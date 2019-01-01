Follow the 2019 League of Legends final between G2 Esports vs. FunPlus Phoenix live stream and blog updates in real time. The European Esports Team will try beat the Chinese Team....
Follow the 2019 League of Legends final between G2 Esports vs. FunPlus Phoenix live stream and blog updates in real time. The European Esports Team will try beat the Chinese Team....
Sichuan Longfor FC announced today a strategic partnership to market and sell the China League One football club's photography on VAVEL Images platform....
Photo Gallery of Super Smash Con Day 1 which included doubles action for Brawl and Smash 4...
VAVEL Media introduces its platform to provide a solution for the global sports photography sector, with the ultimate goal of becoming a place to monetize profe...
Powered by Microsoft, the GSIC is the international ecosystem of companies, public and private institutions, universities, investors, clubs, federations and maj...
Last December, 10 outstanding Canadians were given the ultimate recognition with an induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame in a special ceremony at...
Stay connected to the sports world from anywhere and on any device with VAVEL's new mobile app for Android....
VAVEL Media is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new platform known as #NewVAVEL....
VAVEL becomes the media partner of Betrium, the first partly decentralized sports betting service offered worldwide now in ICO process....
It was a night to remember for the Edmonton Oilers captain after winning two trophies and being named the player to grace the cover of NHL 18....
America's favorite girl-next-door, was a groundbreaking actress, producer and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Found...
Who would have thought that Trump would get this far? He has insulted so many groups of votes, you would think he'd be done. He's not....
Counter Logic Gaming give ROX Tigers their first loss of the season. ...
Edward Gaming grab a real decisive win against H2K on the last day of the first half of the groups stages. ...
Team Solo Mid cruise to a smooth victory over Samsung Galaxy in day 2 of the groups stages. ...
SK Telecom T1 continued their dominance, taking down Cloud 9 in the first match of day 2. ...
INTZ have officially pulled off the biggest upset in worlds history. How did they do it?...
To start off the Worlds group stages, Counter Logic Gaming take down G2 Esports. ...
A brief preview of group D of the Worlds 2016 group stages. ...
A brief preview of Group C of the Worlds 2016 group stages....
A brief preview of Group B of the League of Legends Worlds Group Stages....
A brief preview of the Worlds 2016 Group Stages, Group A....
H2K dominated Fnatic in the quarterfinals of the EU LCS playoffs, putting a stamp on Fnatic's worst year of LCS play. ...
ROX Tigers' Smeb has won the LCK MVP for the second straight season....
Samsung Galaxy took down Afreeca Freecs with ease in the first round of the LCK playoffs. ...
Echo Fox took down NRG to stay in the LCS....