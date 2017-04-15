LSU Dominates, Florida and Alabama join them in Super Six

While the LSU Tigers were the clear favorite to win the second semi-final, the Tigers were very impressive in how they were able to accomplish that victory.

The Tigers put up a remarkable NCAA record 198.275 final score to take the seemingly easy victory over the Florida Gators. Joining the Tigers and Gators, who put up a still very impressive 197.8, in the Super Six are the Alabama Crimson Tide, who needed a last second clutch hit routine from Nickie Guerrero to hold off the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the fifth rotation (both had byes in rotation six). The Crimson Tide would take the third spot with a score of 197.6

Finishing in fifth were the Michigan Wolverines who had a rough time on beam, having to count a fall, but otherwise finished very respectably on the other three apparatuses totaling a 196.4625. Finishing in sixth were the Georgia Bulldogs who had a rough night overall, finishing with a disappointing 195.8.

Individual Standouts

Alex McMurtry scored the highest individual total ever in Semi-Final history, scoring an NCAA record 39.8125 points to put Florida over the edge in the team area, and win the all around between the two semi-finals.

Joining Kyla Ross and MyKayla Skinner from the first semi-final as well as McMurtry was Kiana Winston of the Crimson Tide who would come in third behind Skinner and McMurtry with a 31.6.

Sarah Finnegan and Myia Hambrick, both from LSU, also had great all around days while leading the Tigers to the top spot, finishing in 4th and 5th in the semi-final.

The top scorers on the vault in the second semi include Kennedi Edney from LSU (9.9875), McMurtry (9.975), Sydney Ewing from LSU (9.9625) and Sienna Crouse, who had a great night for Nebraska overall, finishing 4th with a 9.9125.

The top scorers on bars all finished with a score of 9.95. McMurtry, Finnegan, Lexie Priessmann (LSU), and Katie Bailey (Alabama) joined a trio from earlier of Kyla Ross, Maggie Nichols and Nicole Lehrmann atop the leaderboard.

Five of the top 11 finishers on beam came from the second semi-final, being McMurtry, Hambrick, Ashleigh Gnat (LSU), Aja Sims (Alabama) and Finnegan who all finished in the 9.2-9.35 range.

Floor however, was heavily dominated by competitors from the second semifinal where LSU had four of the top six (Gnat, Hambrick, Finnegan and McKenna Kelley) floor scores between the two semi's. They'd be joined by McMurtry and Skinner at the top.

What's next for the top three?

The top three teams from the semi; LSU, Florida and Alabama will join the top three from the first semi-final in the 'Super Six' finals on Saturday night.

In what should be one of the best national championships we've ever seen, there will be a tight competition for the national title between the six schools. Whoever can limit their mistakes most effectively should be able to come out on top.