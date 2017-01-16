NCAA Gymnastics: #2 Oklahoma Sooners stellar in dominant win over #8 UCLA

Maggie Nichols performs on the balance beam for Oklahoma against UCLA in Norman/Photo courtesy: Oklahoma Sports

In a meet showcasing four former world gold medalists, #2 Oklahoma Sooners scored a nation best 198.025 to cap off a dominant victory over eighth ranked UCLA Bruins. The Sooners, led by freshman star Maggie Nichols, improved to 2-0 on the new season, while the Bruins, featuring 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold-medalists Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian, suffered their first loss of the year to go down to 1-1.

Oklahoma and UCLA start strong on vault and bars

For the Sooners, the defending national champions began on a the vault while UCLA, under the guidance of head coach Val Kondos Field, began on one of their strongest events, the uneven bars. KJ Kindler’s Sooners began with a solid 9.825 from Charity Jones before Alex Marks received a 9.775, which Oklahoma would go on to drop. Senior and all-American Chayse Capps posted an impressive 9.925 on her vault before former world team member Brenna Dowell received another good score of 9.850. The Sooners closed out the rotation with a 9.900 from AJ Jackson ahead of a meet-best 9.925 from Maggie Nichols to put OU’s total at a 49.425.

The Bruins began their meet on the uneven bars with a solid 9.875 from JaNay Honest before Sonya Meraz put up a decent score of 9.825. That score was followed by Stella Savvidou’s 9.800 with impressive 9.925’s following from all-American Christine Peng-Peng Lee and 2012 Olympic gold-medalist Kyla Ross following to signal a strong start for the Bruins.

UCLA’s anchor on bars and Rio silver-medalist on the apparatus Madison Kocian struggled on her routine, uncharacteristically falling on her pak salto before struggling on her shaposh half to score a low 8.900, a score dropped by the Bruins, bringing their total to 49.350, just under a tenth behind the Sooners going into the second rotation.

<img alt="AJ Jackson salutes after going on vault for Oklahoma against UCLA in Norman/OU Athletics" height="407" src="https://img.vavel.com/b/LRZWCCIWFTHPROC_20170116012523.jpg" width="610"/> AJ Jackson salutes after going on vault for Oklahoma against UCLA in Norman/OU Athletics

OU soars on uneven bars while Bruins struggle on vault

Kindler’s squad moved to the uneven bars, where Capps led them off with another 9.900. Stefani Catour and Nicole Lehrman each posted impressive scores, receiving a 9.900 and 9.925 respectively. Up next for the Sooners was Brenna Dowell, who despite a wobble going into the high bar, scored a solid 9.825.

Following Dowell was last year’s number one ranked bars worker McKenzie Wofford for OU, but an uncharacteristic fall on her kip cast to handstand got her a lower 9.375. Despite the increased pressure on anchor Maggie Nichols, the freshman standout was rock solid for the Sooners, scoring an impressive 9.925 to help drop Wofford’s low score and send Oklahoma’s total to a 98.900.

For the Bruins, Sonya Meraz and Gracie Kramer led off the rotation on vault for UCLA, with the two scoring a 9.775 and 9.800 respectively. Pua Hall put up another 9.775 for the Bruins before Kocian rebounded nicely from a fall on uneven bars with a 9.875 on her Yurchenko one and a half. Honest closed out the rotation for the Bruins with another 9.775 to bring the Bruins total to a solid 98.425, trailing the Sooners by just under a half a point going into the third rotation.

<img alt="Brenna Dowell performs on the uneven bars for Oklahoma against UCLA in Norman/OU Athletics" height="407" src="https://img.vavel.com/b/YWITTATYNQJBNBQ_20170116012523.jpg" width="610"/> Brenna Dowell performs on the uneven bars for Oklahoma against UCLA in Norman/OU Athletics

Wobbles for both Oklahoma and UCLA on beam and floor each

Charity Jones led Oklahoma off with a respectable 9.875 before a costly fall from Nicole Lehrman caused her to receive a low 9.225, a score the Sooners would be desperate to drop. With the pressure on the remaining four gymnasts in the beam lineup, Stefani Catour came up clutch with a solid 9.875 before Natalie Brown posted an impressive 9.925 to put the Sooners in good stead. Freshman star Nichols kept up her impressive competition with a much needed 9.925 before Capps showed her mental strength as anchor to score a very impressive 9.975 to avoid counting a costly fall for the Sooners, sending their overall score to a 148.500.

For UCLA, a big score on floor was much in need with the Bruins trailing the second-ranked Sooners by almost a half a point. The eighth-ranked Bruins got off to a solid start on the floor exercise with Meraz and Honest putting up respectable 9.850s each. Some struggles for the Bruins followed though, with Hall scoring a low 9.450 due to a slight fall on a tumbling run before Savvidou’s two bounces out of bounds cost her with a score of 9.400. Kocian responded well for Kondos Fields’ team, posting an impressive 9.900 ahead of Hallie Mosset’s 9.875 to help salvage some of the damage during a rough floor rotation for UCLA, leading their overall score to a 147.375, more than a full point behind the number two team in the country.

<img alt="Maggie Nichols performs on the floor exercise against UCLA in Norman/OU Athletics" height="407" src="https://img.vavel.com/b/BOFODIJKJWCLQOI_20170116012523.jpg" width="610"/> Maggie Nichols performs on the floor exercise against UCLA in Norman/OU Athletics

UCLA finishes strong on beam but Sooners too much on floor

After a strong response to adversity on beam, the Sooners looked confident once again going into the floor exercise. Jones led OU off with another solid routine receiving a 9.875 before Natalie Brown showcased her beautiful dance and artistry to put up a 9.850. Three straight impressive floor routines followed for the Sooners, with Dowell, Capps, and Jackson all posting 9.900s to put Oklahoma in good stead with Nichols anchoring the floor rotation. The standout freshman and 2015 world floor bronze medalist closed out the meet with a very impressive 9.950 to put the Sooners overall score at a nation best 198.025, making Oklahoma the only team in the country to have surpassed the 198 mark this season.

The Bruins beam lineup was lead off by Mikaela Gerber who posted a decent 9.825 before Meraz received a 9.775 to begin the rotation for UCLA. London 2012 team gold medalist Ross put up another 9.825 for the number eight team before Kocian completed her competition with a respectable 9.925 to help boost the Bruins beam standing. Peng-Peng Lee scored a very impressive 9.950 as the penultimate beam performer for UCLA before Katelyn Ohashi closed out the meet with a 9.925 to bring the Bruins total to a 196.825, an improved performance from last week despite the loss today in Norman.

<img alt="Christine Peng-Peng Lee performs on the balance beam for UCLA against Oklahoma /UCLA Sports" height="343" src="https://img.vavel.com/b/Peng_OU.jpg" width="610"/> Christine Peng-Peng Lee performs on the balance beam for UCLA against Oklahoma /UCLA Sports

KJ Kindler on an impressive competition for OU

“I’m so excited to have such an amazing crowd," said head coach KJ Kindler. "I think that was the highlight of the night. It was electric in here, and I’m excited that we had that with the students not even being back yet. Knowing that when the students get back, that number is going to continue to grow. I can feel records being broken here for our last three meets that are right here in Norman and Oklahoma City. That’s what I was most excited about."

Asked about her team's solid start on vault, the two-time national champion coach said, "Vault, we had really great landings. Chayse absolutely nailed her landing. Maggie accomplished a better landing than last week. She was a lot more aware of where she was. AJ also improved from last week. Those three really stood out as improving from last week. Overall, vault was great. When you’re going 49.4s here at the beginning of the season that’s a really good sign. What I also liked was that we had Nicole Lehrmann do exhibition, but we actually had several people ready to go in that spot. I feel really good about our depth there," said a confident Kindler.

On her team's strong response to adversity on uneven bars, Kindler said, "On bars, again, we had really good angles. We had that miss, but McKenzie [Wofford] rarely misses. Maggie had her back and went after her and took care of that. You know those things happen, especially at the beginning of the season. Your team has to be able to be strong and remember to trust their training, and that doesn’t change what they’re going to do. If there’s a mistake in front of them, they just have to calm down and reel it all in to take care of it. I was really impressed in that rotation, in particular with Nicole Lehrmann’s bar routine. It was very sharp," commented Kindler. "I’m seeing our depth grow, and I think at this time of the season, that’s the most important thing we have our focus on."

<img alt="Chayse Capps performs for Oklaoma on the balance beam against UCLA/OU Sports" height="343" src="https://img.vavel.com/b/SHUTQMNGIENQZKV_20170116004539.jpg" width="610"/> Chayse Capps performs for Oklaoma on the balance beam against UCLA/OU Sports

Her team once again found itself facing a difficult situation on balance beam, responding well to avoid counting a fall. "Balance beam was a little earth-shattering," said Kindler "You know, when you have a miss early on in the lineup it’s always tough. I like that we’re being put in that situation. It shows me how strong our people are in the beam lineup. This is the second week we had a miss. We had a miss both weeks, and both were uncharacteristic. Nico [Lehrmann] has never fallen in her career, so this is not something that happens every day. Sometimes it’s good to get that mistake out of the way so you can refocus. I was really impressed though. We had four people go after her and they were very solid. They weren’t just trying to stay on the beam, they were nailing with no move. I thought Chayse’s routine was much improved from last week. I also think Maggie’s improved as well, but still not the capability she has to kill it on beam. 49.6 is huge for us."

Finally, Kindler concluded with how satisfied she was with her team's stellar performance on the floor exercise. "I thought floor was exceptional tonight. I thought it was the first week as well. I’m really impressed again with our stamina and the way we’ve been able to have great fitness in that way. We finished our routines with a lot of amplitude in those last passes. We had good landings throughout. I’m looking forward to the day, hopefully in a couple of weeks, where we can be more expressive with our dancing. I know right now we’re holding back a little because we want to make sure we’re nailing our tumbling. They can be even more expressive though, and more beautiful in their dance. I’m looking forward to that day," concluded an optimistic Kindler.

Oklahoma will next face Big 12 foe West Virginia on the road in Morgantown, while UCLA has a bye week before traveling to Oregon State for a PAC 12 matchup.