw no score lower 9.800, resulting in an overall score of 98.375 going into the third rotation.

Kim Tessen performs on the uneven bars for Utah against Michigan in Salt Lake City/Utah Athletics

For Michigan, it was much improved by the Wolverines on vault, with Talia Chiarelli and Emma McLean each scoring 9.850. Paige Zaziski put up another solid score of 9.825 while Nicole Artz and Olivia Karas each received a 9.800 for their vaults to close out an impressive rotation to put the Wolverines at 97.425 overall ahead of floor exercise.

Utah confident on beam as Wolverines solid on floor exercise

The sixth-ranked Utes went to the balance beam for their third rotation, whilst Michigan traveled to the floor exercise, hoping to make up a nearly full point deficit. Lone senior Baely Rowe was rock solid for the Red Rocks on beam, scoring a very impressive 9.925 while Skinner posted a solid score of 9.850. A pair of 9.825s were put up by Merrell and Maddy Stover to close out a very impressive rotation for Utah, moving their overall score to a 147.600 going into the final event.

Baely Rowe performs on the balance beam for Utah against Michigan in Salt Lake City/Utah Athletics

For the Wolverines, the seventh-ranked team was looking for some big scores on floor to make up a nearly one point deficit going into the third rotation. Michigan's best score on the floor came from Nicole Artz, scoring a 9.875 while Emma McLean received a 9.825. Chiarelli put up a 9.800, but the remaining two scores for the Wolverines made it difficult to come back, as Michigan went into the final rotation with an overall score of 146.350, more than a full point behind the Red Rocks ahead of the balance beam.

Michigan finishes strong on beam but Utah too solid on floor exercise

For Utah, it was looking like it would be a comfortable victory with a full point plus lead heading into the floor exercise as the home team. Skinner and Merrel both put up two very impressive 9.900s for the Utes while Macey Roberts scored a solid 9.850. The Red Rocks' only senior Baely Rowe also posted a solid score of 9.750, as Utah closed out the meet with an impressive 196.625 overall to take a season-opening victory over Michigan.

MyKayla Skinner performs on the floor exercise for Utah against Michigan in Salt Lake City/Utah Athletics

For Michigan, a season-opening victory looked out of reach down a full point going into the final rotation, yet the Wolverines still fought hard to end well on the balance beam. A trio of 9.850s were scored by Lauren Marinez, Karas, and Chiarelli to help boost the Wolverines overall score, while Brown and Zaziski finished with solid 9.825s and 9.800s respectively. Overall, Michigan finished with a solid 195.525 to cap off a good opening meet for the Wolverines, despite the loss.

Utah and Michigan coaches, athletes on season opener

"MyKayla Skinner is a world-class athlete," said Utah head coach Tom Farden. "Competing on the world stage obviously groomed her, but she had ice in her veins out there tonight."

"This was a different experience for me," commented Skinner. "I'm used to a fan base, but the [Utah] fans cheer for all of us. The experience here is amazing. I love every part of it," concluded an enthusiastic Skinner.

Asked about the Red Rocks' rock solid beam lineup, Farden said, "Our beam tonight was Utah 2.0. Every single performer was confident, aggressive and clean," concluded Utah's co-head coach.

"We would all have liked to have had a better meet," said Michigan head coach Bev Plocki. "I would have liked to see us not make some of the uncharacteristic mistakes, but we will go back into the gym determined to put in the work necessary to prepare us for next weekend," said a determined Plocki.

For both teams, it will be slightly easier competition next week as the Red Rocks travel to Provo to face rival BYU, while Michigan competes in a quad-meet in Columbus against rival Ohio State, Washington, and Kent State.

