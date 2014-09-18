The Walking Dead Season 5: Who Will Die?

(The first season 5 trailer released by AMC)

The Walking Dead trailers reveal a few things to us viewers, such as Beth’s whereabouts, the potential plot of the season, and Tyrese and Carol’s reunion with the rest of the group. However, of course, the trailers do not expose any possible deaths, but as fans of the show we could always speculate, right?

At the end of the first trailer, we find out that Beth is alive and well, but we do not exactly know where she is and what kind of people she is with. All we see is a woman in a police uniform who strikes Beth on the head after telling her that she is “part of a system.” It seems like Beth is with a rough group and may find herself in trouble. She is obviously all by herself, without her family and friends. Can she survive?

Back in season 4 when Beth and Daryl were on their own, Beth was a real burden to Daryl because of her inability to protect herself. Now that she is by herself, it is hard to believe that she will be able to last long enough. Beth being on her own compares to Andrea being on her own and finding a new group of dangerous people, and we all know what happened to Andrea in the end.

Furthermore, in both trailers, we see Abraham Ford kneel to the ground while he is sobbing. It appears that he may have lost someone. Who can it be? Possibly Eugene? Maybe Rosita? Both Rosita and Eugene are close to Abraham and losing either one would certainly have the tough Sergeant in tears.

In season 4, we witnessed Eugene’s inability to shoot a gun, letting us know that he is incapable of being on his own. Rosita, however, is a fighter, a survivor. Bottom line, it seems like Abraham could be crying because he is unable to protect Eugene, and their mission to get Eugene to Washington D.C. to find a cure has failed.

Then, at the 2:21 mark of the first trailer, there is a quick snippet of Glenn about to get knocked on the head with a bat by a man from Terminus. However, there is not much to this as AMC ruins the intensity by showing Glenn throughout the rest of the trailer and, as we can see, he is perfectly fine. Although Glenn might still get hit in the head by that bat wielding psycho, but he will survive. It will probably just be a long scene where Glenn is unconscious and weak, but he will manage through it.

The writers tried this “let’s kill Glenn” idea in season 4 when Glenn was incredibly sick along with few other people in the prison who ended up dying. But Glenn survived and all his fans were able to breathe again.

Therefore, Beth and Eugene could be the two people who might not make it to the end of the season. Nevertheless, expect season 5 to have many more zombie kills as the entire group seems to be on the run to Washington D.C., along with Garrett and his untrustworthy Terminus gang.

The Walking Dead season 5 premiers on October 12 at 9 pm ET on AMC.

