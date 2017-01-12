Floyd Mayweather Jr reveals offer to fight Conor McGregor

Floyd in his last fight against Andre Berto (Getty Images, Ethan Miller)

Talk of a boxing match between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr and UFC megastar Conor McGregor continues to snowball, after comments were made on the fight again.

Comments from camp Mayweather

Mayweather has stirred the pot once more, as he revealed the sum of money he had offered the Irishman to fight in an interview with ESPN. “We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight, they know what my number is. My number was a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number. We’re the A-side. I don’t know how much money Conor McGregor has made. I’m sure he hasn’t even made $10 million in an MMA bout,” he said.

The Irishman is riding high after his last bout

McGregor made history in his last UFC fight, defeating Eddie Alvarez in the second round to become a two-weight world champion. The 28-year-old earned a guaranteed $3.5 million at UFC 205, plus his cut of the substantial pay per view sales from the night.

The Dublin born fighter certainly won’t be pushed over when it comes to negotiations, despite Mayweather’s willingness to point out his team will call the shots. “We are willing to give him $15 million and then we could talk about splitting the percentage, the back-end percentage on pay-per-view,” Floyd said.

Mayweather will look to create history

Mayweather’s last fight was a shut-out decision win over Andre Berto, where he equalled Rocky Marciano’s record of 49 wins without loss. ‘The best ever’ as he calls himself, will want to prove just that by beating McGregor to make it 50 wins out of 50.

The 39-year-old who would be 40 years of age if and when the fight happens, also said: “Conor McGregor keep telling everyone he wants the fight. Let’s make it happen.”

If the fight were to happen, there is no doubt about it that this would be the biggest fight in any combat sport from a promotional aspect, and one of the biggest sporting events ever.